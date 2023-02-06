ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigate West Bluff carjacking

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say they’re looking for someone who may be responsible for a carjacking in the West Bluff area. Police say it happened at around 8:23 p.m. Wednesday on North Underhill, inbetween Columbia Terrace and Russell Street. An adult male told police a male armed...
Arrest made in West Peoria homicide

WEST PEORIA, Ill. – A Decatur man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing another Decatur man in West Peoria last month. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says Lamentae Turner, 22, was found at a Decatur home around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday by Peoria County Sheriffs Deputies, Decatur Police, U.S. Marshals, and Illinois Department of Corrections Agents.
UPDATE: North Valley fire displaces six

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria firefighters spent the late afternoon Wednesday at a North Valley home damaged by fire. Crews were called to the home near Madison and Morgan, near the Friendship House, around 4:30 p.m. and had the fire under control by 5:45 p.m. Officials say the fire started...
Former Sully’s Bar location eyed for hotel development

PEORIA, Ill. — The City of Peoria is looking at a plan to help redevelop a key section of the downtown area that now sits vacant. The former Sully’s Bar location is the proposed site for a $57 million dollar hotel and residential building on SW Adams Street.
Judge: PPS candidate should return to April ballot

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County judge has overturned the Peoria County Election Commission’s decision to toss a candidate for Peoria School Board off the April election ballot. In a decision filed Thursday, a judge ruled Keisha Alexander’s name should be put back on the ballot, and that...
New Amazon fulfillment center opens in North Pekin Thursday morning

NORTH PEKIN, Ill. – A major company will open its first Peoria-area location Thursday morning. Amazon opens its fulfillment center in North Pekin at 9:00 a.m. Thursday. Despite the rainy, windy weather predicted, Pekin Chamber of Commerce officials will cut the ribbon and open the doors. Chris Setti with...
