Emmerdale spoilers: A PANICKED April Windsor has a plan for Marlon

Emmerdale 's April Windsor comes up with a desperate plan to keep Marlon Dingle safe in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm – see our TV Guide for full listings).

April Windsor has had a tough time in the village so far with her dad Marlon having a life-threatening stroke that left him paralysed and unable to move.

But with the support of April and her step-mum Rhona Goskirk, Marlon has managed to make a recovery and has even gone back to his job of being the chef at The Woolpack.

However, it seems Marlon's past health condition could still be having an impact on the youngster.

In Monday's episode, Marlon receives a text but as he goes to help, a concerned April begs him to stay at home and rest. The 13-year-old then conjures up a plan to keep Marlon safe.

What is April up to? Is there something troubling the teen?

April pleads Marlon to stay at home. (Image credit: ITV)

What is April's plan? (Image credit: ITV)

The father and daughter duo's history goes back to 2014 when April first arrived in the village. Marlon and April formed a close bond when they found out that her mum Donna Windsor (Verity Rushworth) had cancer. Sadly, April lost her mum after she took her own life in 2014.

