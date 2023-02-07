GARLAND, TEXAS – A similar formula to the first day of the 2023 Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships led McMurry University to more points Thursday, Feb. 9. Head coach Arthur Wang's men's and women's teams added two more top-five marks in relays at the Garland Independent School District Natatorium. The War Hawks took home a fifth-place finish from the women's 200-yard freestyle quartet of freshmen Caitlyn Sauer (Anthem, Ariz.), Leilani Washington (Beaumont, Texas), and Maddy Rohrer (Auburn, Wash.) and sophomore Lorin Mow (San Antonio, Texas) hit the pad in 1:43.66. The men came back two races later with a similar finish from freshmen Harrison Brown (Pasadena, Texas) and Monty Cortez (Corpus Christi, Texas), junior Jaxon Batten (Abilene, Texas), and senior Brayden Reeves (Burleson, Texas) in a time of 1:30.96.

