Verdasco reveals son Mateo is obsessed with tennis and compatriot Rafael Nadal: "Repeatadly asked when he could see his friend Rafa"

 3 days ago
Related
The Associated Press

Indian Wells entries include injured Nadal, Djokovic

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Two of the biggest names on the men’s entry list for the BNP Paribas Open are unlikely to play in the Southern California tournament. Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal were injured during the Australian Open last month, and Djokovic’s COVID-19 vaccination status also is still an issue for the tournament that runs March 6-19 at Indian Wells. Djokovic, a five-time winner in the desert, missed last year’s tournament because of his vaccination status. The U.S. is set to end its COVID emergency declarations on May 11, long after the tournament concludes. Djokovic won the Australian Open last month for his 22nd career major despite being bothered by a left hamstring injury. He returned to No. 1 in the world rankings. Nadal injured his hip during a second-round loss at the Australian Open and could be out up to two months.
INDIAN WELLS, CA
tennisuptodate.com

Victoria Azarenka left creeped out by AI generated baby versions of Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Murray

Victoria Azarenka was not impressed by the AI generated baby versions of Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Murray responding to a viral tweet on social media. The images generated by the AI were shared on Twitter by the official Twitter page of We Are Tennis. They asked fans to respond whether they find them cure or not. Victoria Azarenka was one of those that responded but she didn't like it very much calling it a bit creepy in her humble opinion.
tennisuptodate.com

Kyrgios responds to 14-year-old Nadal beating Pat Cash: "Wouldn’t win games now"

Pat Cash once faomusly lost to a 14-year old Nadal after underestimating him and Kyrgios reacted to the story on social media platform Twitter. Kyrgios is a rather active user of social media as the Australian tends to respond to fans and offer some of his thoughts on the platform. He reacted to a post from another user who recalled the story of a young Nadal beating Pat Cash during his prime years. Cash was supposed to play Becker in an exhibition in Mallorca in 2000. Not being able to make it, Becker was replaced by a 14-year-old Nadal.
Golf Digest

'You're not coming anywhere near my family': Rory McIlroy's rules for Netflix show

SCOTTSDALE — Whether you're a fan of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit or not, its arrival sent a clear message to the status quo of professional golf: It's time to adapt. This season, we've started to see that mandate taking shape. The PGA Tour has bumped up the purses at a select group of "designated" events—this week's WM Phoenix Open, with its $20 million prize money payout, is one of them—while broadcaster CBS has rolled out a drumbeat of new initiatives to improve its golf telecasts. Max Homa's mid-round interview en-route to victory at the Farmers Insurance Open two weeks ago was the most notable.
tennisuptodate.com

"First time in the history of tennis, we will have 100% player only representation": Djokovic shares details of first PTPA meeting of 2023

Novak Djokovic lead a PTPA meeting in Melbourne explaining his goal and vision for the organisation in a video that was posted by the PTPA on social media. Since starting the PTPA, Djokovic was accused of breaking up tennis. Not being the most popular in the first place, Djokovic had an uphill battle with his idea and vision. The Serbian wanted to give the players full control of their representation. He was joined by several players in that effort despite the majority being against it.
tennisuptodate.com

Chris Evert calls Pegula's mother 'incredible and resilient' after revelation from World Number Four

Jessica Pegula revealed the health issues her mother experienced and how difficult it was for both her and the whole family with dealing, with Chris Evert responding to that. Pegula had the best year of her career in 2022 yet it was anything but an easy year for her. In fact, it was the most challenging year of her life outside of the court as she dealt with her mother's health issues that were significant. In a heartfelt letter written for the Player's Tribune, Pegula opened up about her mother's problems and how they affected both her and her family.
golfmagic.com

DJ and Bryson become latest LIV Golf players to face harsh reality

Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson are the latest LIV Golf players to hit unfortunate milestones in their careers. DeChambeau, 29, has fallen to World No. 102 in the OWGR while Johnson is projected to slip outside the top-50 for the first time in 13 years. As for DeChambeau, the last...
tennisuptodate.com

Swiatek's mentality compares to Sharapova according to sports agent: "Maria Sharapova wanted to win first, second, third, and fourth"

Iga Swiatek's mentality is comparable to that of Maria Sharapova according to her agent Max Eisenbud who used to be the agent of Maria Sharapova. Iga Swiatek has had a lot of success lately and a lot of that is thanks to her mentality. It's not something that came completely naturally to her as she had to work on it. She spoke many times about how she worked her way to the level where she's at and that's something her agent finds similar to that of Sharapova.
tennisuptodate.com

Brad Gilbert believes in continued dominance for Djokovic throughout 2023 season: “I'd say 2.5 Slams for Novak Djokovic”

Tennis coach Brad Gilbert believes that Novak Djokovic's dominance will continue throughout the 2023 season as he expects him to win at least one more major. Novak Djokovic cruised at the Australian Open largely unbothered except for a leg injury that would have kept the majority of players out of the event. Djokovic has been amazing tennis-wise despite being limited which makes famous coach Brad Gilbert think, he's going to continue to dominate throughout the year.
tennisuptodate.com

Brad Gilbert recalls Djokovic's exceptional form at the 2019 Australian Open - "The dismantling that he gave Rafa in the final, it's incredible!"

Former player Brad Gilbert has said that Novak Djokovic's wins at the 2019 Australian Open, including his dismantling of Rafael Nadal in the final, left him amazed. Nadal and Djokovic have forged arguably the most formidable rivalry in the history of men's tennis. The two have locked horns on 59 occasions so far, including two Australian Open finals.
tennisuptodate.com

Last week's Lyon Open champion Parks gets beaten in Linz R1 by Kalinina

The champions curse continued in Linz today as Alycia Parks stumbled in her first match after becoming a WTA champion, getting beaten by Kalinina 6-2 7-5. Most players are not able to keep playing well after winning a trophy and it happened to Alycia Parks as well. She was brilliant last week in Lyon but lacked the juice needed today to perform well. From the start, it was clear that Parks was very flat as her serve didn't work well and it's her major weapon.
tennisuptodate.com

"If Coco was a stock, I'm gonna buy": Tracy Austin predicts Grand Slam breakthrough soon for Gauff

Former American player Tracy Austin is buying Coco Gauff stock believing she is due for a major breakthrough in the near future. Believing that isn't anything shocking as people have been predicting Gauff's breakthrough for a long time but it's yet to properly come. To be fair, she broke out several times in a major way but never won a grand slam. She looked in really good shape ahead of the Australian Open but disappointed at the event losing to Ostapenko.

