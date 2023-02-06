Ice fishing seasons aren’t what they used to be! For most of the state it’s time to pack away the hardwater gear and bid this wimpy winter – adieu. Anglers with a masochistic streak took to the ice last Saturday and the rest of us on Sunday. Personally I’ve amassed quite the assortment of what I deem ice fishing essentials. Lumped onto my sled are usually some combination of battery-powered augers, assorted traps, sonar, underwater cameras, jig sticks, tackle and a trove of other accessories. It would have been nice to give them all a good workout but even an abbreviated season is better than none at all.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO