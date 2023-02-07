Critical Power webcast: NFPA 110: Standard for Emergency and Standby Power Systems

In the quest to electrify everything, heat pumps are the answer for many homeowners, according to a recent survey conducted by Carbon Switch, a producer of research and guides on how to live more sustainably. While heat pumps have had a reputation as not providing enough heat in cold climates and being expensive, the technology behind heat pumps has changed and costs have come down. A study conducted by an international research team found that residential solar paired with heat pumps outperforms propane in cold, isolated climates. Heat pumps are already cost-competitive with gas boilers in some mature heating markets, according to the “Future of Heat Pumps” report, which was recently published by the International Energy Agency (IEA). The United States, Canada, Japan, Italy and China are among the countries in which unsubsidized heat pumps are already cost-competitive with gas boilers, according to the IEA.

3 DAYS AGO