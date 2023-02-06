Read full article on original website
Where does western Massachusetts begin?
The team from the new show The Fabulous 413 went to the Boston Public Library to ask people what they think when they think of western Massachusetts, and where they believe western Mass. begins. What do you think of when you think of where western Mass. begins? Let us know....
The Top 5 “Cheapest” Places To Live In Massachusetts
Are you thinking of moving to The Bay State? What do you think is on the top of everybody's mind before they set up shop in our vicinity? It's quite obvious: The need and want for affordable living and Massachusetts fits the bill on this particular subject at hand. It's a no-brainer: The Commonwealth wants you to call one of its many affordable cities home.
This Fascinating Massachusetts Prison Camp Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
There’s a certain spooky allure to abandoned places in Massachusetts, a state that is rich with history. There’s an abandoned Air Force base in Truro, an abandoned train tunnel in Clinton, and even an abandoned set of bear cages at Franklin Park Zoo in Boston. These places have been left to decay and are being reclaimed by nature, much like the Rutland Prison Camp which we will be exploring today.
More Mass. trivia featured on ‘Jeopardy!’ — this time a Springfield question
Massachusetts-related questions have been a common occurrence on “Jeopardy!” this week. Wednesday night’s contestants drew blanks when asked to identify the former name of an iconic Boston skyscraper. Monday’s players fared no better on another Boston question, this one asking about the city’s first Black police officer.
Is New Hampshire starting to cash in on the Massachusetts ‘Millionaire’s Tax’?
A new so-called “Millionaire’s Tax” enacted in Massachusetts has some Bay Staters looking to New Hampshire to relocate both their homes and their companies, with Gov. Chris Sununu saying his administration has fielded “countless” inquiries from “interested businesses and individuals.”. Commercial and residential real...
This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. There are so many deals you can and not to mention all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
National Pizza Day: The 2nd-best pizzeria in America is right here in Massachusetts
National Pizza Day is on Feb. 9 each year. What better way to celebrate National Pizza Day than getting the 2nd-best pizza in the U.S. which happens to be right in Massachusetts.
Massachusetts Fishing Report – February 9, 2023
Ice fishing seasons aren’t what they used to be! For most of the state it’s time to pack away the hardwater gear and bid this wimpy winter – adieu. Anglers with a masochistic streak took to the ice last Saturday and the rest of us on Sunday. Personally I’ve amassed quite the assortment of what I deem ice fishing essentials. Lumped onto my sled are usually some combination of battery-powered augers, assorted traps, sonar, underwater cameras, jig sticks, tackle and a trove of other accessories. It would have been nice to give them all a good workout but even an abbreviated season is better than none at all.
2 Massachusetts Schools Top The List For “Best In The World”!
How's this for impressive, Berkshire County? Out of over 2,000 schools from 95 countries, the state of Massachusetts captured the TOP TWO SPOTS for the best universities IN THE WORLD!. And even more impressive is this statistic: 13 Massachusetts schools in total made the list. What list am I referring...
Petition to create Cold War Veterans specialty license plate in Massachusetts
An Army Veteran from Westfield is leading a petition drive to upgrade the recognition for nearly 100,000 of his Massachusetts comrades he describes as Cold War Veterans.
This Restaurant Serves Massachusetts' Best Pizza
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every US state. Here's the top choice for Massachusetts.
The Return Of Daylight Saving Time In Massachusetts Is Closer Than You Think
January was a cold, gray, and germy month for my family; however, the month of February spawned some much need sunshine. Let's face it, besides for a few snowstorms and two days of pretty frigid temperatures, this winter has been mild to say the least. 60 Degree Temps Are In...
I-Team: Concerning number of flood-damaged cars reported in western Massachusetts
Consumer advocates are warning that an increase in water-damaged used cars are being sold in Massachusetts after flooding disasters in other parts of the country.
Flags in Massachusetts at half-staff in honor of Dracut Navy Petty Officer Matthew Capeless
The United States of America flag and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts flag are half-staff on Thursday in honor of United States Navy Petty Officer Matthew Capeless of Dracut.
10 Quirky Facts About Massachusetts That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate
It’s so much fun to learn some of the most unusual or quirky facts about a state, isn’t it? Well, the Bay State is no exception. We have compiled a list of fun facts about Massachusetts, some of which sound like they’re made up but are actually true! From historical facts to interesting facts in general, there is so much we can still learn about our awesome state.
A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!
Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
10 Quirky Facts About Connecticut That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate
Connecticut has an unfair reputation as a boring state, but we actually are an interesting place! There are so many great places to check out in the Nutmeg State, from our restaurants to our parks. It’s also shocking how many inventions from Connecticut there are – the world has us to thank for hamburgers and lollipops, among other things. In a state with so much history, quite a few things have happened here. We’ve gathered up some of our favorite weird facts about Connecticut for your enjoyment:
Climate protestors arrested at Mass. State House after demanding action from Healey
Fourteen Extinction Rebellion members were arrested for trespassing at the Massachusetts State House Thursday night after they planted themselves in Gov. Maura Healey’s office for about 3.5 hours, demanding the new Democratic leader block new fossil fuel infrastructure projects, such as Eversource’s natural gas project in Springfield and Longmeadow.
Mass. State Lottery winner: Cumberland Farms sells $1 million scratch ticket
A Cumberland Farms gas station in Massachusetts sold a winning $1 million lottery scratch ticket that was claimed on Tuesday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Cumberland Farms is located in Bridgewater, and the winner claimed their $1 million prize from the scratch ticket game “100X The Money.” That winning ticket was one of 30 total “100X The Money” tickets worth $600 or more claimed Tuesday.
Is it Legal to Throw Trash in Someone Else’s Dumpster in Massachusetts?
I have been working in radio in Western Massachusetts for almost 20 years. I have been with WSBS Radio in Great Barrington since late December, 2005. In addition to on-air, programming, and digital duties one of my other tasks at the station is disposing of trash. Like many businesses we have a dumpster located in our parking lot which is where I dispose of all of the station's garbage.
