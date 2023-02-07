Daviess Fiscal Court agenda: Feb. 7, 2023

Commonwealth of Kentucky Vs. Michael B. Bickett and McFall Indictment. The Grand Jury charges: Count One: That on or about December 23, 2022 in Hancock County, Michael B. Bickett (27), of Hawesville, committed the offense of Wanton Endangerment in the First Degree when he wantonly engaged in conduct which created a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to Jacoby Gray (22). Count Two: That on or about December 23, 2022 in Hancock County, Bickett committed the offense of Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of controlled substance (agg circum.), Second Offense, when he was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/and or controlled substance.

HANCOCK COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO