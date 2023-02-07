Read full article on original website
Herald-Journal
Bennett, Ina (Woodward)
Bennett Ina Woodward Bennett 95 Franklin, Idaho passed away February 6, 2023. Funeral services are under the direction of Webb Mortuary. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Herald-Journal
Godfrey, Irene (Wynn)
Godfrey Irene Wynn Godfrey 98 Preston, Idaho passed away February 2, 2023. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 pm at the Preston 3rd Ward Chapel, 155 N. 200 W. Preston, Idaho. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 11:30 am - 12:30 pm at the church. Interment will be in the Preston Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Herald-Journal
Douglas Mirl Mason
Douglas Mirl Mason, third son of Dr. Reese B. Mason and M. Christine Blossom Mason, of Tremonton, Utah passed away on Saturday, 21 January 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. He was diagnosed with cancer last November. He was raised in Tremonton and attended McKinley Elementary School, Bear River Junior High, and...
Herald-Journal
PHS grapplers host final home match tonight
Preston wrestlers traveled to the Dick Fleishmen Classic in Pocatello on Feb. 3-4. They host Century and Canyon Ridge tonight, Wednesday, Feb. 8 beginning at 5 p.m. and travel to Pocatello on Thursday, Feb. 9 to finish out the regular season. The senior grapplers and their parents will be honored at approximately 6 p.m.
Herald-Journal
PhiDels bring home sixth district title in a row
The Preston PhiDels took their sixth consecutive 4A District 5 title on January 27th at Snake River High School. It was a clean sweep with first place finishes in all four of their routines. They are headed to the 4A State Tournament on February 11th at the Idaho Ford Center in Nampa, Idaho. There they will compete in Kick, Military, Hip Hop, Dance.
Herald-Journal
50th Anniversary - Quinn and Pam Corbridge
On February 9th, 2023, Quinn and Pam Corbridge will celebrate their golden anniversary. The couple met in grade school while waiting at the bus stop in Preston, ID and have been best of friends ever since. They were married in the Logan, Utah LDS Temple in 1973 and have built a beautiful life together.
Herald-Journal
90th Birthday - William "Bill" S. Palmer
Bill Palmer is turning 90 on February 10th. Come celebrate with us on Saturday, February 18 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at the Dayton, Idaho Church.
Herald-Journal
Boys basketball beats Green Canyon, falls to Sky View
The Bear River hoopsters picked up a precious road win in region play to close out January, but suffered a double-digit loss at home last week. The Bears headed to North Logan on Jan. 26 and came away with a convincing 54-41 win over Green Canyon. The Bears took a 24-12 lead into halftime.
Herald-Journal
Raymond home gutted by fire, occupants out safely
Lee Raymond woke up in the early hours Feb. 1, thinking he should check on status of the space heater he’d put in the crawl space beneath his Montpelier home. As it happened, the heater had already triggered a fire and Mr. Raymond found himself waking up to thick smoke in his bedroom.
Herald-Journal
Preston boys lose nailbiter on Senior Night
The Indians finish out the regular season with a road game against Century tonight, Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m. Against Pocatello on Feb. 3 the Indians honored seniors Kaden Larsen, Wil Hamblin, Kade Lords, Tate Hess and Cam Hobbs and their parents before the game. Cheer, Phi-Dels and Pep band seniors were also honored.
Herald-Journal
Preston drops first game of district tournament
The Lady Indians opened the 4A District 5 tournament at Century on Jan. 31 and in their best showing against a district opponent to date lost 28-39. They traveled to Century again on Feb. 7 for an elimination match (score unavailable at press time) where the winner moves on to face Pocatello for the Championship game on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.
Herald-Journal
Developing Town: Colorful tales of early post offices
Editorial Note: Part 309 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: The Trailblazer, History of the Development of Southeastern Idaho, 1935, published by Daughters of the Pioneers; Gems of Our Valley, compiled and edited by Vivian Simmons and Ruth Varley) With Franklin...
Herald-Journal
Prep boys wrestling: Preston beats both district rivals in competitive duals
It was the perfect tune-up for Preston's boys wrestling program heading into next Wednesday's 4A Fifth District Championships. Not only did the Indians find themselves in three very competitive duals, they outpointed both of their district rivals, despite giving up more forfeit points both times out.
Herald-Journal
Girls basketball gets first region win, drops next two
THe Bear River girls basketball team went on the road to Logan on Jan. 25 and came home with its first Region 11 victory of the season. The Bears got off to a hot start, outscoring the Grizzlies 20-5 in the first quarter. Bear River outscored Logan in all quarters except the fourth on the way to a dominating 55-32 victory.
Herald-Journal
Prep boys hoops: Wolves earn first win in region play
Just like last month, the Wolves were undaunted after facing double-digit fourth-quarter deficit to the Mustangs, only this time the final result was more gratifying for the boys in green and white. Green Canyon outscored Mountain Crest 16-5 in the fourth quarter and pulled out a hard-fought 56-55 victory over...
Herald-Journal
Weston approves lot splits, bevy of business licenses
The coldest Weston City Council meeting of 2023 was rather short. The first issues on the agenda were building lots and more building lots. First Cory and Stephanie Newton’s building permit was approved and then Taci Balls’ building permit was also approved. Both parties were subdividing the land to turn them into individual building lots.
Herald-Journal
Preston finalizes funding for new wastewater system
Preston City has put the final pieces of a financial puzzle together to build a new wastewater system. The one it is replacing has been long criticized by the Environmental Protection Agency, which mandated a new system in 2019. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Idaho State Director Rudy...
Herald-Journal
Lady Pirates get big win at district tourney
The third seeded Lady Pirates opened the 2A District 5 basketball tournament on the road against second seed Malad on Feb. 2 and traveled to number one seed Soda Springs on Feb. 4. On Monday, Feb. 6 the Pirates hosted an elimination game against fourth seeded Bear Lake (score unavailable at press time) who eliminated Malad.
Herald-Journal
Major winter storm presents challenges, but helps with drought
Last week’s major snowstorm wreaked havoc on commuters, forced local schools to revert to virtual learning for a day and open late the next, and had plowing crews around Box Elder County working overtime to keep roads clear — but also provided much-needed moisture, a blessing for local farmers and the overall water supply.
Herald-Journal
USU men’s basketball: Aggies come up short against No. 25 Aztecs
It came down to the final two-tenths of a second late Wednesday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. No. 25 San Diego State was able to deflect an inbound pass by Utah State and escaped with a 63-61 victory.
