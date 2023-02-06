ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulding County, GA

wrganews.com

Paulding Daycare Owner arrested again for Assaulting Children

Deputies with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Warrants/Civil Division arrested a local woman for the second time in two weeks for charges stemming from a child abuse investigation that originated on January 25, 2023. Goldia Marie Lipsky (W/F, 63) was originally arrested on January 25, 2023, and charged with...
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Calhoun Teen Taken into Custody After Shooting

Calhoun Police announced that they are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday at the Calhoun Lodge Apartments on South Line Street. Reports said that one man was transported to a Rome hospital with non-life threatening injuries to his stomach. Police Chief Tony Pyle said that the shooting occurred around 10...
CALHOUN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Student arrested at Newnan High

A 17-year-old Newnan High School student was arrested Thursday for having a pocketknife in his boot. Authorities said he “bragged” to another student that he had the knife, and that student notified administrators. “He never threatened or presented it,” said Lt. Greg VanSant of the Newnan Police Department....
atlantanewsfirst.com

New Georgia bill aims to reduce wait times for ambulances

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is no time to wait when someone’s health is in jeopardy, but currently in Georgia some ambulances are not allowed to drive you to the hospital. New legislation hopes to fix this. College Park Fire Chief Wade Elmore says lives are being...
ATLANTA, GA

