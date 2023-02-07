THe Bear River girls basketball team went on the road to Logan on Jan. 25 and came home with its first Region 11 victory of the season. The Bears got off to a hot start, outscoring the Grizzlies 20-5 in the first quarter. Bear River outscored Logan in all quarters except the fourth on the way to a dominating 55-32 victory.

LOGAN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO