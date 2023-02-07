ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'A battling team will give Everton fans their pride back'

What a difference a fortnight makes. Back on 21 January, Everton had lost at West Ham which was apparently a ‘must-win’ game which may decide the fate of the losers. Frank Lampard was sacked and Everton had 15 points after 20 games, needing another 25 with under half a season remaining to reach the common safety mark. A tall order.
Hearts: Cammy Devlin seeks to 'go one step better' and win Scottish Cup

Scottish Cup last 16: Hamilton Academical v Hearts. Date: Friday 10 February Venue: ZLX Stadium, Hamilton Kick-off: 19:45 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Scotland & iPlayer from 19:30 plus text updates at BBC Sport website & app. Hearts midfielder Cammy Devlin says he is desperate to go "one step...
Spurs’ Yves Bissouma to undergo ankle surgery, out indefinitely

Remember a million years and also just a couple hours ago when Cristian Stellini said that, apart from Hugo Lloris, all of Tottenham Hotspur’s players were available and fit to play against Leicester City?. Welp. Spurs announced on social media today that central midfielder Yves Bissouma is set to...
SWPL: Rangers 4-0 Hibernian - Defending champions move four points behind leaders

Defending champions Rangers moved four points behind SWPL leaders Glasgow City with a 4-0 hammering of Hibernian. Hannah Davidson's header gave Malky Thomson's side the lead at the break, and they turned on the style in the second half at Broadwood. Kirsty Howat scored two goals by running in behind...

