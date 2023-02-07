Read full article on original website
Elgin will soon have its first left turn light on the only stop light in town
ELGIN, S.C. — The Elgin community continues to explode in population and with more people comes more traffic and plenty of frustrations from residents. "We see a lot of traffic here in Elgin," resident William Pates said. "You wouldn't think it would be for such a small town, but there is a lot of traffic at this four-way. Sometimes only 1-2 cars can normally take this left."
Wagener residents express concerns about damages to local road
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF)- “I’ll be happy to give you feedback on what I see recurring down that stretch of road and how I think it may be helpful to deal with some of it is drainage and some of it is the base,” said Wesley Edwards who lives on Wagontong Road in Wagener, South Carolina. […]
abccolumbia.com
Developers discuss Phase 1 of Richland Mall property
FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Economic Report breakfast began with a review of the 2022 Richland County Economic Development Report. County leaders say it shows a successful industrial year. Many in attendance were eager to hear from Southeastern Development, owners of the Richland Mall location in Forest Acres, who closed on the mall around a month ago.
WLTX.com
If you were in Columbia fifty years ago, you were snowed in
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fifty years ago locals say it was a Winter wonderland in Sumter. The ground was covered in snow, streets were too slick to drive and school was out for days. Now dubbed the 'the Great Southeast snowstorm' cost $30 million in damages to homes, roads and...
abccolumbia.com
Richland Mall development plans announced
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Plans to update the Richland County Mall property are in the works. The site in Forest Acres was purchased by Southeastern Developers about a month ago. During a community breakfast yesterday, developers said phase one could take a few years, but will start within the next...
Richland County Council moves forward on a new ordinance and battery plant project
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Tuesday, Richland County Council met for the first time this month with more than 20 items on its agenda. Kicking off their meeting with a recognition of black history month, then moved into public comment. Thomas K. Stringfellow, the CEO of Riverbanks Zoo, showed up and talked about projected tourism numbers this year, and discounted ticket offerings that will be coming soon.
abccolumbia.com
Motorcyclist killed in overnight collision on Highway Church Road in Elgin
ELGIN, S.C. (WOLO) – A motorcyclist has died in an overnight collision in Elgin. Highway Patrol says it happened at the intersection of Highway Church Road and Steven Campbell Road at approximately 1:10 a.m. According to investigators, the victim crossed and ran over the right side of Highway Church...
Accidents causes large power outage in southeast Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A series of accident on Garners Ferry Road, near the VA Hospital, snarled traffic and caused power outages in a large section of southeast Columbia on Monday afternoon. Columbia police say an accident on VA Hospital property resulted in drooping power lines across Garners Ferry Road....
abccolumbia.com
City of Cayce passes new alarm ordinance
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Cayce passed a new alarm ordinance during their monthly council meeting on Jan. 25. The ordinance has been enacted to reduce false alarms and direct law enforcement towards more crucial efforts such as patrols to reduce burglaries, traffic collisions, driving under the influence (DUI) incidents and other initiatives.
WLTX.com
Spring is arriving early again
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The calendar might say we are in winter but the weather has felt more like spring lately. Outside of the extreme cold we saw ending last year, 2023 has been off to a warm start. This year ranks near the top 10 warmest starts on record. While this has resulted in no snowy weather, we are now starting to see the signs of Spring in early February. These photos from Sharon one of our WLTX Weather Watchers shows trees in the Midlands already beginning to flower.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia man safe after being pulled off bridge by deputy
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – One young man is safe after the efforts of a Richland County Sheriff’s Deputy and it all played out on tv. On January 12th, On Patrol Live captured the moments of Cpl. Kenny Fitzsimmons rescuing a man who was sitting on the edge of a bridge in Columbia. Cpl. Fitzsimmons says the 26-year-old male was sitting on the edge crying and staring at the traffic below.
Winnsboro residents frustrated by utility bills over $1,000
WINNSBORO, S.C. — Residents in Winnsboro are outraged after getting utility bills as high as $1300 dollars for water, electricity, and gas. That's not all, residents are getting their bills days if not weeks behind schedule. "I feel used and abused," says Mary Starkes, a Resident of Winnsboro. She...
USC Gamecock
University announces plan to develop 889 acres around Williams-Brice Stadium
The university announced a formal request for information (RFI) to explore development of 889 acres surrounding Williams-Brice Stadium on Tuesday at the Long Family Football Operations Center. The land west of the operations center to the Congaree River is already owned by the university and the USC Development Foundation, but...
Fairfield Sun Times
Zoning Police Cover Tattoo Artist in Bureaucratic Ink
Tattoo artists need more than needles and ink in South Carolina. They also need measuring tape. The state prohibits tattoo shops from operating within 1,000 feet of churches, schools and playgrounds. Columbia adds even more restrictions. The city passed an ordinance in 2019 that bans any tattoo enterprise from operating...
Built by slaves, railroad line in St. Matthews could get on National Register of Historic Places
ST MATTHEWS, S.C. — A railroad cut that runs through the Calhoun County town of St. Matthews is rooted in state history. According to the Calhoun County Museum, oral history indicates it was hand dug in 1840 by enslaved African Americans contracted from local plantations. “I think it’s very...
abccolumbia.com
UPDATE: Airport High School campus safely cleared by law enforcement
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington School District Two says students and staff are re-entering Airport High School after a threat was made against the school late this morning, Feb. 7. Law enforcement conducted a search of the building and it was cleared for return. Earlier, staff and students evacuated from...
wfxg.com
Shooting at Aiken restaurant leaves one dead, one injured
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - Officials in Aiken are investigating a shooting that has left one man dead. According to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables, the shooting happened Wednesday evening around 8:40 p.m. in the parking lot of Burger King on York Street. The coroner says two individuals were taken to Aiken Regional Medical Center for gunshot wounds.
Victim in deadly Aiken area Burger King shooting identified
AIKEN, S.C. — An Aiken man is dead and another wounded following a shooting that happened Wednesday evening outside a fast-food restaurant. According to the Aiken Department of Public Safety, the shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. in the parking lot of a Burger King in the 1100 block of York Street.
wach.com
Tenants forced out of their apartment due to bat infestation demanding help
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C (WACH) — On January 29th a local West Columbia family says they were forced to pack up and move because of a bat infestation in their apartment and their property management company's refusal to give them a safe environment. Cheryl and Samantha Flanagan say their family...
tourcounsel.com
Dutch Square Center | Shopping mall in South Carolina
Dutch Square is an enclosed shopping mall located in the city of Columbia, South Carolina. Currently, it features more than forty stores and restaurants, as well an AMC movie theater. Its anchor stores are Burlington Coat Factory and Office Depot. Dutch Square was built by Caine Company in 1970. Initial...
