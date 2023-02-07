ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

James and Gilgeous-Alexander clash in Los Angeles-Oklahoma City matchup

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Oklahoma City Thunder (25-28, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (25-29, 13th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -7.5; over/under is 237.5

BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander meet when Los Angeles hosts Oklahoma City. James ranks seventh in the NBA averaging 30.0 points per game and Gilgeous-Alexander ranks fifth in the league averaging 30.4 points per game.

The Lakers have gone 12-18 against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles has a 6-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Thunder are 12-16 against conference opponents. Oklahoma City is 4-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Westbrook is averaging 15.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists for the Lakers. James is averaging 28.3 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Josh Giddey is averaging 15.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 28.0 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 51.1% over the past 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 5-5, averaging 117.4 points, 46.1 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.7 points per game.

Los Angeles Lakers

Thunder: 5-5, averaging 118.9 points, 43.4 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Austin Reaves: day to day (hamstring), LeBron James: day to day (ankle), Anthony Davis: day to day (foot).

Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Aleksej Pokusevski: out (leg), Luguentz Dort: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

Comments / 0

