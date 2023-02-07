ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Larry E Lambert

Michael Irvin Faces another Allegation of Misconduct

ESPN has pulled Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage. This comes after an allegation of misconduct on the past on Irvin towards a woman. Irvin has told multiple sources that the encounter was brief and mostly non-physical. Irvin further said he was baffled by allegation. "The "Dallas Morning News" reports that Glendale police have not received a complaint involving Irvin. Irvin's history, however, may be hurting him.
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction

Four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski has named his pick for this year's title game. The all-time great tight end is taking the Philadelphia Eagles to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday. "I've got the Eagles. They've just been a complete team throughout the whole year," he ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Deadspin

Rugby player, singer, OL: Jordan Mailata, the most interesting man at the Super Bowl

Many of the best athletes in the world are playing in this Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes can throw a football 65 yards from his knees, Jalen Hurts can squat 585 pounds, Skyy Moore is 5-foot-10 and had the largest hands of any wide receiver at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. The most impressive athletic specimen in the game, though, is on the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive line: Left tackle Jordan Mailata.
DALLAS, PA
inForney.com

Joe Thomas, Darrelle Revis lead Pro Football Hall of Fame class

First-time Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists Joe Thomas and Darrelle Revis lead the nine-member Class of 2023 that will be inducted in Canton, Ohio, in August. The results of voting were announced Thursday night during the NFL Honors show in Phoenix. Players needed 80 percent approval from the Selection Committee, which met online this week.
OHIO STATE
inForney.com

TV/Radio for Sunday, Feb. 12

Super Bowl LVII: Kansas City vs. Philadelphia 5:30 p.m. FOX. Serie A: Udinese vs. Sassuolo 5:30 a.m. Paramount+. First Division A: Genk vs. Antwerp 6:30 a.m. ESPN+. English Premier: Leeds United vs. Manchester United 8 a.m. USA. Bundesliga: Hertha BSC vs. Borussia M'gladbach 8:30 a.m. ESPN+. La Liga: Celta de...
GEORGIA STATE
Sportico

The Road to Kelce Bowl I: All-Pro Brothers Produce an NFL First

During Super Bowl Opening Night at the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix on Monday evening, the questions came hot and heavy for the Kelce boys. They will be the first pair of brothers to play each other in the Super Bowl—Kelce Bowl I—when Jason’s Philadelphia Eagles take on Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium on Sunday. Among the lead familial story lines? Jason’s wife, Kylie, is 38 weeks pregnant with their third child, yet still planning to attend the game with her doctor in tow. “I’ll tell you what. If my [brother’s wife] has a baby during the game, we’re...
SAN JOSE, CA
inForney.com

inForney.com

