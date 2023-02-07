Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Science Reveals the Exact Age When People are at Their Peak of Physical Attractiveness: Are You There Yet?
We have all heard the saying, "age is just a number," but could there be some truth to the idea that certain ages are associated with peak physical attractiveness? According to recent studies, the answer is yes. Scientists have pinpointed the age at which people are considered the most physically attractive, and the results may surprise you.
The Psychology of Decluttering — To Keep or Not to Keep. That is the Question.
Clutter is fundamentally a first world problem. We Americans particularly love our stuff, and so we accumulate it, sometimes to pathological proportions. In a 2014 LA Times article Organizing and Productivity Specialist, Regina Lark noted, “The average U.S. household has 300,000 things, from paper clips to ironing boards. U.S. children make up 3.7% of children on the planet but have 47% of all toys and children’s books” (Macvean, 2014).
The Psychology of Procrastination – Why We Avoid the Things We Must Do
"Procrastination is like a credit card: it's a lot of fun until you get the bill." - Christopher Parker. Procrastination is (regrettably) a phenomenon that is familiar to most people. At some point, everyone has put off doing something that they know they should be doing. While procrastination can be a minor inconvenience in some cases, it can also have serious consequences, including decreased productivity, increased stress, and negative impacts on mental and physical health (Tice & Baumeister, 1997).
Learned Helplessness and Learned Optimism
Feel defeated before you even begin to fight? It might be learned behavior. Learned helplessness is a phenomenon in which an individual experiences a sense of powerlessness in situations where they have previously been exposed to uncontrollable, negative events. Discovered quite serendipitously, it has since been credited by some scholars as the impetus that resulted in cognitive psychology’s displacement of behaviorism. This phenomenon has since been observed in a wide range of species, including humans, and has been the subject of extensive research in the fields of psychology and neuroscience.
Daily Free Press
EDITORIAL: ChatGPT may be on the rise — but there is something distinctively human missing
Technology, science and mathematics are practically the cornerstones of the American economy — but as these sectors overtake the public domain, are we beginning to stumble down the narrow path of losing a sense of human touch completely?. The United States prides itself on its innovations in the field...
Artificial intelligence study determined a painting with mysterious origins is likely a Raphael, researchers say
A painting with mysterious origins is likely a Raphael masterpiece, researchers from the U.K. said after using facial recognition technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze the portrait. The Renaissance-era painting, named the de Brécy Tondo, has been studied extensively for more than 40 years. Researchers from the University of...
CNBC
Here’s the No. 1 phrase used in successful relationships, say psychologists who studied 40,000 couples
Dr. John Gottman and Dr. Julie Schwartz Gottman, Contributors@GottmanInst. For the past 50 years, we've been putting love under the microscope. As psychologists, we've studied more than 40,000 partners about to begin couples therapy. We've also been happily married to each other for 35 years, so we know a thing or two about successful relationships.
11 qualities in men that women find attractive, according to science
A plethora of scientific studies have shed light on what attracts women to men, like a sense of humor and doing good deeds.
‘Lucky girl syndrome’ is exploding on TikTok, with users claiming they’re ‘manifesting’ vast wealth with positive thinking. But experts warn of one crucial pitfall and a sexist side to the trend
"It's like your own Amazon order from the universe," says one woman who claims she manifested success. Shamina Taylor had a “spiritual awakening” in 2013. The lawyer says she started doing some “mindset development” as part of her healing process in the aftermath of a divorce. And the more she felt emotionally healed, the more she claims her wishes came true.
Dating in your 50s after divorce.
Divorce is stated as the 2nd most stressful life event as it makes you rethink the past, and consider your poor choices and it ultimately forces you to look at yourself and what you want out of life. Dating in your 50s after a divorce can feel just as overwhelming, but don't feel alone.
Nuclear fusion breakthrough with world-first ‘super’ magnet
A UK firm has announced a world-first set of “super” magnets that can be used for testing nuclear fusion power plants.Tokamak Energy said the Demo4 magnet has a magnetic field strength that is nearly a million times stronger than the Earth’s magnetic field, making it capable of confining and controlling the extremely hot plasma created during the fusion process.Nuclear fusion has been hailed as the “holy grail” of clean energy, with scientists working on the technology since the 1950s.The process involves mimicking the natural reactions that occur within the Sun, providing near-limitless energy without requiring fossil fuels and without producing...
Scientists Discover Hidden Zone of Earth 100 Miles Beneath Surface
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered a hidden layer of partly molten rock located about 100 miles under Earth’s surface that may resolve long-standing mysteries about the movements of tectonic plates, reports a new study. Previous studies have revealed...
The Psychology of Sad Songs - How Music Connects Us with Our Pain
When all hope is gone, you know sad songs say so much. — Elton John. Sad songs have long been a staple in music, with many people turning to them in times of despondency or heartbreak. But why do we find solace in listening to songs that make us feel worse? Well, it turns out there are distinct psychological mechanisms behind our preference for sad music.
CNBC
Harvard neuroscientist: The 'most underrated' skill all successful people have—'especially introverts'
I've always been an introvert. When I got my first job after earning my PhD in neuroscience, I was concerned that I'd have a tough time communicating with others. But I quickly learned that I didn't need to force myself to be extroverted. The most underrated skill that successful people, especially introverts, have is the ability to write clearly.
Opinion: Traditional Values Provide Nothing to Women
I run into a lot of single guys who lament the fact that they can’t get a date. So, I sit these guys down for a heart-to-heart conversation. “I’m a hardworking man with deeply held traditional values. There are a lot of women out there who don’t have their lives together. They could use a strong and reliable man like me.”
psychologytoday.com
Should Happiness Be a Factor in Our Decisions?
Affective forecasting, or the process of predicting how one will feel at a future point in time, is often involved in decisions. Predictions about happiness and other emotions are often inaccurate. While happiness is an important factor in decision-making, it's also important to learn how to make one's predictions stronger.
Opinion: The Benefits of Living in the Present Moment and Practicing Gratitude
Living in the present moment and practicing gratitude can profoundly affect our mental and emotional well-being. These simple habits can help us reduce stress and anxiety, increase happiness, and build stronger relationships.
Blame shifting in relationships.
Do you feel that your partner is constantly blaming you for everything including their bad behavior? Do you feel that no matter how hard you try there is always something lacking or something that you are responsible for not doing? Are fingers always being pointed in your direction because someone else won’t take responsibility for their actions?
'Growing up with Dyspraxia in America Was a Nightmare'
Warren Fried tells Newsweek about growing up with developmental dyspraxia in this original essay.
What Do You Go Through During A Spiritual Awakening?
I think that many people misunderstand what a spiritual awakening is because they associate it with some supernatural event that changes the color of our hairs or eyes, and gives us the ability to move through walls.
Comments / 0