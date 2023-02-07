Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Chelsea contracts: No talks with Mateo Kovačić, Conor Gallagher; no progress with Mason Mount
Now that all the dust has settled on the January transfer window, we can once again turn our attentions to already existing contracts, and figuring out what to do with those to help finish reshaping the squad. First and foremost among those is Mason Mount’s contract, but even though Todd...
BBC
West Ham v Chelsea: Blues boss Emma Hayes praises 'underdog mentality' of Paul Konchesky's Hammers
Date: Thursday, 9 February Venue: Chigwell Construction Stadium Kick-off: 19:15 GMT. Coverage: Watch on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. Chelsea boss Emma Hayes praised the fighting spirit of Paul Konchesky's West Ham United before Thursday's Continental League Cup semi-final. West Ham held high-flying Arsenal to...
Report: Manchester City Want To Strengthen Their Midfield With Declan Rice
Manchester City want to have a strong transfer market this upcoming summer as they want to rebuild their midfield and West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice is one player they are reportedly looking at.
BBC
'A battling team will give Everton fans their pride back'
What a difference a fortnight makes. Back on 21 January, Everton had lost at West Ham which was apparently a ‘must-win’ game which may decide the fate of the losers. Frank Lampard was sacked and Everton had 15 points after 20 games, needing another 25 with under half a season remaining to reach the common safety mark. A tall order.
Report: Chelsea New Signing Christopher Nkunku Back In RB Leipzig Training
Christopher Nkunku has finally returned to training for RB Leipzig after time out with an injury since November.
BBC
Hearts: Cammy Devlin seeks to 'go one step better' and win Scottish Cup
Scottish Cup last 16: Hamilton Academical v Hearts. Date: Friday 10 February Venue: ZLX Stadium, Hamilton Kick-off: 19:45 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Scotland & iPlayer from 19:30 plus text updates at BBC Sport website & app. Hearts midfielder Cammy Devlin says he is desperate to go "one step...
Report: Atletico Madrid Hope Chelsea Buy Joao Felix In The Summer
Atletico Madrid are reportedly hoping Chelsea choose to purchase Joao Felix in the summer.
BBC
Kyle Lafferty: Northern Ireland striker joins Premiership champions Linfield until end of season
Much-travelled NI striker Kyle Lafferty has joined Irish Premiership champions Linfield until the end of the season. The 35-year-old's arrival at the Belfast club sees him sees him link up with his former international team-mate, Linfield boss David Healy. Fermanagh man Lafferty was released on transfer deadline day last week...
SB Nation
Spurs’ Yves Bissouma to undergo ankle surgery, out indefinitely
Remember a million years and also just a couple hours ago when Cristian Stellini said that, apart from Hugo Lloris, all of Tottenham Hotspur’s players were available and fit to play against Leicester City?. Welp. Spurs announced on social media today that central midfielder Yves Bissouma is set to...
BBC
SWPL: Rangers 4-0 Hibernian - Defending champions move four points behind leaders
Defending champions Rangers moved four points behind SWPL leaders Glasgow City with a 4-0 hammering of Hibernian. Hannah Davidson's header gave Malky Thomson's side the lead at the break, and they turned on the style in the second half at Broadwood. Kirsty Howat scored two goals by running in behind...
