wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE’s Top SmackDown Female Heels and Babyfaces Revealed from Internal List
A leaked internal list has revealed the WWE SmackDown Superstars seen as the top babyfaces and heels, courtesy of PWInsider. As of this writing, there is no information available on tag teams, but we will keep you updated. Below are the top five female babyfaces and heels for SmackDown, based...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bianca Belair Reveals Why She Was “Freaking Out” Before Her First Ladder Match
The 2022 WWE Extreme Rules event saw RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair retain her title over Bayley in a Ladder Match. This was the first Ladder Match ever for Belair. Belair spoke with Fightful Select for a future interview and revealed that she was “freaking out” before the Ladder Match because she couldn’t find her title belt. While Belair was upset over the missing title, someone informed her that it was already hanging high above the ring for the match with Bayley.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bianca Belair Gives Update On Hulu Series With Montez Ford: “I’m Excited For It”
WWE Superstar and current Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair recently joined ComicBook Nation for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included the EST giving an update on the Hulu reality series she is filming alongside her husband, fellow WWE star Montez Ford. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
60-Minute Iron Man Match For The AEW World Title Confirmed For Revolution PPV
AEW Revolution has its main event. Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from El Paso saw Bryan Danielson defeat RUSH in singles-action, a match that would earn the American Dragon a shot at MJF and the world championship if he won. Danielson had challenged MJF to a 60-Minute Iron Man match back in January, but the Salt of the Earth said it would only happen if he won a number of matchups in a row. Well, with tonight’s victory, Danielson has hit Iron Man match.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Full Details on the Jersey J-Cup Returning This Weekend, Comments from Joey Janela, GCW and JCW Officials
GCW and Jersey Championship Wrestling are bringing back the Jersey J-Cup this weekend, a legendary event to the indie pro wrestling scene. The 2023 Jersey J-Cup will take place this Saturday from White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, NJ. The first session will begin at 2pm with the opening round, and the second session will begin at 8pm with the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and finals. The event will air live on FITE TV.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Trish Stratus Explains Why Victoria Should Be Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame
Trish Stratus has named two female wrestling legends as her picks for future Hall of Fame inductees. The former multi-time women’s champion, who is in the WWE Hall of Fame herself, appeared on Casual Conversations with The Classic to talk about Mickie James and Victoria, two women she faced numerous times during the height of her run with WWE. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Chris Jericho Tells Michael Oku He Will Be Booked For AEW Debut Show In The United Kingdom
The latest guest on Chris Jericho’s Talk Is Jericho podcast was indie sensation Michael Oku, who made headlines over the last couple of years due to his work on the British independent scene. Oku wrestled Will Ospreay last year for the RevPro Championship in what many called a match of the year candidate.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Matches Revealed for NWA Nuff Said, Stipulation for the Main Event, Final Card
A stipulation has been added to the main event of Saturday’s NWA Nuff Said pay-per-view. Nuff Said will be headlined by NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Tyrus defending against Matt Cardona. Last night’s go-home edition of NWA Power saw Tyrus and Blunt Force Trauma defeat The Cardona Family in tag team action, and per the rules, Tyrus gets to pick the stipulation for Nuff Said.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bron Breakker Says His Respect for His Father Keeps Growing
WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker says he’s excited to go through his pro wrestling journey with his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner. Breakker recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and it was noted that Breakker will likely join the main roster after WrestleMania 39 Weekend this year, where he is expected to defend against Carmelo Hayes at NXT Stand & Deliver. A call-up would mean Breakker has to adapt to the demanding travel schedule of a main roster Superstar, one that Rick knows all too well. Breakker commented on his legendary father.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight: Championship Fight Night
The Championship Fight Night edition of AEW Dynamite will air live tonight from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas. Tonight’s Dynamite will feature two big title matches – AEW World Trios Champions The Elite will defend against Top Flight and AR Fox, while AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed will defend against The Gunns.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Legend’s Ring Return, Bron Breakker, Date Segment, Title Match and More Set for Valentine’s Day WWE NXT
Meiko Satomura is set to return to WWE NXT next week, teaming with NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez to take on Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. Tonight’s post-Vengeance Day edition of NXT saw Chance and Carter confront Perez backstage, claiming that they were screwed out of their titles at Vengeance Day, in the loss to new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Fallon Henley and Kiana James, and upset over how no one was talking about the injustice. After insults at Perez, they said she had no friends in NXT, so she said she could make one phone call to prove that she did have friends. Perez later revealed Satomura to be her partner.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Results 2/7/2023
– The post-Vengeance Day edition of WWE NXT opens up on the USA Network with a video of highlights from last Saturday’s big Premium Live Event from Charlotte, NC. We’re now live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us and shows us footage of Bayley arriving earlier today. She’s wearing a sling on her arm and she doesn’t look happy following last night’s RAW Steel Cage loss to Becky Lynch. Vic is joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New WWE NXT Match Revealed for Tonight, Updated Card
Sol Ruca vs. Zoey Stark has been announced for tonight’s post-Vengeance Day edition of WWE NXT. Last week’s show saw Ruca and Stark have words backstage as Ruca defended Indi Hartwell against Stark’s comments. Stark then defeated Hartwell in singles action. After the match, Stark attacked Hartwell again until Ruca made the save. Now WWE says Ruca is looking to get retribution in what will be a “memorable affair” of “incredible in-ring action” between the two.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Update on JBL’s WWE Status Following RAW Segment
WWE Hall of Famer JBL is reportedly done with the RAW brand for now. A new report from PWInsider notes that JBL is not scheduled to appear regularly on WWE TV moving forward. WWE brought The Wrestling God back in October to serve as the new manager to Baron Corbin, who they began billing as The Modern Day Wrestling God. However, this week’s RAW saw Corbin lose to Dexter Lumis and after the match, JBL looked to be very disappointed with his client.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers for 2/10/2023
The February 10 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:. NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Producers Revealed For This Week’s WWE Raw
The producers have been revealed for some of the matches that aired on this week’s episode of WWE Raw in Orlando, FL, according to Fightful Select. – Elimination Chamber qualifier: Angelo Dawkins vs. Damian Priest: Jamie Noble. – Baron Corbin vs. Dexter Lumis: Adam Pearce. – Brock Lesnar Promo:...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Seth Rollins on Why He Doesn’t Like Logan Paul, Rollins Has Harsh Words and WWE RAW Call-Out for Paul
Seth Rollins has issued a new warning to Logan Paul. As we’ve noted, Rollins vs. Paul is expected for WrestleMania 39 after Paul eliminated Rollins at the WWE Royal Rumble last month. The two have traded a few shots on social media and in interviews since then. Rollins joined Pat McAfee at the NFL Super Bowl Radio Row in Phoenix this week for an interview on a special edition of The Pat McAfee Show, and had some harsh words for the social media star.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Mick Foley Says WWE Has To Be Careful How They Treat Sami Zayn Going Into Elimination Chamber
Mick Foley is a big fan of Sami Zayn and hopes that WWE treats him correctly going into the Elimination Chamber. The storyline between Zayn and The Bloodline has been one of WWE’s most well-received angles in years. On the latest edition of Foley is pod the hardcore legend spoke about the angle and was adamant about the booking being correct for Zayn, as he fears that if it’s not, the WWE Universe will take it out on Cody Rhodes. Check out his full thoughts on the subject below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: The Usos to Defend?, New #1 Contender to Be Crowned, More
The Road to WrestleMania 39 will continue tonight as WWE SmackDown on FOX airs live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. Tonight’s show will feature a Fatal 4 Way to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are also scheduled to be in action, defending the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against Ricochet and Braun Strowman.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Chad Gable Opens Up On Jason Jordan’s Career-Ending Injury
Chad Gable and Jason Jordan, collectively known as American Alpha, had a lot of success in WWE before being split up. Less than a year after their split, Jordan’s career ended due to a neck injury and he transitioned into being a WWE producer. Gable spoke about Jordan’s injury...
