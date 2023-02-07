Read full article on original website
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Major U.S. Shopping Mall to be Converted to a “Mixed-Use” Property That Initially Includes up to 1170 Housing UnitsJoel EisenbergPleasanton, CA
Free Community Valentine's Event Today To Introduce Clayton Town Center Businesses (Rosé Included)Vince MartellacciClayton, CA
The San Francisco Invention, the Mission Burrito RecipeJames Patrick
Highly-Anticipated New IKEA-Anchored Shopping Mall Opening This YearJoel EisenbergSan Francisco, CA
Daily Californian
Paul Adams appointed Berkeley Lab associate director of biosciences
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, or LBNL, Director Mike Witherell appointed Paul Adams as the lab’s associate director of biosciences Jan. 31 following an international search for potential candidates. Adams had been working as the interim associate lab director in the biosciences area since 2021, and replaced Mary Maxon for...
Daily Californian
Faculty, students react to Moses Hall unnaming
The campus building formerly known as Moses Hall was unnamed Tuesday, in accordance with a proposal to Chancellor Carol Christ’s Building Name Review Committee, or BNRC, in May 2021. Campus members expressed their thoughts and reactions to the building’s unnaming, as well as the building’s relation to the documented...
Daily Californian
UC Berkeley's CCSCE co-leads federal project to 'retain' child care workforce
On Feb. 2, the Administration for Children and Families, or ACF, and the United States Department for Health and Human Services, or HHS, announced the launch of the National Early Care Workforce Center, which will spearhead a research project co-led by the UC Berkeley Center for the Study of Child Care Employment, or CSCCE.
Daily Californian
Innovations in recycling aim to reduce e-waste in Berkeley
As the world transitions to greener technologies, batteries are an increasing and stubborn source of waste. New innovations in recycling aim to reduce e-waste around Berkeley. Scientists at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, or LBNL, are aiming to make battery production safer and more equitable by reducing costs, and recycling service Ridwell is helping Berkeley residents recycle these pollutants in addition to items such as plastic film, lightbulbs and styrofoam.
Daily Californian
UC Berkeley, BART talk Clipper BayPass plans, fare integration
UC Berkeley transportation demand management administrator David Sorrell and San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit, or BART, principal planner Ryan Reeves gave a presentation on the development and implementation of the Clipper BayPass program Friday. Those who had the BayPass showed a 40% increase in trips, the majority of which...
Daily Californian
Berkeley Forum announces spring 2023 lineup featuring influencers, trailblazers
The Berkeley Forum lineup for spring 2023 includes a diverse range of speakers and panelists who will cover various topics, including representation, mental health awareness and creative marketing. Brandon Nunes, the Berkeley Forum’s vice president of communications, noted that this semester’s events will be held in person, with tickets open...
Daily Californian
IRLE fellow Jamie McCallum delivers talk on latest book 'Essential'
Author Jamie McCallum delivered a book talk on his latest book “Essential: How the Pandemic Transformed the Long Fight for Worker Justice” at the UC Berkeley Institute for Research on Labor and Employment, or IRLE, on Feb. 1. McCallum, an IRLE fellow and professor of sociology at Middlebury...
Daily Californian
10 employees leave Berkeley REI
Ten employees left Berkeley REI between Jan. 29 and Feb. 4, of which nine were terminated and one resigned. These individuals were let go on the basis of “theft or fraud.” According to REI public affairs, a thorough investigation confirmed fraud and a violation of company policies. REI added that no further details will be shared outside the company, as per REI policy.
Daily Californian
Inside BAMPFA’s trove of film treasures, collected since the 1960s
The Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive, or BAMPFA, is located just across the street from Crescent Lawn, but just a few miles north in Richmond, the museum owns a massive and little-known vault. The vault, created in the late 1960s, is filled with more than 18,000 films and...
Daily Californian
Moses Hall unnamed following allegations of racist namesake
Today, a UC Berkeley work crew stripped the lettering off of Moses Hall after UC President Michael Drake approved a proposal submitted by campus Chancellor Carol Christ in December to unname the building, according to a campus press release. The building, temporarily dubbed Philosophy Hall, awaits approval for the formal renaming.
Daily Californian
Don’t blindside Math 54 students
What is a college without its courses or a course without its instructors? It’s hard to imagine a reality where one exists without the other. But alas, the recent staffing changes in Math 54 leave students scrambling for answers on what the next semester looks like for them. It’s a nightmare in course planning that shouldn’t have come true.
Daily Californian
Transitioning to green cities: Becoming more walking and biking friendly
The city of Berkeley is studying the idea of making Telegraph Avenue a walking and biking only street. Telegraph is the hub of UC Berkeley’s campus that holds the campus community together, with plenty of restaurants and things to do. Not only does it provide elements of a college town community in a larger city, but it provides an area for students to socialize with each other and enjoy life outside of academia.
Daily Californian
'The person behind the artists': Musical duo celebrates Black musicians
From blues to soul and R&B, Jackie Gage and Kevin Goldberg shared the impact of Black musicians in music history throughout the century at their Feb. 7 performance at UC Berkeley’s Martin Luther King Jr. Student Union. The musicians captivated UC Berkeley students and community members with their performance....
Daily Californian
Cal softball prepares for return to diamond at Easton Classic
In what’s been a fascinating year for sports in Berkeley, Feb. 10 marks the awakening of the hibernating Cal softball team. The Bears return to action this weekend after 270-plus days since the 2022 season to compete in the Easton Classic in both Fullerton and Los Angeles. The last season-opening stretch saw Cal go 4-1 with steady victories over Dixie State, Cal State Fullerton, San Diego and Colorado State, along with a 1-0 loss to Ole Miss.
Daily Californian
Cal gets decimated by turnovers against Colorado, can’t buy a bucket vs. Utah
Bears, wake up. It’s time to watch another Cal basketball loss!. Coming off of its worst loss of the year to its most hated rival, Cal was looking for anything that could catalyze good basketball and a win to sweep Colorado on the season. The blue and gold found the recipe for success, but it only lasted for the first half. They had a chance to redeem themselves just three days later in Utah and jumped out to a lead in the first half again, and then they blew it. Cal scored just 46 points in both games and now trudges back to Berkeley on a seven-game losing streak with an overall 3-20 record.
Daily Californian
Cal falls to No. 1 Stanford, moves on to Aggie Invite
Disappointment consumes the Bears as they fall to No. 1 Stanford for the second time this season. Cal traveled to Avery Aquatic Center this past weekend to face Stanford, along with Arizona State and Michigan, in the Stanford Invitational. The Bears were victorious the first day of this tournament, but then they had to face their most fierce competition — the Cardinal.
Daily Californian
Confused Cal steadies itself for Arizona, Arizona State
Rebuilds occur at all levels of sports. You see them when an inspiring, innovative coach can imprint a winning philosophy. It took less than four years for visionary Mikel Arteta to guide Arsenal Football Club from a directionless mess to top of the English Premier League. Having inherited the dysfunctional Cincinnati Bengals, savvy Zac Taylor found his ideal quarterback in Joe Burrow and led his team to the Super Bowl in just three years. Last season, T. J. Otzelberger turned 2-22 Iowa State basketball into a Big-12 powerhouse in his first season on the job.
Daily Californian
4 suspects arrested under suspicion of home invasion robbery
On Monday, Berkeley Police Department officers arrested four suspects connected to a “late-night armed home-style robbery,” according to BPD spokesperson Byron White. White said a male victim arranged to meet with one of the suspects, an adult female, on a dating app shortly before midnight Feb. 5. The victim met this suspect, along with a second female suspect, juvenile, in front of his apartment complex around 1 a.m.
Daily Californian
Cal men’s tennis fueled by team energy pulls out win over Pacific
Despite Cal’s solid 6-1 win over Pacific on Thursday, head coach Kris Kwinta praised the team’s energy above all else. Energy and teamwork in a sport that is typically as individual as tennis is something the coaching staff has been putting a lot of emphasis on — and it paid off. Kwinta said this was the best he’s seen his Bears’ energy in singles all season.
