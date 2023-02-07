ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

State of the Union - live: Biden to tackle China, billionaire tax as Republican boycotts speech over ‘lies’

By Josh Marcus and Joe Sommerlad
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LsuNV_0kexL6h000

President Joe Biden will deliver his annual State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday and is expected to tackle the growing “spy balloon” diplomatic row with China and revive his plan to increase taxes on billionaires and corporations to ensure the US can continue to meet its financial obligations. He is otherwise expected to highlight the policy and legislative successes of his administration’s first two years at the helm and make an implicit campaign pitch as he plans another run for the White House in 2024.

Despite Mr Biden’s success during the 2022 midterm elections – where Democrats actually picked up a seat in the Senate and staved off a red wave in the House of Representatives – polls continue to show the nation is less than excited about the prospect of another term for the incumbent, who turned 80 in November.

The president is also likely to celebrate the recent positive economic news for the US, following stronger-than-expected job growth in January, as well as moderating inflation. National economic cirector Brian Deese told reporters that Mr Biden will seek to frame his economic achievements as an “area of contrast” with his Republican opponents.

Comments / 2

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Major Flip Seen in New Presidential Poll

Following the controversy around his handling of classified documents that were found at several locations dating from when he was vice president during the Obama administration, President Joe Biden has seen his polling numbers take a significant hit, a trend backed again by a recently released poll.
RadarOnline

Ex-Intelligence Chief ADMITS 'Significant Portion' Of Hunter Biden's Laptop 'Had To Be Real' Two Years After He Dismissed Scandal As Russian Disinformation

The former intelligence chief who previously claimed Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop was part of a Russian disinformation campaign now admits a “significant portion” of the content found on the computer “had to be real,” RadarOnline.com has learned.Douglas Wise, who served as the former deputy director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, was among 51 other intelligence agents who signed a letter in October 2020 indicating the content found on President Joe Biden’s son’s laptop was inauthentic.But now, despite admitting the laptop and its contents were real and authentic, Wise says he does not regret signing the letter.“All of us figured that...
OK! Magazine

'Disturbing Stuff': President Joe Biden Mocked For Repeating False Story About Logging More Miles On Amtrak Than Air Force Two While VP

President Joe Biden repeated a false story again — and of course, people couldn't help but make fun of him. On Monday, January 30, the 80-year-old spoke about a new project that will replace train tunnels in Baltimore, Maryland. While speaking, the president recalled how a conductor named Angelo Negri took the time to praise him for logging more miles on Amtrak after he rode the train to and from Washington, D.C., from his home in Delaware for 36 years when he was a U.S. senator. “I rode the train between Washington and Wilmington back and forth every single day...
BALTIMORE, MD
The List

Body Language Expert Dissects Jill Biden And Doug Emhoff's Kiss That Rocked The SOTU - Exclusive

President Joe Biden's second State of the Union address since taking office saw the commander-in-chief rallying ordinary Americans and his fellow politicians alike to work together to get the country back on its feet (via The Guardian). Following years of turmoil, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and widespread economic disparity, which led to a more divided citizenry than ever before, Biden took an optimistic approach to moving forward.
RadarOnline

President Joe Biden Set To Undergo Physical After BLOWING OFF Two Previous Exams As 2024 Election Season Draws Near

President Joe Biden is scheduled to receive a physical later this month after previously missing the exam two months in a row, RadarOnline.com can confirm.White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre confirmed the news on Wednesday during her daily press briefing.According to Jean-Pierre, President Biden’s physical is scheduled for February 16 and the results of the exam will be released to the public later that day.“I know folks are wondering why it hasn't happened yet,” she explained Wednesday. “This was literally a matter of scheduling around what has been an incredibly busy schedule for the president the past several months,...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy