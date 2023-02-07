Emmerdale spoilers: Cain Dingle fuming over Will Taylor's SHOCK decision

Emmerdale ' s Cain Dingle won't take orders in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

It's bad enough that Amy Wyatt is keeping Cain Dingle from seeing their son.

But when Will Taylor, of all people, sticks his oar in, Cain is absolutely furious.

With Kyle's hearing coming up, Cain is on a knife's edge wondering what will become of his little lad who accidentally killed his aunt's lover, Al Chapman .

The dad just wants to look after Kyle and it's killing him that he's not allowed to see Kyle as part of the boy's bail conditions.

Amy is sticking to the rules by the letter. Having Kyle taken away from her when he was arrested was awful and she won't let it happen again.

When Amy needs dash off to see their solicitor, she asks Will if Kyle can go to the park with him and his grandson Lucas.

Cain spots the bunch and ambles over to talk to Kyle. But with Amy's instructions ringing in his ears, Will insists Cain must keep away.

The unwanted instruction is a red rag to a bull for the Dingle.

As Cain's temper flares, Amy arrives on the scene and reminds him why they need to stick to the judge's conditions.

Amy's furious with Cain for failing to dial down his anger, yet again, and is relieved when Caleb gets involved and leads his brother away.

Later, back at home, Amy tells Victoria what's just happened and informs her she's come up with a plan to deal with it once and for all…

Elsewhere, Noah's getting really unsettled by Samson's sudden interest in Amelia and their baby daughter Esther.

Has the Dingle teen had a change of heart about parenthood?

