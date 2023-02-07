Emmerdale spoilers: Vinny teams up with Belle to pull off a DINGLE CAPER!
Emmerdale 's Vinny proves he's a Dingle in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
It's arctic at the Dingles' homestead and they can't afford to heat the place.
Not wanting to put up with the cold a moment longer, Vinny proves his Dingle mettle, teaming up with Belle to pull off a classic Dingle caper.
Sneaking over to Pollard's place, the pair rob his oil tank by siphoning off the fuel!
Narrowly avoiding being caught in the act, Belle and Vinny return victorious and soon have the Dingle home nice and toasty.
It's such a welcome relief that even law-abiding Lydia decides to turn a blind eye.
Elsewhere, there's trouble in love for Marcus and Ethan.
Ethan insists he's just as into the idea of sharing a place as Marcus is.
But Marcus isn't convinced and his suspicions seem justified when he clocks his boyfriend getting into a car with another guy!
Is the lawyer cheating on Marcus?
Naomi is having romantic problems too and offloads to Victoria.
Emmerdale continues on weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
