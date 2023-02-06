Read full article on original website
Related
greenecountynewsonline.com
Sheriff’s report
Following are excerpts of activity reported by the Greene County sheriff’s office:. Thursday, Feb. 9: At 7:20 am a deputy was advised of a car in the ditch in the 400 block of 330th St in Willow Township. Julie Nielson of Coon Rapids was traveling eastbound when she struck a patch of ice and went into the ditch. There was no damage to her vehicle. At 7:20 am a deputy was advised of a car in the ditch in the 400 blk of 330th St in Willow Township. William Shull of Clarinda was eastbound when he struck a patch of ice, causing his 2016 Ford Fusion to enter the ditch. Damage to his vehicle was estimated at $1,500. At 10:51 am a deputy was advised of a dog bite in the 700 block of Sand St in Churdan.
waupacanow.com
Robbery suspect arrested
The suspect in the Feb. 8 armed robbery in Clintonville was arrested Thursday in Iowa. Clintonville Police Chief Craig Freitag said in a press release that Polk County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 16-year-old Marion boy shortly before 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. Charges of armed robbery and theft will...
KCCI.com
7 arrested amid illegal drugs, weapons investigation in Fort Dodge
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Seven people, including six teenagers, are facing charges in Fort Dodge following the execution of a search warrant by the Fort Dodge Police Department and Webster County Sheriff's Office Special Emergency Response Team. Police say the warrant was in relation to multiple investigations in the...
Missing Des Moines man found dead in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Iowa — A Des Moines man who was reported missing earlier this week was found dead near Beech Friday morning. Alan Conley, 76, was found dead in his pickup truck in a bean field, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. Foul play is not suspected in Conley’s death at this time. Conley had […]
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Grand Junction Man Sentenced to Probation for Drug Possession
A Grand Junction man was recently sentenced to probation for a drug incident. According to court documents, 61-year-old Mark Morrow pled guilty to two Class D Felonies for his third or subsequent offense for possession of methamphetamine and his third or subsequent offense for possession of marijuana. He had two five year prison sentences suspended and was placed on probation for a total of two years.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Police Report February 7, 2023
9:01am: An officer assisted the Code Enforcement Officer in towing vehicles from (3) Jefferson addresses. 12:38pm: Tammy Binkley reported Suspicious Persons attempting to gain entry to a residence in the 500 Block of East Garfield Street. A vehicle plate and description was given, as the subjects had left before officers arrived. The officer checked with the property owner and was advised that no one had permission to be there. The officer later located the subjects and spoke to them about the issue. They were advised not to return to the property, or face criminal charges.
1380kcim.com
Three Teens Charged From Short Pursuit Monday Night In Carroll
Three teens face charges following a brief police pursuit in Carroll Monday night. According to the Carroll Police Department, officers attempted a traffic stop on a 2019 Nissan Pathfinder at approximately 8:26 p.m. near the intersection of 18th and Main Streets. Authorities say the vehicle fled north on Main and attempted a turn west onto Randall Road. While making that turn, the vehicle collided with a tree, but the pursuit continued west on Randall before ending near the intersection with Todd Terrace. Three juvenile occupants were detained for eluding, possession of alcohol, and possession of a controlled substance. Charges are pending and will be forwarded to the juvenile court system for processing.
theperrynews.com
Man dies of gunshot early Wednesday at Adel crossroads
ADEL, Iowa — A distressed man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound early Wednesday at a busy intersection here. An officer of the Adel Police Department heard several gunshots about 2:30 a.m. while on patrol in the area of 11th and Greene streets. At about the same time a...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry Police Department Report Feb. 6-8
Arrest: Rusty Lee Curtis Lewis, age 36, 1619 Willis Ave, Perry was taken into custody and charged with Theft 5th Degree. Arrest: A 15 years of age male from Perry was taken into custody and charged with Theft 5th degree. February 7:. Accident:. Unit 1 red 2007 BMW registered to...
KCCI.com
Did a Fort Dodge Catholic school wait too long to report threat?
FORT DODGE, Iowa — KCCI is investigating a complaint about a possible delayed reporting of a gun threat at a Fort Dodge Catholic school. A 16-year-old was arrested at St. Edmond. The school threat happened Jan. 24. “Our students, their safety has to be the most important thing for...
Tipped over candle sparks house fire in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A house fire broke out Thursday afternoon after a lit candle was tipped over. At around 1:30 p.m. the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire in the 1900 block of Francis Avenue. When fire crews arrived they discovered flames coming from a back bedroom in […]
KCCI.com
Police: Woman jumped from balcony to avoid arrest
AMES, Iowa — A woman accused of evading officers by jumping off a balcony is now in jail. The Ames Police Department said 40-year-old Karla Wallace, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, has been arrested. She faces eight charges, including intimidation with a dangerous weapon. According to the criminal complaint, on Sunday...
thebestmix1055.com
Two men arrested following fight
Fremont police arrested two men following a fight today. Officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Morningside Road in reference to a physical disturbance. Police observed two men fighting in the middle of the parking lot. After Armstrong Harry, 26, of Fremont and Benedictos Kaier, 38, of Storm Lake,...
Fiancé arrested after Iowa woman’s head injury turns out to be a gunshot wound
The Greene County Sheriff's Office said a woman who called 911 to report she'd injured her head in a household fall had actually been shot.
KCCI.com
Murder charges dropped against brother and sister in Des Moines man's death
DES MOINES, Iowa — A brother and sister previously charged with a Des Moines man's death have had their murder charges dropped. Both Jonathan Bautista and Jasmin Bautista still face charges for other crimes. Des Moines police charged the siblings in January 2022 in the shooting death of Javier...
Adel parents, students speak up about bullying following death investigation
ADEL, Iowa — A young person took his own life this week, and many parents are concerned that the tragedy is the result of on-going bullying that has forced some students out of the district. Currently, Adel Police are releasing limited information about the shooting as the death is still part of an on-going investigation. […]
KCCI.com
Des Moines police investigating after shots fired from McDonald’s parking lot
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are trying to locate a gunman who opened fire on a car from a McDonald's parking lot. Investigators say the man was parked at the McDonald's on East 14th Street near the State Capitol building when he got out of his vehicle and shot at a car driving on Des Moines Street.
theperrynews.com
Perry man faces raft of charges after allegedly assaulting woman
A Perry man was arrested Saturday after allegedly seriously injuring a Perry woman and scaring her four children. Jeffrey Wayne Hobbs, 35, of 2801 First Ave., Perry, was charged with willful injury causing serious injury, domestic abuse assault-impeding blood/air flow, first-degree harassment, four counts of child endangerment, false imprisonment and obstruction of emergency communications.
Boone County Crash Claims 2 Lives
(Boone) Two people died in a two-vehicle crash in Boone County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 5:11 p.m. on Friday at Highway 30 and SE Marshall Street in Boone. Authorities say 55-year-old Pamela Mary Borkowski and 32-year-old Stephanie Jeanne Borkowski were killed in the crash. According...
greenecountynewsonline.com
D. Lautner responds to View from My Window
I’m writing in regard to the opinion piece in Greene County News Online dated Feb. 4, 2023. I hope to rebut some of the remarks in the piece by Mary Weaver titled “More housing, less hog odor needed to bring new residents to county.”. The opinion piece stated...
Comments / 0