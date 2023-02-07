ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why PXG Believes Its New Premium Ball Can Rival The Titleist Pro V1

By Sam De&#039;Ath
‘Nobody makes golf balls the way we do. Period.’ Yes you heard that right, PXG has entered the golf ball market and has its sights immediately set on the lofty goal of becoming the best ball in golf. PXG sprung onto the scene in 2013 and immediately staked its claim as an ultra premium brand with punchy prices justified by extra performance stemming from a new level of custom fitting, a vast shaft matrix and dedicated customer service.

But with the release of the affordable 0211 line in 2022, which included the impressive 0211 driver , alongside premium Gen5 product, PXG's strategy and focus became somewhat unclear. But with the Xtreme ball, it seems that PXG is once again targeting the premium space by looking to challenge the most dominant force in golf equipment - the Titleist Pro V1 .

So what can we expect from the PXG Xtreme ball? The tagline ‘PXG has the one ball that does it all’ sums it up. The Xtreme ball comes to market as a versatile, premium ball offering tour-level feel and performance. The Xtreme ball has reportedly been in development since the brand launched and has seen rigorous testing procedures to ensure the user experience is up to scratch. It will certainly be interesting to see how this ball is received from some of its contracted PGA Tour players such as Zach Johnson and Luke List who have historically played a Titleist ball.

PXG has acknowledged when informing us about its new ball that Titleist has dominated this section of the market since Pro V1 originally launched in 2000, which is why it used this franchise as a benchmark when comparing the Xtreme. The Xtreme ball will look to fit in somewhere between the two main premium Titleist offerings in Pro V1 and Pro V1x in terms of its soft feel, although it will perform more closely to the Pro V1x with its higher flight characteristic. It will have a compression rating of 108 which sits in between the 105 rating of the Pro V1 and 111 of the Pro V1x.

It’s yet to be seen if PXG will expand its ball franchise, but it will be interesting to see if Xtreme golf ball makes a mark as one of the best golf balls in a competitive market that includes new launches from Titleist, Srixon and Mizuno in 2023 along with the Callaway Chrome Soft and TaylorMade TP5 ranges, all of which are popular out on tour.

What's The Technology?

The new PXG Xtreme will be a three-piece ball with an injected soft urethane outer cover said to provide the ultimate in feel and control of spin on approach shots. A high C.O.R. Polybutadiene core has been designed for high speed performance aligned with a firm ionomer mantle layer which will increase distance off the tee. The Xtreme ball will have a 338 dimple pattern designed for a high penetrating flight, which is ten short of the 348 dimple pattern seen in the Titleist Pro V1x.

Where Can You Buy The PXG Xtreme Ball?

The PXG Xtreme golf ball will be available to purchase via PXG’s website and recognized PXG retail stores as well as online through Amazon and various established distribution partners. Initially PXG will come to market by only selling the Xtreme ball by the dozen and will include a $7.50 shipping fee unless purchasing orders of over $100. Through the PXG website a dozen will retail at $39.99/£44.99 and are available as of today.

