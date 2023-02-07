Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mcmurrysports.com
LATE RALLY QUASHES MCMURRY VICTORY BID
ABILENE, TEXAS – Elijah Lomas stepped up on a big stage for McMurry University Thursday, Feb. 9. In the freshman native of San Antonio, Texas, first appearance in the fabled hardwood series between the War Hawks and American Southwest Conference crosstown rival Hardin-Simmons, he wasn't fazed. Lomas was a torrid 12-of-16 from the field, topped by hitting at a white-hot 80 percent clip from outside the arc (four-for-five) en route to a 33-point evening inside HSU's Mabee Athletic Complex.
mcmurrysports.com
PAIR OF TOP FIVE MARKS TOP THURSDAY EFFORTS
GARLAND, TEXAS – A similar formula to the first day of the 2023 Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships led McMurry University to more points Thursday, Feb. 9. Head coach Arthur Wang's men's and women's teams added two more top-five marks in relays at the Garland Independent School District Natatorium. The War Hawks took home a fifth-place finish from the women's 200-yard freestyle quartet of freshmen Caitlyn Sauer (Anthem, Ariz.), Leilani Washington (Beaumont, Texas), and Maddy Rohrer (Auburn, Wash.) and sophomore Lorin Mow (San Antonio, Texas) hit the pad in 1:43.66. The men came back two races later with a similar finish from freshmen Harrison Brown (Pasadena, Texas) and Monty Cortez (Corpus Christi, Texas), junior Jaxon Batten (Abilene, Texas), and senior Brayden Reeves (Burleson, Texas) in a time of 1:30.96.
Comments / 0