State of the Union - live: Biden to tackle China, billionaire tax as Republican boycotts speech over ‘lies’

President Joe Biden will deliver his annual State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday and is expected to tackle the growing “spy balloon” diplomatic row with China and revive his plan to increase taxes on billionaires and corporations to ensure the US can continue to meet its financial obligations. He is otherwise expected to highlight the policy and legislative successes of his administration’s first two years at the helm and make an implicit campaign pitch as he plans another run for the White House in 2024.

Despite Mr Biden’s success during the 2022 midterm elections – where Democrats actually picked up a seat in the Senate and staved off a red wave in the House of Representatives – polls continue to show the nation is less than excited about the prospect of another term for the incumbent, who turned 80 in November.

The president is also likely to celebrate the recent positive economic news for the US, following stronger-than-expected job growth in January, as well as moderating inflation. National economic cirector Brian Deese told reporters that Mr Biden will seek to frame his economic achievements as an “area of contrast” with his Republican opponents.