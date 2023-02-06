ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

nepm.org

Where does western Massachusetts begin?

The team from the new show The Fabulous 413 went to the Boston Public Library to ask people what they think when they think of western Massachusetts, and where they believe western Mass. begins. What do you think of when you think of where western Mass. begins? Let us know....
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

The Top 5 “Cheapest” Places To Live In Massachusetts

Are you thinking of moving to The Bay State? What do you think is on the top of everybody's mind before they set up shop in our vicinity? It's quite obvious: The need and want for affordable living and Massachusetts fits the bill on this particular subject at hand. It's a no-brainer: The Commonwealth wants you to call one of its many affordable cities home.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
OnlyInYourState

This Fascinating Massachusetts Prison Camp Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now

There’s a certain spooky allure to abandoned places in Massachusetts, a state that is rich with history. There’s an abandoned Air Force base in Truro, an abandoned train tunnel in Clinton, and even an abandoned set of bear cages at Franklin Park Zoo in Boston. These places have been left to decay and are being reclaimed by nature, much like the Rutland Prison Camp which we will be exploring today.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. There are so many deals you can and not to mention all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
GRAFTON, MA
onthewater.com

Massachusetts Fishing Report – February 9, 2023

Ice fishing seasons aren’t what they used to be! For most of the state it’s time to pack away the hardwater gear and bid this wimpy winter – adieu. Anglers with a masochistic streak took to the ice last Saturday and the rest of us on Sunday. Personally I’ve amassed quite the assortment of what I deem ice fishing essentials. Lumped onto my sled are usually some combination of battery-powered augers, assorted traps, sonar, underwater cameras, jig sticks, tackle and a trove of other accessories. It would have been nice to give them all a good workout but even an abbreviated season is better than none at all.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
OnlyInYourState

10 Quirky Facts About Massachusetts That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate

It’s so much fun to learn some of the most unusual or quirky facts about a state, isn’t it? Well, the Bay State is no exception. We have compiled a list of fun facts about Massachusetts, some of which sound like they’re made up but are actually true! From historical facts to interesting facts in general, there is so much we can still learn about our awesome state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!

Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
OnlyInYourState

10 Quirky Facts About Connecticut That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate

Connecticut has an unfair reputation as a boring state, but we actually are an interesting place! There are so many great places to check out in the Nutmeg State, from our restaurants to our parks. It’s also shocking how many inventions from Connecticut there are – the world has us to thank for hamburgers and lollipops, among other things. In a state with so much history, quite a few things have happened here. We’ve gathered up some of our favorite weird facts about Connecticut for your enjoyment:
CONNECTICUT STATE
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: Cumberland Farms sells $1 million scratch ticket

A Cumberland Farms gas station in Massachusetts sold a winning $1 million lottery scratch ticket that was claimed on Tuesday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Cumberland Farms is located in Bridgewater, and the winner claimed their $1 million prize from the scratch ticket game “100X The Money.” That winning ticket was one of 30 total “100X The Money” tickets worth $600 or more claimed Tuesday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Is it Legal to Throw Trash in Someone Else’s Dumpster in Massachusetts?

I have been working in radio in Western Massachusetts for almost 20 years. I have been with WSBS Radio in Great Barrington since late December, 2005. In addition to on-air, programming, and digital duties one of my other tasks at the station is disposing of trash. Like many businesses we have a dumpster located in our parking lot which is where I dispose of all of the station's garbage.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

