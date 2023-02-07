Read full article on original website
Related
Governor Stitt responds to trans-rights protest
Oklahoma's Governor has responded to a State Capitol protest that sparked national attention.
OK AG says Governor’s veterans panel appointments not allowed by law
The Oklahoma Attorney General has jumped into the fight between state veterans groups and Gov. Kevin Stitt.
city-sentinel.com
Republican Legislative leaders Treat and McCall respond to Oklahoma Gov. Stitt’s State of the State address
Republican legislative leaders responded with reserved support to Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt’s State of the State speech, which opened the 59th Legislature on Monday, February 6. Oklahoma Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, released a statement, which was sent to The City Sentinel:. “The governor outlined numerous...
kswo.com
Okla. AG calls Stitt’s appointments to Oklahoma Veterans Commission unlawful
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond says the recent removal of three Oklahoma Veterans Commission members and subsequent appointments by Governor Kevin Stitt did not follow the “lawfully ascribed process.”. According to Drummond’s office, state law requires the commission consist of nine members, including a...
'Trans Lives Matter' protesters occupy Oklahoma State Capitol: ‘This is our house!’
Trans Lives Matter protesters chanted "this is our house," and "protect trans kids," inside the Oklahoma state Capitol Monday during Gov. Kevin Stitt’s State of the State address.
city-sentinel.com
Senator Kay Floyd of Oklahoma City, Democratic leader in the upper chamber, critizes governor's State of the State address
Oklahoma City -- Senate Democratic Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, issued the following statement on behalf of the Senate Democratic Caucus following the governor’s State of the State address:. “The governor gave a partisan and highly divisive speech that was more about politics than solutions. That is not the...
KTUL
AARP Oklahoma voices support for house bills impacting elders
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — As the state legislative session continues, AARP Oklahoma is urging you to voice your support for a few house bills that could impact the state's elderly population and their families. One of those bills includes the caring for caregivers act. AARP's State Director Sean Voskuhl...
okcfox.com
Protesters: Oklahoma lawmakers are harming the state's LGBTQ community
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Freedom Oklahoma gathered at the Capitol while Gov. Kevin Stitt gave his State of the State address on Monday. Protesters say lawmakers are harming Oklahoma’s LGBTQ community. According to the organization, more than 45 bills have been filed targeting LGBTQ Oklahomans in the 2023...
KTUL
Oklahoma bill increasing penalties for firearm thefts moves forward
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma lawmaker wants gun thieves to face a tougher punishment. Luckily for Senator Darrell Weaver of District 24 in Moore, his bill aiming to increase the penalties for firearm thefts in Oklahoma was approved by the Senate Public Safety Committee on Thursday. Senate Bill...
KTUL
Senator Lankford responds to President Biden's State of the Union address
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A wishlist of new taxes, new spending and new regulations. That's what Oklahoma Senator James Lankford heard in President Biden's State of the Union speech last night. NewsChannel 8 sat down with Lankford Wednesday to get his thoughts on the speech. President Biden laid out...
KOKI FOX 23
State lawmakers debate ‘merit based’ versus ‘across the board’ teacher raises
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt, Superintendent Ryan Walters, and state lawmakers know they need to increase teacher pay once again, but there are questions about if a new method of how the raises are given out could improve student classroom performance. Stitt and Walters are looking at...
pryorinfopub.com
Recreational marijuana debates show concern for criminal justice reform and individual freedom
With the March 7 vote on State Question 820 getting closer, those on both sides of the issue came together this week to debate the potential legalization of recreational marijuana in Oklahoma. “What’s the rush to get this thing done?” asked Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler at the League...
Oklahomans Are Very Concerned With China’s Intent
The BIG NEWS over the past couple of weeks has been the Chinese spy balloon that was shot down by the U.S. Military. With China back in the news the topic of Chinese investors buying up land in Oklahoma is back. THERE ARE 2 POSSIBLE REASONS WHY CHINA IS BUYING...
Trans-rights group peacefully protests at Oklahoma Capitol
With lawmakers getting ready to hear Governor Kevin Stitt deliver his fifth State of the State address, trans-rights activists protested on the south steps of the Capitol.
Senator "Shocked" To Learn That Oklahoma Teachers Don't Have Paid Leave; New Laws Will Expand Medicaid, TANF Benefits
Family leave for new mothers, along with expanding Medicaid and more cash assistance for expectant mothers is now being discussed at Oklahoma's capitol. Programs like this have been pushed before by proponents on the political left, but with the banning of abortions in Oklahoma, Republicans in the new legislative year are considering how they can support new mothers and families:
publicradiotulsa.org
Panelists debate legalizing recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
The League of Women Voters of Oklahoma held a forum Tuesday night at OU Tulsa on State Question 820 that will see Oklahomans voting on the legalization of recreational marijuana. A panel of four professionals spoke on both sides of the issue. Michelle Tilley of Yes on 820 pointed to...
kosu.org
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's education agenda: vouchers, performance-based teacher raises, new schools
Stitt’s big ticket ask is $130 million toward the establishment of education savings accounts, also known as vouchers, which would allow public dollars to be used for education expenses, including private school enrollment. The legislature will decide what, if any, of Stitt’s proposal it wants to include in the final budget.
oklahomawatch.org
Stitt Emphasizes Private School Vouchers as Top Education Priority
Gov. Kevin Stitt’s education policy priorities for the 2023 legislative session include school vouchers, performance pay for teachers, funding innovative schools and a reading initiative for young students. These priorities were highlighted in the governor’s annual state of the state address Monday. Stitt is proposing a $382.6 million increase...
fourstateshomepage.com
OK voters to decide on legalizing recreational marijuana
NORTHEAST OKLA. – The approval of recreational marijuana by Oklahoma voters in next month’s special election could bring a windfall of millions of tax dollars into the state’s coffers over the next five years – but at what cost?. Oklahoma State Question 820 which legalizes recreational...
tulsakids.com
A Firehose of Bad Ideas for Public Education
Merit pay for teachers? Vouchers (also known as Education Savings Accounts or ESAs, Tax Credit Scholarships, Opportunity Scholarships and Tuition Tax Credits)? Protecting students from litterboxes in schools? My head is spinning with the bad ideas coming up this legislative session. Let’s just touch on vouchers because that legislation is...
Comments / 3