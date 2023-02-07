ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmerdale spoilers: Vinny teams up with Belle to pull off a DINGLE CAPER!

By Sarah Waterfall
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZADWr_0kex45o100

Emmerdale 's Vinny proves he's a Dingle in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

It's arctic at the Dingles' homestead and they can't afford to heat the place.

Not wanting to put up with the cold a moment longer, Vinny proves his Dingle mettle, teaming up with Belle to pull off a classic Dingle caper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jOYQL_0kex45o100

Belle shows her Dingle true colours as she and Vinny sort out a heating crisis! (Image credit: ITV)

Sneaking over to Pollard's place, the pair rob his oil tank by siphoning off the fuel!

Narrowly avoiding being caught in the act, Belle and Vinny return victorious and soon have the Dingle home nice and toasty.

It's such a welcome relief that even law-abiding Lydia decides to turn a blind eye.

Elsewhere, there's trouble in love for Marcus and Ethan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Be3A_0kex45o100

Marcus suspects Ethan is cheating on him. (Image credit: ITV)

Ethan insists he's just as into the idea of sharing a place as Marcus is.

But Marcus isn't convinced and his suspicions seem justified when he clocks his boyfriend getting into a car with another guy!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37FQ5b_0kex45o100

Who's Ethan with? (Image credit: ITV )

Is the lawyer cheating on Marcus?

Naomi is having romantic problems too and offloads to Victoria.

Emmerdale continues on weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.

NEW YORK CITY, NY
