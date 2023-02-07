Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Scottsdale shopwner disrupts ESPN taping with a "hateful tirade"Timothy RawlesScottsdale, AZ
Award Winning BBQ Restaurant Closing After 14 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular Restaurant Opening New Location In Carless CommunityGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Rising restaurant chain opening new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersChandler, AZ
Rihanna 'Honored' to Perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, With Barbados on StageWilliamGlendale, AZ
statepress.com
Opinion: ASU policing and dismissal of student activists delays needed change
The demands of ASU activists and students have been repeatedly dismissed and ignored by the University, even when those students and other local community members have been engaged in peaceful protest and engaged in talks with the administration. Meanwhile, ASU continues to support its police department, that said in an...
statepress.com
Annual AISA conference highlights challenges faced by Indigenous communities
The challenges faced by Native American scholars and students were the focus of the 24th annual American Indian Studies Association conference, held at ASU's Memorial Union from Feb. 1-3. The theme of this year's conference was "Reconciliation, Reparations, Relationality," and focused on how Indigenous scholars are taught about their own...
New public university tuition structure approved by Arizona Board of Regents
PHOENIX — Arizona residents can better predict the cost of college tuition after the Arizona Board of Regents approved a new multi-year tuition setting structure. The board announced its approval of the new structure Thursday and said it would increase cost predictability for residents attending Arizona's public universities. The...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how Arizona is building a semiconductor workforce
As semiconductor production ramps up in the Phoenix area due to a strong national focus on domestic chip manufacturing and new fabrication facilities under construction, there is a strong need for a semiconductor workforce trained in both engineering and manufacturing. Semiconductor chip manufacturer Intel — which has had a longtime...
OnlyInYourState
With Top-Notch Food, Service, And Atmosphere, Chelsea’s Kitchen Offers One Of Arizona’s Best All-Around Dining Experiences
One of the best restaurants in Arizona doesn’t only have great food, but also an unforgettable atmosphere and outstanding service. Chelsea’s Kitchen is a Phoenix legend for a reason, and if you’ve never had the opportunity to eat there before, just know you’re in for one of the most memorable dining experiences of your life.
statepress.com
Artwork by ASU graduates to be featured at Sky Harbor Airport
The Phoenix Airport Museum will receive new artworks, two of which were created by ASU graduates after the Phoenix City Council gave the final approval on Feb. 1. By approving the request, the Council authorized the Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture to enter into contracts with 42 pre-selected artists. Upon completion, the art will be purchased and delivered to the Phoenix Airport Museum at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
statepress.com
Opinion: Anti-drag legislation is a threat to ASU's LGBTQ+ community
Drag performances have been heralded as a hallmark of queer culture for decades, bringing people together. Used as a vessel for social justice, advocacy or entertainment, the art form is diverse and ever-growing. As drag has acquired more mainstream attention, though, it has also acquired more critics. Recently proposed state...
AZFamily
Scottsdale Italian restaurant, Phoenix breakfast eatery hit with health violations
Valley Metro didn't meet its security staffing goals for Super Bowl week but officials say they're actively recruiting people. Utah sex offender met Arizona girl on social media, court docs say. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. New records show a sex offender used social media to talk to an Arizona...
azmarijuana.com
New Arizona Psychedelic Wellness Company Offers Ketamine-assisted Psychotherapy
Daytryp Health, with locations recently opening in Phoenix and Mesa, is an up-and-coming, psychedelic wellness company that is sure to make an impact on the Arizona community. Currently, Daytryp Health centers provide ketamine-assisted psychotherapy in a tranquil, elegant atmosphere. Ketamine is a legal psychedelic compound that has been proven to help those suffering from the following conditions:
AZFamily
Cologne bottle found on spice shelf, raw shrimp stored above ready-to-eat food at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Scottsdale gallery owner apologizes after racist comments to Native American dancers
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Scottsdale gallery has issued an apology after racially-charged statements were caught on camera and have since gone viral on social media. The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Old Town Scottsdale after a Native American group was performing on ESPN. A social media post of the tirade went viral late Tuesday. Police have since formally identified the man in the video as Gilbert Ortega, who is seen in eyewitness video yelling at the performers and causing a disturbance. Some statements included expletive language and appeared to mock traditional movements and chants.
fox10phoenix.com
Super Bowl visitors in Arizona seek small town hotels to avoid high prices
How far away would you stay to find a cheap hotel room for the Super Bowl? 20 miles? 40? How about 60? Towns on the outskirts of Phoenix are seeing sold out hotels as people try to save money to see the game.
statepress.com
Incarceration reframed concept of community for student Cordero Holmes
"I like to tell people I changed, not because of prison but in spite of it," said Cordero Holmes of his 10-year incarceration. Holmes, 34, who is a junior majoring in public service and public policy, was recently awarded the 2022 Martin Luther King Jr. "Living the Dream Award" by the city of Phoenix, honoring his accomplishments in community growth through dedication to human and civil rights.
statepress.com
Opinion: D? Let's get an F!
Last week, Turning Point USA unveiled its college ranking system called "Dean's List." This list is based on only the most traditional hallmarks of a good university; TP USA says it was based on "(presence of) woke activist culture, racial discrimination, and hostility toward conservative students." And I should note,...
knau.org
Student group to recover unused food at Super Bowl to feed those experiencing homelessness
A nonprofit group along with students from Northern Arizona University will recover and redistribute unused food from the Super Bowl this weekend in Glendale. The Food Recovery network is spearheading the effort to cut down on food waste and provide surplus food to the Phoenix Rescue Mission, which serves those experiencing homelessness, hunger and addiction.
This Is Arizona's Best Mom And Pop Restaurant For Incredible Comfort Food
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best mom and pop restaurants in every state for incredible comfort food.
OnlyInYourState
You’re Guaranteed To Love A Trip To This Epic Cheese Farm In Arizona
Nothing beats fresh food straight from the source. If you agree, consider planning a trip to Rovey Family Farms in Glendale. One of the best dairy farms in Arizona, this family-owned business raises its own animals and offers a variety of cheese, milk, and meat products. We can’t imagine a more delicious way to support local.
statepress.com
ASU men's basketball splits games versus Oregon schools, plays Stanford next
Though the 16-8 ASU men's basketball team isn't in its desired position, it's a significant improvement from last season when it finished 14-17 and with a 10-10 record in Pac-12 play. With just seven games of regular season play remaining, the Sun Devils will take on Stanford Thursday, which has won five of its last six games.
KGUN 9
Loophole in law threatens future Arizona water supply, expert and lawmaker says
From Yavapai to Maricopa to Pinal counties, freestanding houses in planned communities are going up by the hundreds. But many are not for sale. They are for rent. It's a model that has only developed in the last few years across Arizona. In Arizona's six Active Management Areas (AMA), including...
azmarijuana.com
Arizona Cannabis Consumption Event on Feb 10-12
Go big or go home! That’s the Mint’s approach to the “Big Game” hoopla unfolding across the Valley. The Mint dispensary plans to set up a 4,800-square-foot “Mint Mall” from Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Cannabis Consumption Park near State Farm Stadium.
