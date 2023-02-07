Read full article on original website
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
All-female Flyover Team to Make Super Bowl HistoryWilliamKansas City, MO
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super BowlMargaret MinnicksKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Eagles DE Brandon Graham calls Patrick Mahomes 'definitely the GOAT'
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham said recently that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is "definitely the GOAT," days ahead of the team's Super Bowl LVII matchup. The one-time Pro Bowler made the surprising claim while also saying that he'd like to repeat his Super Bowl LII strip sack...
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Michael Irvin Faces another Allegation of Misconduct
ESPN has pulled Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage. This comes after an allegation of misconduct on the past on Irvin towards a woman. Irvin has told multiple sources that the encounter was brief and mostly non-physical. Irvin further said he was baffled by allegation. "The "Dallas Morning News" reports that Glendale police have not received a complaint involving Irvin. Irvin's history, however, may be hurting him.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Rob Gronkowski Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction
Four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski has named his pick for this year's title game. The all-time great tight end is taking the Philadelphia Eagles to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday. "I've got the Eagles. They've just been a complete team throughout the whole year," he ...
Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl injury report: 13 players listed as limited participants
The Eagles released their Thursday injury report ahead of Super Bowl LVII, and 13 players were listed as limited participants during the practice. Five players have true injury designations, with Lane Johnson, Landon Dickerson, and Avonte Maddox all on track to start. All 53 players on the roster participated and...
Eagles' Jalen Hurts focuses on consistency ahead of Super Bowl
If it ain't broke, don't fix it. That's the attitude Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is taking as he approaches his Super Bowl LVII clash with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. Despite being just days away from the biggest game of his career, Hurts is focused...
Deadspin
Rugby player, singer, OL: Jordan Mailata, the most interesting man at the Super Bowl
Many of the best athletes in the world are playing in this Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes can throw a football 65 yards from his knees, Jalen Hurts can squat 585 pounds, Skyy Moore is 5-foot-10 and had the largest hands of any wide receiver at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. The most impressive athletic specimen in the game, though, is on the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive line: Left tackle Jordan Mailata.
Eagles count on pass rush to harass Chiefs’ Mahomes in Super Bowl
PHOENIX — The defensive philosophy that has carried the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl is relatively simple. A deep ro
Joe Thomas, Darrelle Revis lead Pro Football Hall of Fame class
First-time Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists Joe Thomas and Darrelle Revis lead the nine-member Class of 2023 that will be inducted in Canton, Ohio, in August. The results of voting were announced Thursday night during the NFL Honors show in Phoenix. Players needed 80 percent approval from the Selection Committee, which met online this week.
NFL: New England Patriots at Philadelphia Eagles
Aug 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen in a game against the New England Patriots at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman takes apparent shot at Carson Wentz
In April 2016, Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman made the gutsy decision to package three draft picks in the
NFL
Philadelphia's core four: Brandon Graham, Jason Kelce, Fletcher Cox and Lane Johnson define Eagles
PHOENIX -- It was not long after the Philadelphia Eagles had been blown out of their wild-card playoff game by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year, and the vision for the future was clear to perhaps only those who toiled in the building just off Broad Street. There was never...
TV/Radio for Sunday, Feb. 12
Super Bowl LVII: Kansas City vs. Philadelphia 5:30 p.m. FOX. Serie A: Udinese vs. Sassuolo 5:30 a.m. Paramount+. First Division A: Genk vs. Antwerp 6:30 a.m. ESPN+. English Premier: Leeds United vs. Manchester United 8 a.m. USA. Bundesliga: Hertha BSC vs. Borussia M'gladbach 8:30 a.m. ESPN+. La Liga: Celta de...
The Road to Kelce Bowl I: All-Pro Brothers Produce an NFL First
During Super Bowl Opening Night at the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix on Monday evening, the questions came hot and heavy for the Kelce boys. They will be the first pair of brothers to play each other in the Super Bowl—Kelce Bowl I—when Jason’s Philadelphia Eagles take on Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium on Sunday. Among the lead familial story lines? Jason’s wife, Kylie, is 38 weeks pregnant with their third child, yet still planning to attend the game with her doctor in tow. “I’ll tell you what. If my [brother’s wife] has a baby during the game, we’re...
Super Bowl 57: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles odds, picks and predictions
The Kansas City Chiefs (16-3) and Philadelphia Eagles (16-3) will throw down in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Sunday’s kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Chiefs vs. Eagles odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.
