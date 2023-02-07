Critical Power webcast: NFPA 110: Standard for Emergency and Standby Power Systems

Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
How engine modification can help fleets replace diesel with cleaner-burning biofuels
As the world pushes to curb its production of harmful emissions that contribute to global warming, investors, shippers and customers have been increasingly concerned with their own environmental responsibility and that of the companies they do business with. According to the Governance and Accountability Institute, more than 90% of S&P...
Engadget
Researchers can now pull hydrogen directly from seawater, no filtering required
Researchers at the University of Adelaide announced this week that they made clean hydrogen fuel from seawater without pre-treatment. Demand for hydrogen fuel, a clean energy source that only produces water when burned, is expected to increase in the coming years as the world (hopefully) continues to pivot away from fossil fuels. The findings could eventually provide cheaper green energy production to coastal areas.
It’s not all lithium all the time: DOE commits millions to hydrogen fuel research
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Battery-powered electric vehicles have dominated the debate over the future of green technology, but the White House is eyeing another clean fuel alternative based on the most abundant resource in the universe — hydrogen. The Department of Energy announced plans last week to award up to $47 million in funding to accelerate the research, development, […] The post It’s not all lithium all the time: DOE commits millions to hydrogen fuel research appeared first on Nevada Current.
Solar will make up more than half of new US grid power in 2023
The US power grid is set to boost its electricity generation this year – and more than half of that capacity will be solar power.The country’s utility-scale solar has quickly ramped up over the past decade due to advances in technology and increased efforts to decarbonise society-wide to battle the climate crisis.In 2023, some 54 per cent of solar power will be added to the grid along with 17 per cent of battery storage, according to the latest electric generator inventory from the nonpartisan Energy Information Administration (EIA).The optimistic renewables outlook comes after a short-term blip. New utility-scale solar...
techxplore.com
Blending hydrogen with natural gas could help fuel energy transition
Burning a blend of hydrogen and natural gas to heat our homes could save as much as 5% on carbon emissions without changing existing infrastructure, says a University of Alberta expert in hydrogen energy. The blended fuel, called hythane, could also be a major step forward in the transition to...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Gripple to showcase above-ground cable management systems at Intersolar
Cable management company Gripple will be demonstrating its range of above-ground cable management systems at Intersolar next week. The company, which supplies its product range to solar EPCs and subcontractors globally, will be running real time product demos at the conference. Gripple will also discuss how its systems deliver minimal disturbance to the environment and avoid the costly and labor-intensive process of trenching and excavation works.
Building Design & Construction
A wind energy system—without the blades—can be placed on commercial building rooftops
Typically, “wind energy” conjures up images of massive turbines in large fields or out at sea. Aeromine Technologies has created a bladeless wind energy system that sits on the rooftops of commercial properties and provides onsite renewable energy. The motionless system integrates with a building’s existing electrical and rooftop solar systems.
Sierra Space Completes Third Successful Test of Inflatable Habitat Unit Designed for First Commercial Space Station
LOUISVILLE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2023-- Sierra Space, a leading, pureplay commercial space company building the first end-to-end business and technology platform in space, announced today that the company’s LIFE™ habitat (Large Integrated Flexible Environment) successfully completed a third stress test – this time for duration – exceeding NASA certification requirements and demonstrating the inflatable structure’s integrity for sustaining human life in space for long periods of time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005408/en/ Sierra Space’s LIFE (Large Integrated Flexible Environment) habitat completes third stress test – this time for duration. (Photo: Business Wire)
techxplore.com
AI used to discover clean energy materials 'faster and more efficiently'
Researchers at the University of Toronto have developed a method of harnessing artificial intelligence to discover new and more efficient materials for clean energy technology. A team led by Alex Voznyy, an assistant professor in the department of physical and environmental sciences at U of T Scarborough, used machine learning...
technologynetworks.com
New Grid Energy Storage Solution Powered by Low-Cost, Earth-Abundant Raw Materials
A new battery design could help ease integration of renewable energy into the nation’s electrical grid at lower cost, using Earth-abundant metals, according to a study just published in Energy Storage Materials. A research team, led by the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, demonstrated that the new design for a grid energy storage battery built with the low-cost metals sodium and aluminum provides a pathway towards a safer and more scalable stationary energy storage system.
takeitcool.com
Coal Production Cost Analysis Report, Raw Materials Requirements, Costs and Key Process Information, Provided by Procurement Resource
The latest report titled “Coal Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Coal. Report Features Details. Product Name Coal. Process Included. Coal Production From Underground Mining. Coal Production From Surface Mining.
pv-magazine-usa.com
EV battery has 50% more energy density than traditional lithium-ion, 10-minute charge
Ionblox announced it has received $32 million in funds following a second close of series B funding. The funds, provided by Lilium, Applied Ventures, Temasek, and Catalus Capital, are expected to help the startup scale its high-power cells for electric aviation and prototype its fast-charge electric vehicle (EV) cells. The...
A tenth of all electricity is lost in the grid. Superconducting cables can help
For most of us, transmitting power is an invisible part of modern life. You flick the switch and the light goes on. But the way we transport electricity is vital. For us to quit fossil fuels, we will need a better grid, connecting renewable energy in the regions with cities. Electricity grids are big, complex systems. Building new high-voltage transmission lines often spurs backlash from communities worried about the visual impact of the towers. And our 20th century grid loses around 10% of the power generated as heat. One solution? Use superconducting cables for key sections of the grid. A...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Valentin updates tool for designing heat pump systems
In the quest to electrify everything, heat pumps are the answer for many homeowners, according to a recent survey conducted by Carbon Switch, a producer of research and guides on how to live more sustainably. While heat pumps have had a reputation as not providing enough heat in cold climates and being expensive, the technology behind heat pumps has changed and costs have come down. A study conducted by an international research team found that residential solar paired with heat pumps outperforms propane in cold, isolated climates. Heat pumps are already cost-competitive with gas boilers in some mature heating markets, according to the “Future of Heat Pumps” report, which was recently published by the International Energy Agency (IEA). The United States, Canada, Japan, Italy and China are among the countries in which unsubsidized heat pumps are already cost-competitive with gas boilers, according to the IEA.
electrek.co
Tesla Powerwall owners made up to $500 in the first year of the virtual power plant
Tesla Powerwall owners in the California virtual power plant report making up to $500 in the first year of the new program despite launching only in the summer. It looks like it could be a real way to lower the cost of owning home energy storage. A virtual power plant...
generalaviationnews.com
Radiant Technology introduces new Carbon Monoxide detector
Radiant Technology has introduced Geiger Plus, a new Carbon Monoxide (CO) detector for pilots and passengers. Designed in accordance with FAA published guidelines for strength of CO and color coding, the Geiger Plus includes an additional feature that detects Volatile Organic Compounds, including exhaust and gasoline vapor, via a distinct, blue LED.
BHG
Gas vs. Electric Pressure Washers: What's the Difference?
Pressure washers are popular home maintenance tools used to clean decks, patio stones, and driveways. Used on a low setting and with the appropriate technique, pressure washers are also excellent for cleaning fences, siding, and even vehicles. Pressure washers are available as gas or electric tools, but before deciding which...
Apple Insider
Oukitel Abearl P5000 & P5000 Pro home backup power generators offer power in a light package
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The Oukitel Abearl P5000 Pro and P5000 home backup power generators are great ways to get through a powercut or for off-grid vacations, and they're launching on Kickstarter. Keeping the lights on at home...
