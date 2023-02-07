Read full article on original website
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee visit James and the Lakers
Milwaukee Bucks (37-17, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (25-30, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the league's best scorers, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, meet when Los Angeles and Milwaukee face off. James ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 29.3 points per game and Antetokounmpo is third in the league averaging 32.2 points per game.
FOX Sports
Doncic and the Mavericks visit the Kings
Dallas Mavericks (30-26, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (31-23, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on the Sacramento Kings. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 33.4 points per game. The Kings are 19-11 in Western Conference games. Sacramento...
FOX Sports
Nets ship Kevin Durant to Phoenix in blockbuster deal
The Brooklyn Nets have agreed to trade 13-time All-Star Kevin Durant and to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and a 2028 pick swap, according to multiple reports. T.J. Warren will also head to the Suns as part of the trade.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
FOX Sports
Dinwiddie has 25 in Brooklyn return, Nets beat Bulls 116-105
NEW YORK (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 25 points in his first game since returning to Brooklyn and the Nets beat the Chicago Bulls 116-105 on Thursday night, hours after trading superstar Kevin Durant to Phoenix. Joe Harris had 18 points, and Yuta Watanabe chipped in 14 points in...
FOX Sports
LeBron James sets NBA's all-time points record, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
LeBron James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's career regular-season points total of 38,387 to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer on Tuesday, breaking a record that was long viewed as untouchable. The moment arrived when James, who entered the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder needing 36 points to...
FOX Sports
Murray leads Georgetown against No. 20 Providence after 21-point performance
Georgetown Hoyas (6-18, 1-12 Big East) at Providence Friars (17-6, 9-3 Big East) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Providence -13; over/under is 147. BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown visits the No. 20 Providence Friars after Brandon Murray scored 21 points in Georgetown's 68-62 loss to the UConn Huskies. The Friars are 12-0 on their...
FOX Sports
Morant and the Grizzlies face the Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves (30-28, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (33-21, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup against Minnesota. He's ninth in the league averaging 27.4 points per game. The Grizzlies are 15-16 in Western Conference games. Memphis has a 3-6...
FOX Sports
Lakers swap Russell Westbrook for D'Angelo Russell in three-team deal
The Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz have agreed to a deal that will send D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt to the Lakers, Mike Conley Jr., Nickeil Alexander-Walker and a future second-round picks to the Timberwolves, and Russell Westbrook, Damian Jones, Juan Toscano-Anderson and a top-four protected 2027 first-round pick to the Jazz, according to multiple reports.
FOX Sports
How Russell Westbrook's Lakers tenure changed his career trajectory
The Russell Westbrook experiment with the Los Angeles Lakers was ill-fated from the start. The former league MVP went from being atop the league's point-guard hierarchy to becoming one of the NBA's most criticized players over the past two seasons, experiencing one of the most dramatic slides in recent memory. But this season, he accepted a role coming off the bench and was even recently favored to win Sixth Man of the Year.
FOX Sports
Does Kevin Durant make the Phoenix Suns title favorites? | SPEAK
Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, Joy Taylor, and David Helman discuss whether the acquisition of Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets makes the Phoenix Suns title favorites. McCoy weighs in and explains with the addition of KD, the Suns are now title favorites because his impact will be huge with their current roster.
FOX Sports
Lakers trade Pat Bev & Russell Westbrook; add Russell, Bamba, Beasley & Vanderbilt | FIRST THINGS FIRST
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly finalizing a three-team trade that would send Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz and acquire D’Angelo Russell from the Minnesota Timberwolves. Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt would also go to LA. The Lakers are also sending Patrick Beverley to Orlando for Mo Bamba and Thomas Bryant to Denver for wing depth. Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes determine if Lakers can contend in the West.
FOX Sports
UCLA's Tyger Campbell leads the best playmakers in college basketball | CBB on FOX
FOX Sports’ Andy Katz shares his two tiers of the best playmakers in college basketball. UCLA’s Tyger Campbell and Texas Longhorns’ Marcus Carr headline tier one. Tier 2 features Tennessee’s Zakai Zeigler and Wake Forest’s Tyree Appleby.
FOX Sports
NBA odds: Does D'Angelo Russell improve Lakers' title chances?
LeBron James now owns the NBA career scoring record. But will the Los Angeles Lakers reacquiring point guard D'Angelo Russell in a three-team trade Thursday help LeBron earn his fifth NBA championship ring?. Let's dive into the trade from a betting perspective, and whether the move helped Los Angeles' title...
FOX Sports
Sabres face the Flames in a non-conference matchup
Calgary Flames (24-18-10, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (26-20-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Calgary Flames in a non-conference matchup. Buffalo has gone 11-13-2 at home and 26-20-4 overall. The Sabres have given up 169 goals while scoring 185 for...
FOX Sports
NBA Buyout Tracker: Where will John Wall, Russell Westbrook land?
The NBA trade deadline has officially passed, but teams still have one last opportunity to improve their rosters in the post-trade deadline buyout market. More often than not, the buyout market is a result of one of two things: teams not being able to find new homes for their disgruntled veterans before the trade deadline, or teams having to waive players to make room for a multiplayer trade.
FOX Sports
Knicks acquire Josh Hart for Cam Reddish, first-round pick
The New York Knicks are acquiring Josh Hart from the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Cam Reddish, Ryan Arcidiacono, Svi Mykhailiuk and a lottery protected 2023 first-round pick, according to a report from ESPN. The pick will turn into four future second-round picks if not conveyed this year, per the report.
FOX Sports
Ndamukong Suh is on his third straight Super Bowl team. What's his secret?
Ndamukong Suh chose Philadelphia. Suh also chose Tampa Bay and Los Angeles before that. All three teams have gone to a Super Bowl during Suh's time there. You might say he has a Midas touch, or perhaps a crystal ball. Either way, he's not divulging his secrets just yet. "I...
