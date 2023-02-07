Doncic, Dallas set for matchup against Los Angeles

Dallas Mavericks (29-26, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (31-26, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic is first in the NBA scoring 33.4 points per game.

The Clippers are 17-15 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is ninth in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 43.8 rebounds. Ivica Zubac leads the Clippers with 10.3 boards.

The Mavericks are 21-13 in conference play. Dallas is the worst team in the NBA scoring 42.2 points per game in the paint.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 22 the Clippers won 112-98 led by 30 points from Kawhi Leonard, while Doncic scored 29 points for the Mavericks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Morris averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Clippers, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Paul George is averaging 23.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Doncic is averaging 33.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mavericks. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Dallas Mavericks

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 8-2, averaging 120.4 points, 42.9 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 111.9 points, 38.2 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: John Wall: out (abdominal).

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (hamstring), Luka Doncic: out (heel), Davis Bertans: out (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.