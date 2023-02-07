Read full article on original website
Related
Not Just US, Chinese Spy-Balloon Targeted India, Japan And Other Asian Nations Too: Report
The U.S. intelligence revealed that the Chinese spy balloon had targeted many other nations, including Japan, India, Vietnam, Taiwan and the Philippines. What Happened: Washington has linked the Chinese spy balloon to a vast surveillance program run by China's People's Liberation Army, Washington Post reported, citing anonymous U.S. officials. The...
msn.com
President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
In 2018, a Massive Crack Opened in Africa. Some Believe It’s The End of The World
The African continent has been witness to a massive geological change in recent years. In 2018, a crack stretching several kilometers suddenly appeared in Kenya, and it has been gradually growing ever since.
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
The US military didn't know if the missile that took out a Chinese spy balloon would work when an F-22 took the shot, commander says
The F-22 pilot fired a single AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to down the balloon, which was operating at an altitude between 60,000 and 65,000 feet.
Wives of Dead Russian Soldiers Up In Arms As Fur Coat Gifts Taken Back
"Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts" said one woman in a video, holding up a coat, before it was reportedly taken away from her.
Xi Jinping Rejects 'Westernization,' Says 'Chinese-Style Modernization' More Efficient Than Capitalism
Chinese President Xi Jinping rejected any need to "westernize" and told officials that China must find a way to modernize that is both more efficient than capitalism and better protects social justice. What Happened: Xi, in a speech to senior officials — including all the other members of the Standing...
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
Putin Strategizing New Offensive, Says Ukraine National Security Chief: 'They Need...Something To Show Before Their People'
Ukraine‘s national security chief said Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning a new offensive in northeastern Kharkiv or southern Zaporizhzhia regions. What Happened: Oleksiy Danilov said Ukraine expects Russia to broaden its war offensive with a big push as Feb. 24 — the first anniversary of the invasion — approaches.
msn.com
Ukraine Has Exactly One T-80UK Command Tank. It Just Fought A Dangerous Solo Battle Near Bakhmut.
The Ukrainian army has captured exactly one Russian T-80UK command tank that independent analysts have been able to confirm. That sole command tank, perhaps the rarest in Russia’s wider war on Ukraine, just made a dramatic reappearance—on the side of Ukraine. Speeding along the E40 highway just north...
JD.com Falls Back On Logistics In Southeast Asia After E-commerce Defeat
Key Takeaways: JD will cease operations in Thailand on March 3 and in Indonesia on March 31, but will stay active in the region as a logistics services company After eight years in the region, the e-commerce platform has far fewer users in those markets than Alibaba-owned Lazada and Tencent-backed Shopee By Fai Pui In January 2020, Richard Liu, founder of No. 2 Chinese e-commerce platform JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD), said in an internal letter that international expansion, doing business in rural areas, technology and services were “must-win battles”. Now, he might need to rethink that, following a major retreat from one of his first major overseas forays. Rumors...
Kim Jong Un Shows Off Record Nuclear Missile Arsenal: Capable of Overwhelming US Defence Systems, Says Expert
Kim Jong Un showcased his country's missile production muscle during a nighttime parade on Thursday. What Happened: Nuclear-armed North Korea displayed its largest-ever number of intercontinental ballistic missiles, or ICBMs, than ever before, the state media reported. Kim's isolated nation held one of the most anticipated nighttime military parades in...
China Accuses US Of Violating 'Rules Of Market Economy' Over Proposed Property Purchase Ban
The foreign ministry of China reportedly said on Friday that the U.S. was violating the principles of market economy and international trade rules in mulling a ban on Chinese citizens buying property in the U.S. What Happened: “Generalizing the concept of national security and politicizing economic, trade and investment issues violate the rules of market economy and international trade rules,” spokesperson Mao Ning at a regular press briefing, reported Reuters. Also Read: Best Penny Stocks Mao was answering a question about Texas and Florida considering a ban on Chinese citizens in the U.S. from buying property. Texas, Florida, Arkansas and several other states are...
Biden Seeks 'Competition, Not Conflict' With Xi Jinping: 'If China Threatens Our Sovereignty, We Will Act'
President Joe Biden on Tuesday once again reiterated that he is seeking "competition" and "not conflict" with China. What Happened: Biden standing before the joint chambers of the U.S. Congress, in his State of the Union address, said that he has made it clear to his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, that "we seek competition, not conflict."
Rolling Paper Co. Gets Injunction From Fed. Court: No More False Claims And Imaginary Charitable Foundations
Republic Brands, a distributor of rolling papers and smoking accessories, has obtained a permanent injunction in a federal lawsuit against defendant HBI International requiring HBI to cease making claims about its RAW Organic Hemp rolling papers. On January 31, 2023, the United States District Court for the Northern District of...
US Stocks Open Lower; Global Payments Posts Upbeat Earnings
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 100 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.21% to 33,630.01 while the NASDAQ fell 0.84% to 11,690.24. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.39% to 4 4,065.46. Check This Out: Cameco Options Trader Sees Stock Rallying This Much By Friday Expiration Leading and Lagging Sectors Energy shares rose by 2.4% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL), up 15%, and Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ), up 3%. In trading on Friday, consumer discretionary shares dipped...
Tim Hortons Gobbles Up Popeyes in China
Key Takeaways: TH International will take over operation of the Popeyes fried chicken chain in China from the brand’s owner, Restaurant Brands International TH International is likely to announce a major expansion plan for Popeyes in the months ahead, after the chain failed to gain traction in its first three years in China By Doug Young What’s the Popeyes fried chicken chain worth in China? The answer might be $170 million, based on the huge jump in both the share price and market value of TH International Ltd. (NASDAQ: THCH) after it announced it gained exclusive rights to develop the U.S.-based Popeyes brand in China. More precisely,...
Comments / 0