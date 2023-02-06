Read full article on original website
Related
Man who killed 3 people in Rockmart attempted robbery sentenced, Paulding Co. DA says
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — One man was given three life sentences after he was found guilty of murdering three people at a Rockmart home back in March 2022, according to the Paulding County District Attorney's Office. A Paulding County jury found Justin Sims guilty of murdering Clinton Aiola, Cody...
Homeowner charged with multiple felonies after dozens of animals removed from Milton home
More than 60 animals were confiscated from a home in Milton and now their owner faces felony animal cruelty charges. The property sits along Mountain Road.
WXIA 11 Alive
‘Utter disbelief’ | Daycare owner with spotless record charged with abusing young children in her care
HIRAM, Ga. — A woman who has had a spotless record with the state taking care of children in her home in Paulding County for decades is now charged with multiple counts of child cruelty and assault. And detectives say the abuse was recorded on her own security cameras.
Missing Milton mailboxes mysteriously turn up at north Georgia resort town
Investigators are still working to determine who stole the mailboxes and why.
Do you know who this man is? Police say he is impersonating an IRS agent
Police in Floyd County sent us pictures of the bearded suspect.
Retired GBI Agent speaks on possible evidence in body cam footage of protester killed
"The GBI has the answers, and they can tell you how many shots each officer fired,” said Robinson.
Road rage driver mad at lumber truck waves gun at workers, ends up shooting himself, deputies say
“The suspect/aggressor, who was clearly impatient and annoyed by the delay."
wrganews.com
Paulding Daycare Owner arrested again for Assaulting Children
Deputies with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Warrants/Civil Division arrested a local woman for the second time in two weeks for charges stemming from a child abuse investigation that originated on January 25, 2023. Goldia Marie Lipsky (W/F, 63) was originally arrested on January 25, 2023, and charged with...
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County interim sheriff rapidly promoted despite arrest record
JONESBORO, Ga. - Take a drive down Tara Boulevard, and it is clear the Clayton County Sheriff wants to remain the sheriff. Or, check out the sheriff's official web page. Levon Allen seems to be everywhere. So, it may be a surprise to learn Allen was the only one of...
Bus driver in Paulding County fired following investigation into viral video with parent
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A bus driver lost her job and is now facing criminal charges along with a parent following a viral video that showed the parent slapping the bus driver as students tried to get off a bus in Paulding County. Arrest warrants from the county stated...
coosavalleynews.com
Calhoun Teen Taken into Custody After Shooting
Calhoun Police announced that they are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday at the Calhoun Lodge Apartments on South Line Street. Reports said that one man was transported to a Rome hospital with non-life threatening injuries to his stomach. Police Chief Tony Pyle said that the shooting occurred around 10...
Forsyth County Blotter: Arrests for racing, aggravated assault
(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. On Jan. 26, a deputy was traveling west on Mathis Airport Parkway near Bagley Road. The deputy entered the left turn lane and observed two vehicles traveling at 80 mph.
Newnan Times-Herald
Student arrested at Newnan High
A 17-year-old Newnan High School student was arrested Thursday for having a pocketknife in his boot. Authorities said he “bragged” to another student that he had the knife, and that student notified administrators. “He never threatened or presented it,” said Lt. Greg VanSant of the Newnan Police Department....
Driver accused of being high on marijuana hits, kills driver, police say
Neighbors in a Gwinnett County community are outraged after a wrong-way crash killed an innocent man at the hands of a suspected DUI driver.
Human remains found near downtown Calhoun in north Georgia, police say
Officers were searching the area as part of an investigation into a missing person.
fox5atlanta.com
Paulding County school bus driver fired after viral confrontation with parents
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - A Paulding County school bus driver charge for a confrontation with parents that was caught on camera has since been fired. The district made that disclosure in a statement regarding the findings of its internal investigation. Authorities say 43-year-old Chrystal Dawn Johnson was driving the bus...
Gwinnett hits 26% police officer vacancy rate amid hostile climate
The problem isn’t unique to Gwinnett, amid a string of high-profile controversies involving police across the country.
atlantanewsfirst.com
New Georgia bill aims to reduce wait times for ambulances
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is no time to wait when someone’s health is in jeopardy, but currently in Georgia some ambulances are not allowed to drive you to the hospital. New legislation hopes to fix this. College Park Fire Chief Wade Elmore says lives are being...
WXIA 11 Alive
Man dies after shooting in southwest Atlanta on MLK Drive
The man was taken to the hospital where he later died. Atlanta Police is asking the public for more information.
WTVC
Remains believed to be missing person found in Gordon County, police say
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — Human remains believed to be that of a missing person were found in Gordon County Monday, Calhoun police say. Calhoun police were searching for the missing person when they say they found the remains in a wooded area just off of Piedmont Street near downtown Calhoun.
Comments / 0