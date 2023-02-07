ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, KY

Daviess Fiscal Court agenda: Feb. 7, 2023

By James Mayse Messenger-Inquirer
 3 days ago

At its meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court will consider the following:

• Hear a presentation of FEMA Kentucky Hazardous Mitigation Application Initiative Generator (Grant) projects.

