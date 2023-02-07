Memorable moments from recent State of the Union addresses

When American presidents appear before a joint session of Congress, and often their largest television audience, to deliver a State of the Union address -- they're important benchmarks in not only updating the nation but in setting political priorities.

And amid the sometimes predictable and forgettable rhetoric, those speeches also have produced some memorable moments -- with many in recent years going viral on social media.

Tuesday's speech comes at a critical juncture in Joe Biden's presidency as he navigates the ongoing war in Ukraine, reignited calls for policing and gun reform, and for the first time in his presidency, a divided Congress. Meanwhile, a reelection bid appears imminent.

Biden will carry out the tradition of all 45 presidents before him , beginning with in-person speeches by George Washington and John Adams before Thomas Jefferson transitioned to solely written addresses. After President Woodrow Wilson in 1913 revived the tradition of reading the address to Congress, the practice became a distinct platform for a president to mobilize support for his agenda.

Here are some moments that stand out:

Two women behind a president

Last year was the first time in history Americans would see two women seated on the House dais, flanking a president during a State of the Union address: Vice President Kamala Harris and then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Jabin Botsford,Pool/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address flanked by Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 1, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

(The two women also sat behind Biden during his joint address to Congress in 2021, which was not an official State of the Union address.)

On Tuesday, Biden will stand in front of Vice President Kamala Harris and the new Republican Speaker, Kevin McCarthy, who became second in line to the presidency in January.

Nancy Pelosi and Donald Trump

Then-President Donald Trump's State of the Union speeches in many ways displayed the deep rift between Democrats and Republicans across Washington during his presidency.

Most notably, on display was mutual disdain he shared with Pelosi.

Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Vice President Mike Pence claps as Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi rips a copy of President Donald Trump's speech after he delivers the State of the Union address in Washington, D.C., Feb. 4, 2020.

Perhaps the most jarring moment from Trump's 2020 speech is when Pelosi, from her perch behind the president, dramatically ripped his speech in half just after he finished.

"I tore it up," she replied to a reporter who asked what she'd thought of the speech.

Ahead of his speech, Trump had made a point of refusing to shake Pelosi's hand.

During the same speech, Pelosi sarcastically clapped at Trump after he called for Americans to "reject the politics of revenge, resistance, and retribution, and embrace the boundless potential of cooperation, compromise, and the common good."

"The manifesto of mistruths presented in page after page of the address tonight should be a call to action for everyone who expects truth from the President and policies worthy of his office and the American people," she wrote later on Twitter. "The American people expect and deserve a President to have integrity and respect for the aspirations for their children."

Rush Limbaugh awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom

In an unprecedented move, Trump awarded conservative radio personality Rush Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom during the State of the Union address in 2020, one day after the talk show host revealed he had advanced lung cancer.

"Here tonight is a special man, someone beloved by millions of Americans who just received a Stage 4 advanced cancer diagnosis. This is not good news, but what is good news is that he is the greatest fighter and winner that you will ever meet," Trump said during his speech.

Tom Williams/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: First lady Melania Trump awards Rush Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom during the State of the Union address in the House Chamber, Feb. 4, 2020.

A notably surprised Limbaugh had the medal placed around his neck by first lady Melania Trump.

'The state of the union is not good'

President Gerald Ford shook tradition in 1975, in the wake of the Watergate scandal and President Richard Nixon's resignation.

Bettmann Archive via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: President Gerald Ford begins his State of the Union address to Congress, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 15, 1975. In the background are Vice President Nelson Rockefeller and Speaker of the House Carl Albert.

"I want to speak very bluntly. I've got bad news, and I don't expect much, if any, applause … the state of the union is not good," Ford said.

"Millions of Americans are out of work. Recession and inflation are eroding the money of millions more. Prices are too high, and sales are too slow. This year's federal deficit will be about $30 billion; next year's probably $45 billion. The national debt will rise to over $500 billion." It was the opening to an address that presented measures he felt would "rebuild our political and economic strength."

Justice Alito mouths 'not true' to Obama statement

In 2010, during President Barack Obama's second State of the Union address, conservative Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito was seen mouthing the words "not true" after Obama criticized the Supreme Court's "Citizens United" decision on corporate political contributions.

Alex Wong/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Members of the U.S. Supreme Court listen to President Barack Obama speak to both houses of Congress during his first State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol, on Jan. 27, 2010, in Washington, DC.

"Last week, the Supreme Court reversed a century of law to open the floodgates for special interests — including foreign corporations — to spend without limit in our elections," Obama said. "Well I don't think American elections should be bankrolled by America's most powerful interests, or worse, by foreign entities. They should be decided by the American people, and that's why I'm urging Democrats and Republicans to pass a bill that helps to right this wrong."

'The era of big government is over'

During President Bill Clinton's 1996 State of the Union address, the Democrat, under Republican pressure, declared, "The era of big government is over."

"I believe our new, smaller government must work in an old-fashioned American way, together with all of our citizens through state and local governments, in the workplace, in religious, charitable and civic associations. Our goal must be to enable all our people to make the most of their own lives -- with stronger families, more educational opportunity, economic security, safer streets, a cleaner environment in a safer world."

Diana Walker/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Pres. Bill Clinton delivering his State of Union address, framed by VP Al Gore (L) & House Speaker Newt Gingrich, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 23, 1996.

His comment precluded a shocking pivot for a Democrat who had long backed government solutions to social problems. In the coming months, he approved a Republican-authored idea for welfare reform and additional spending cuts.

Lauren Boebert booed after Afghanistan interruption

Last year, Colorado GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert shouted at President Biden, blaming him for the deaths of the 13 U.S. service members killed in an attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan in 2021, as Biden spoke about veterans exposed to burn pits developing "cancer that would put them in a flag-draped coffin."

"You put them in, 13 of them!" she yelled.

But her words came out just as the president was about to mention the death of his son, Beau Biden, an Iraq War veteran who died from brain cancer in 2015.

"I know," Biden began, attempting to reference Beau. But before he could get the sentence out, Boebert shouted.

Lawmakers in the chamber immediately booed her.

Boebert, alongside GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, also tried to start a "build the wall" chant when Biden spoke about border security and immigration reform during his speech.

Ronald Reagan begins tradition of special guests

In January 1982, a few weeks before President Ronald Reagan's State of the Union address, an Air Florida jetliner crashed into Washington D.C.'s 14th Street Bridge and the Potomac River, killing 78 people. Congressional Budget Office employee Lenny Skutnik jumped into the water to rescue a passenger.

Skutnik was then personally invited by Reagan to attend joint address of Congress, where he sat next to the first lady and was called out by name during the speech for his heroism. Since then, every president has invited special guests to their remarks.

–ABC News' Mariam Khan contributed to this report.