Emmerdale spoilers: A PANICKED April Windsor has a plan for Marlon
Emmerdale 's April Windsor comes up with a desperate plan to keep Marlon Dingle safe in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm – see our TV Guide for full listings).
April Windsor has had a tough time in the village so far with her dad Marlon having a life-threatening stroke that left him paralysed and unable to move.
But with the support of April and her step-mum Rhona Goskirk, Marlon has managed to make a recovery and has even gone back to his job of being the chef at The Woolpack.
However, it seems Marlon's past health condition could still be having an impact on the youngster.
In Monday's episode, Marlon receives a text but as he goes to help, a concerned April begs him to stay at home and rest. The 13-year-old then conjures up a plan to keep Marlon safe.
What is April up to? Is there something troubling the teen?
The father and daughter duo's history goes back to 2014 when April first arrived in the village. Marlon and April formed a close bond when they found out that her mum Donna Windsor (Verity Rushworth) had cancer. Sadly, April lost her mum after she took her own life in 2014.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
