Following are excerpts of activity reported by the Greene County sheriff’s office:. Thursday, Feb. 9: At 7:20 am a deputy was advised of a car in the ditch in the 400 block of 330th St in Willow Township. Julie Nielson of Coon Rapids was traveling eastbound when she struck a patch of ice and went into the ditch. There was no damage to her vehicle. At 7:20 am a deputy was advised of a car in the ditch in the 400 blk of 330th St in Willow Township. William Shull of Clarinda was eastbound when he struck a patch of ice, causing his 2016 Ford Fusion to enter the ditch. Damage to his vehicle was estimated at $1,500. At 10:51 am a deputy was advised of a dog bite in the 700 block of Sand St in Churdan.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 21 HOURS AGO