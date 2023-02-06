Read full article on original website
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
Lillard and Gilgeous-Alexander clash in Portland-Oklahoma City matchup
Oklahoma City Thunder (26-28, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-28, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NBA's best scorers, Damian Lillard and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, meet when Portland and Oklahoma City take the court. Lillard ranks seventh in the NBA averaging 30.1 points per game and Gilgeous-Alexander is fourth in the league averaging 30.8 points per game.
FOX Sports
AP source: Hornets send Plumlee to Clippers for Jackson
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets have traded center Mason Plumlee to the Los Angeles Clippers for point guard Reggie Jackson and a 2028 second-round draft pick, according to a person familiar with the situation. The Hornets also sent forward Jalen McDaniels to the Philadelphia 76ers as part...
FOX Sports
Nets ship Kevin Durant to Phoenix in blockbuster deal
The Brooklyn Nets have agreed to trade 13-time All-Star Kevin Durant and to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and a 2028 pick swap, according to multiple reports. T.J. Warren will also head to the Suns as part of the trade.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
FOX Sports
Ndamukong Suh is on his third straight Super Bowl team. What's his secret?
Ndamukong Suh chose Philadelphia. Suh also chose Tampa Bay and Los Angeles before that. All three teams have gone to a Super Bowl during Suh's time there. You might say he has a Midas touch, or perhaps a crystal ball. Either way, he's not divulging his secrets just yet. "I...
FOX Sports
LeBron James sets NBA's all-time points record, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
LeBron James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's career regular-season points total of 38,387 to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer on Tuesday, breaking a record that was long viewed as untouchable. The moment arrived when James, who entered the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder needing 36 points to...
FOX Sports
Four-team Gary Payton II trade in jeopardy over failed physical
Gary Payton II might not get his reunion with the Golden State Warriors after all. The four-team trade between the Portland Trail Blazers, the Detroit Pistons and the Atlanta Hawks that would have sent Payton back to San Francisco is reportedly "in jeopardy" after Payton's pre-trade physical revealed a core muscle issue that could keep him sidelined for two to three months.
FOX Sports
Durant, Irving trades signal end of an empty era for Nets
NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden arrived in Brooklyn and predicted his partnership with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving would be “ scary hours.”. It was over in a New York minute. Not just that trio, but an entire era in Brooklyn. It ended so quickly, in fact,...
FOX Sports
Jeanie Buss on Lakers at NBA trade deadline: 'Monitoring everything'
With the NBA trade deadline looming on Thursday and the Los Angeles Lakers sitting on a disappointing 25-30 record, does franchise governor Jeanie Buss think the roster needs an overhaul?. "We're always looking to improve our roster, but what we will not do is we're not going to make a...
FOX Sports
2023 NBA Buyout Market Tracker: Where will Wall, Westbrook land?
The NBA trade deadline has officially passed, but teams still have one last opportunity to improve their rosters in the post-trade deadline buyout market. More often than not, the buyout market is a result of one of two things: teams not being able to find new homes for their disgruntled veterans before the trade deadline, or teams having to waive players to make room for a multiplayer trade.
FOX Sports
Anthony Davis on not celebrating LeBron James' record: Nothing 'to do with Bron'
As everyone was on their feet and cheering when LeBron James broke the NBA's all-time scoring record on Tuesday, star teammate Anthony Davis was seen in a viral video doing the opposite. The Lakers big man remained sitting down on the bench at Crypto.com Arena when James scored the bucket...
FOX Sports
NBA odds: Does D'Angelo Russell improve Lakers' title chances?
LeBron James now owns the NBA career scoring record. But will the Los Angeles Lakers reacquiring point guard D'Angelo Russell in a three-team trade Thursday help LeBron earn his fifth NBA championship ring?. Let's dive into the trade from a betting perspective, and whether the move helped Los Angeles' title...
FOX Sports
Knicks acquire Josh Hart for Cam Reddish, first-round pick
The New York Knicks are acquiring Josh Hart from the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Cam Reddish, Ryan Arcidiacono, Svi Mykhailiuk and a lottery protected 2023 first-round pick, according to a report from ESPN. The pick will turn into four future second-round picks if not conveyed this year, per the report.
FOX Sports
The Super Bowl draws the rich and famous to Arizona. They aren't staying in hotels
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Ryan Liebentritt's phone has a contacts list that a Hollywood booking agent — or frankly, a jealous sports columnist — would love to replicate. He'd like to name-drop, because it is Super Bowl week, and name-dropping might as well be its own sport in the Valley of the Sun with the Super Bowl just days away. But he can't.
FOX Sports
NBA Trade Deadline: Five moves we would like to see
The NBA trade deadline is often when franchises choose to shoot for the stars or turn their attention to next season. Our NBA panel — Yaron Weitzman and Ric Bucher — is here to outline what a handful of franchises should do in order to boost themselves into title contention, or, remain there.
FOX Sports
Los Angeles faces Golden State, looks to stop 3-game skid
Los Angeles Lakers (25-31, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (28-27, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup against Golden State as losers of three in a row. The Warriors are 4-4 against Pacific Division opponents. Golden State is the top...
FOX Sports
Westbrook trade should give LeBron James, Lakers new postseason life
The Los Angeles Lakers waited roughly 24 hours to give LeBron James his gift for becoming the NBA’s all-time scoring leader: They parted with both Russell Westbrook and one of their coveted remaining first-round draft picks. Westbrook and the team’s 2027 first-round draft pick are headed to the Utah...
FOX Sports
College basketball tiers: Tyger Campbell, Marcus Carr among top playmakers
Lead guards, playmakers, floor generals. These are the players who can help a team win a game or make a Final Four run. They are critical to a team's success late in the season. So, for this week’s edition of our tiers, we’re going to take the top-20 playmakers in...
