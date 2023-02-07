Bears, wake up. It’s time to watch another Cal basketball loss!. Coming off of its worst loss of the year to its most hated rival, Cal was looking for anything that could catalyze good basketball and a win to sweep Colorado on the season. The blue and gold found the recipe for success, but it only lasted for the first half. They had a chance to redeem themselves just three days later in Utah and jumped out to a lead in the first half again, and then they blew it. Cal scored just 46 points in both games and now trudges back to Berkeley on a seven-game losing streak with an overall 3-20 record.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO