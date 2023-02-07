ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Tatum and Embiid clash in Boston-Philadelphia matchup

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Philadelphia 76ers (34-18, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (38-16, first in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid meet when Boston squares off against Philadelphia. Tatum is fourth in the NBA averaging 30.9 points per game and Embiid is first in the league averaging 33.4 points per game.

The Celtics are 7-1 against division opponents. Boston is seventh in the league with 26.2 assists per game led by Marcus Smart averaging 7.2.

The 76ers are 5-4 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Philadelphia ranks second in the Eastern Conference shooting 38.5% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Celtics won 126-117 in the last matchup on Oct. 18.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is scoring 30.9 points per game with 8.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 20.8 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 48.7% over the past 10 games for Boston.

Embiid is averaging 33.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.6 blocks for the 76ers. James Harden is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 6-4, averaging 113.6 points, 48.3 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points per game.

76ers: 8-2, averaging 117.8 points, 40.6 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Danilo Gallinari: out for season (knee), Jaylen Brown: day to day (illness), Luke Kornet: day to day (ankle), Marcus Smart: out (ankle).

76ers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

