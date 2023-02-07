ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
The Independent

US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
Benzinga

JD.com Falls Back On Logistics In Southeast Asia After E-commerce Defeat

Key Takeaways: JD will cease operations in Thailand on March 3 and in Indonesia on March 31, but will stay active in the region as a logistics services company After eight years in the region, the e-commerce platform has far fewer users in those markets than Alibaba-owned Lazada and Tencent-backed Shopee By Fai Pui In January 2020, Richard Liu, founder of No. 2 Chinese e-commerce platform JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD), said in an internal letter that international expansion, doing business in rural areas, technology and services were “must-win battles”. Now, he might need to rethink that, following a major retreat from one of his first major overseas forays. Rumors...
Benzinga

China Accuses US Of Violating 'Rules Of Market Economy' Over Proposed Property Purchase Ban

The foreign ministry of China reportedly said on Friday that the U.S. was violating the principles of market economy and international trade rules in mulling a ban on Chinese citizens buying property in the U.S. What Happened: “Generalizing the concept of national security and politicizing economic, trade and investment issues violate the rules of market economy and international trade rules,” spokesperson Mao Ning at a regular press briefing, reported Reuters. Also Read: Best Penny Stocks Mao was answering a question about Texas and Florida considering a ban on Chinese citizens in the U.S. from buying property. Texas, Florida, Arkansas and several other states are...
Benzinga

US Stocks Open Lower; Global Payments Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 100 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.21% to 33,630.01 while the NASDAQ fell 0.84% to 11,690.24. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.39% to 4 4,065.46. Check This Out: Cameco Options Trader Sees Stock Rallying This Much By Friday Expiration   Leading and Lagging Sectors Energy shares rose by 2.4% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL), up 15%, and Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ), up 3%. In trading on Friday, consumer discretionary shares dipped...
Benzinga

Tim Hortons Gobbles Up Popeyes in China

Key Takeaways: TH International will take over operation of the Popeyes fried chicken chain in China from the brand’s owner, Restaurant Brands International TH International is likely to announce a major expansion plan for Popeyes in the months ahead, after the chain failed to gain traction in its first three years in China By Doug Young What’s the Popeyes fried chicken chain worth in China? The answer might be $170 million, based on the huge jump in both the share price and market value of TH International Ltd. (NASDAQ: THCH) after it announced it gained exclusive rights to develop the U.S.-based Popeyes brand in China. More precisely,...

