ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ladowntownnews.com

Dignity Health California a top workplace for diversity

Dignity Health (California) has been recognized as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. Dignity Health is a part of CommonSpirit Health, a nonprofit health system committed to advancing health for all people and is dedicated to serving the common good. Newsweek...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ladowntownnews.com

LAPD Police Chief Michel Moore appointed to second term

Despite Police Chief Michel Moore’s recent pre-mature announcement of Mayor Karen Bass’s support for his reappointment, the Los Angeles Police Commission voted unanimously in favor of allowing Moore to sit for a second term as chief of the LAPD. The commission met on Jan. 31 to vote on...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy