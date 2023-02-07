Alycia Parks shares trait with Venus, Serena Williams and Andy Roddick; all were trained by coaching legend Rick Macci

Read full article on original website
Serena Williams Forgives Her ‘King Richard’ Film Father Will Smith For That Infamous Oscars Slap
Tennis star Serena Williams is not about to double-fault on Will Smith’s Oscars slap. Speaking to Gayle King on CBS Mornings, she talked about King Richard, the biopic where Smith played her father and won a Best Actor award moments after shocking the world by slapping host Chris Rock and cursing him. Surprisingly, Williams – who was known for a sometimes volatile temper on the courts – called for compassion and understanding about Smith’s actions. “I thought it was such an incredible film, and I feel that there was an incredible film (honored) after that with Questlove that kind of was...
tennisuptodate.com
"There's nothing exciting about Tommy" - Rennae Stubbs on why Tommy Paul tends to remain underappreciated
Karolina Pliskova's former coach Rennae Stubbs and Racquet co-founder Caitlin Thompson discussed Tommy Paul's apparent lack of popularity on their podcast, 'The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast.'. Paul became the first American player since Andy Roddick in 2009 to reach the semifinals of the Australian Open. The 25-year-old ousted compatriot Ben...
tennisuptodate.com
Monica Puig believes Emma Raducanu will win more Grand Slam titles - "Remember the reason why you started playing tennis in the first place"
Olympic tennis champion Monica Puig is certain British No.1 Emma Raducanu will win more Grand Slam titles and it’s ‘only a matter of time’. Raducanu remarkably won the 2021 US Open as an 18-year-old to become the first player in the Open Era to win a major title as a qualifier as she also registered Britain’s first Grand Slam women’s singles trophy since 1977 in a fairy-tale victory.
tennisuptodate.com
Swiatek's mentality compares to Sharapova according to sports agent: "Maria Sharapova wanted to win first, second, third, and fourth"
Iga Swiatek's mentality is comparable to that of Maria Sharapova according to her agent Max Eisenbud who used to be the agent of Maria Sharapova. Iga Swiatek has had a lot of success lately and a lot of that is thanks to her mentality. It's not something that came completely naturally to her as she had to work on it. She spoke many times about how she worked her way to the level where she's at and that's something her agent finds similar to that of Sharapova.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Damar Hamlin reacts to tennis star's post on Bills owner's cardiac arrest
In an essay posted to The Players' Tribune on Tuesday, the fourth-ranked women's tennis player in the world wrote that following Hamlin's cardiac arrest in Week 17 in early January, the situation with her mom was "weighing on" her. She was wondering when she could start talking about what happened, and she needed to "get it off my chest." It was reported last June that the elder Pegula was receiving treatment for "some unexpected health issues," and later that month, she was "progressing well."
tennisuptodate.com
Victoria Azarenka left creeped out by AI generated baby versions of Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Murray
Victoria Azarenka was not impressed by the AI generated baby versions of Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Murray responding to a viral tweet on social media. The images generated by the AI were shared on Twitter by the official Twitter page of We Are Tennis. They asked fans to respond whether they find them cure or not. Victoria Azarenka was one of those that responded but she didn't like it very much calling it a bit creepy in her humble opinion.
tennisuptodate.com
"My dad didn't want me to play" - Jessica Pegula recalls when her billionaire dad wanted her to skip Wimbledon following mom's cardiac arrest
American tennis star Jessica Pegula shone during the early stages of last year's Wimbledon - but her billionaire father urged her to skip the tournament altogether. The 28-year-old - known for being the richest in her sport in the world - tasted defeat after losing 6-2, 7-6 (5) to Petra Martic of Croatia in the third round.
tennismajors.com
French tennis players rush to Mahut’s rescue after Giudicelli’s criticism
When Nicolas Mahut, a respected member of the Davis Cup France team for many years, was criticised by Bernard Giudicelli, the former president of the French Tennis Federation and a great supporter of the Davis Cup reform project in 2018, French players easily chose their side and supported their peer en masse on Tuesday.
tennisuptodate.com
"I wasn't surprised": Rybakina on disrespectful court placing at Australian Open despite being Grand Slam champion
Elena Rybakina started her Australian Open journey on court number 13 which many found disrespectful considering she's the reigning Wimbledon champion. It was a bit odd to see Rybakina play on that court considering the circumstances and it was a story picked up by many tennis reports. She was questioned about that during the Australian Open but didn't seem bothered by it and she once again confirmed it didn't bother her. Tennis in the past years taught her there are many things you can't control:
tennisuptodate.com
Chris Evert calls Pegula's mother 'incredible and resilient' after revelation from World Number Four
Jessica Pegula revealed the health issues her mother experienced and how difficult it was for both her and the whole family with dealing, with Chris Evert responding to that. Pegula had the best year of her career in 2022 yet it was anything but an easy year for her. In fact, it was the most challenging year of her life outside of the court as she dealt with her mother's health issues that were significant. In a heartfelt letter written for the Player's Tribune, Pegula opened up about her mother's problems and how they affected both her and her family.
LeBron James’ Daughter Zhuri James Cheers in Chunky Boots As Her Dad Breaks NBA All-Time Scoring Record at Lakers Game
Zhuri James watched her father, Basketball living legend LeBron James, making history last night during the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder game at the Crypto.com Arena. Zhuri was sitting courtside with her mom, Savannah James, family when LeBron broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career-scoring record. For the game, Zhuri wore a white crochet top which she wore overtop an undershirt. On bottom, the fashionable 8-year-old sported light-wash jeans with an oversized casual flair. Zhuri carried a clear cross-body bag and accessorized with a silver pendant necklace. As for her hair, the young star had her dark tresses styled in mid-length braids. She...
tennisuptodate.com
"Welcome to the fam Timmy" - Felix Auger-Aliassime and girlfriend welcome new addition to their family
Felix Auger-Aliassime and his girlfriend Nina Ghaibi shared some photos of the new addition to their family. Ghaibi posted pictures of herself with a Pomeranian puppy the couple have chosen to adopt. Nina Ghaibi's father Karim Ghaibi was an equestrian and Nina is following in his footsteps. She has competed...
atptour.com
The Last Time With... Jack Sock
American recently attended the Country Music Awards in Nashville. Jack Sock is competing in his first tour-level event of 2023 this week at the Dallas Open. The 30-year-old Nebraska native has done a lot in his ATP Tour career, highlighted by his standout 2017 season during which he achieved a career-high Pepperstone ATP Ranking of World No. 8 after reaching the semi-finals at the Nitto ATP Finals.
tennisuptodate.com
Fritz worried for Opelka as absence from ATP Tour continues: “It’s really sad to see”
Reilly Opelka has not played in a long time with his final match being at the Cincinnati Masters in August of last year and his good friend Taylor Fritz is worried. The American missed the last two grand slams due to a hip injury sustained in the match against Kyrgios in Cincinnati. He was supposed to make his return in Delray Beach next week but according to reports from the US, Opelka won't be playing at the event. His good friend, Fritz was asked about it in Dallas and he called it awful:
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaq had an absolutely touching moment putting any apparent beef to rest
If there was any beef between NBA legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaquille O’Neal — real, perceived, anywhere in between — it’s gone now. After LeBron James broke Abdul-Jabbar’s record for most points in a career, the center got on TNT to speak with the Inside the NBA crew and had a specific message for O’Neal: Abdul-Jabbar mentioned that Shaq felt that the legend was “ashamed of you or ignoring you,” and that wasn’t the case.
wtatennis.com
Swiatek, Sabalenka lead Indian Wells entries; Raducanu awarded wild card
A star-studded field will kick off the Sunshine Swing in Indian Wells. Defending champion Iga Swiatek and Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka lead the entry list for next month's BNP Paribas Open. Swiatek aims to become the first woman to win back-to-back titles in Indian Wells since Martina Navratilova in...
tennisuptodate.com
Patrick McEnroe believes several young Americans could pose a threat to Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon charge
Former US Davis Cup captain Patrick McEnroe believes that a number of young Americans pose a serious threat to Novak Djokovic’s incredible Wimbledon run. Another run to the title at SW19 would see Djokovic hold the third-longest winning streak at Wimbledon moving past Pete Sampras who won 31 matches in a row between 1997 and 2001.
tennisuptodate.com
"You are one tough cookie" - Tennis world including Gauff, Azarenka shower Jessica Pegula with support following reveal of mom's cardiac arrest
Jessica Pegula has received warm messages and words of support from her peers after revealing details about her mother Kim Pegula’s health for the first time since incident in 2022. Kim Pegula, who is the president and owner of the NFL team Buffalo Bills and the NHL team Buffalo...
tennisuptodate.com
Former coach of Agassi raises concerns on end to top ten run for Nadal: “The amazing streak is going to come to an end”
Rafael Nadal has spent 18 years in the top 10 but former coach of Agassi Brad Gilbert fears that the amazing streak will come to an end. It would be quite something for Nadal to spend the overwhelming majority of his career in the top 10 and then retire while still ranked in it. The former coach of Andre Agassi doesn't think it will happen as he sees the streaking ending before it happens. Nadal entered the top ten in April of 2005 and it's going to be 18 years this April.
