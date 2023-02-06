Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
Alex Riley Reveals He Beat Out The Miz and Chris Jericho For Acting Role On The Series “GLOW”
Former WWE star Alex Riley recently spoke with Jim Varsallone from the Miami Herald about a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including how he beat out top industry names like Chris Jericho and The Miz for a role on the now decease Netflix series, GLOW. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Piper Niven On Being Out Of Action With Injury: “It Was A Long Time That I Had Off”
WWE star Piper Niven, formerly known as Doudrop, recently spoke with Rick Ucchino from Bleav in Pro Wrestling about her time away from the company due to injury. Highlights from Niven’s chat can be found below. Says she couldn’t really do match while she was injured:. It was...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bianca Belair Reveals Why She Was “Freaking Out” Before Her First Ladder Match
The 2022 WWE Extreme Rules event saw RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair retain her title over Bayley in a Ladder Match. This was the first Ladder Match ever for Belair. Belair spoke with Fightful Select for a future interview and revealed that she was “freaking out” before the Ladder Match because she couldn’t find her title belt. While Belair was upset over the missing title, someone informed her that it was already hanging high above the ring for the match with Bayley.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Update on JBL’s WWE Status Following RAW Segment
WWE Hall of Famer JBL is reportedly done with the RAW brand for now. A new report from PWInsider notes that JBL is not scheduled to appear regularly on WWE TV moving forward. WWE brought The Wrestling God back in October to serve as the new manager to Baron Corbin, who they began billing as The Modern Day Wrestling God. However, this week’s RAW saw Corbin lose to Dexter Lumis and after the match, JBL looked to be very disappointed with his client.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Rampage Spoilers for 2/10/2023
The February 10 edition of AEW Rampage was taped tonight from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, TX, after AEW Dynamite went off the air. Below are spoilers, courtesy of Frank Bailey III:. * Jon Moxley, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defeated...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Who Does WWE See as the Top Male Heels and Babyfaces on SmackDown?
A leaked internal list has revealed the top male babyfaces and heels from the WWE SmackDown brand, courtesy of PWInsider. There is no word yet on the internal list for tag teams, but we will keep you updated. Below are the top five male babyfaces and heels for the SmackDown...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Viewership and Key Demo Rating for the Post-Vengeance Day Episode
Tuesday’s live post-Vengeance Day edition of WWE NXT drew 562,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 4.25% from last week’s 587,000 viewers for the Vengeance Day go-home show. Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.11 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Full Details on the Jersey J-Cup Returning This Weekend, Comments from Joey Janela, GCW and JCW Officials
GCW and Jersey Championship Wrestling are bringing back the Jersey J-Cup this weekend, a legendary event to the indie pro wrestling scene. The 2023 Jersey J-Cup will take place this Saturday from White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, NJ. The first session will begin at 2pm with the opening round, and the second session will begin at 8pm with the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and finals. The event will air live on FITE TV.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Results 2/10/2023
– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at last week’s show and how The Bloodline discussed their internal issues with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso being gone, then Sami Zayn attacked Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns before challenging him to a match at WWE Elimination Chamber. Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso then attacked Zayn and Reigns accepted the challenge. We cut to the standard intro video. We’re now live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut as the pyro goes off and Michael Cole welcomes us. He says tonight’s SmackDown is sold out. Cole is joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Alundra Blayze Details How WWE Raw XXX Appearance Came Together, Talks Lack Of Female Legends On The Show
WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze was the latest guest on the Just ALYX program, where the decorated women’s champion discussed her appearance on the Raw 30th Anniversary program and the criticism that came from there not being enough female legends on the show. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Announces Two Special Stores and Signings for Elimination Chamber Weekend
WWE has announced two special stores for Elimination Chamber Weekend in Montreal, which will offer exclusive Chamber-related merchandise for locals, plus standard WWE merchandise, replica title belts, and more. WWE La Super Boutique will run on Thursday, February 16 and Friday, February 17 from 10am-9pm, and on Saturday, February 18...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Update on The Bunny’s Condition Following AEW Dynamite Match
The Bunny may have suffered a concussion or orbital bone injury on Wednesday’s Championship Fight Night edition of AEW Dynamite. Dynamite saw The Bunny come up short against AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter in a Title Eliminator match. There was immediate concern for The Bunny’s condition as it appeared she hit her head on the apron, and then they quickly went to the finish. The Bunny was checked on after the match, and then escorted right to the back.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Legend’s Ring Return, Bron Breakker, Date Segment, Title Match and More Set for Valentine’s Day WWE NXT
Meiko Satomura is set to return to WWE NXT next week, teaming with NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez to take on Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. Tonight’s post-Vengeance Day edition of NXT saw Chance and Carter confront Perez backstage, claiming that they were screwed out of their titles at Vengeance Day, in the loss to new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Fallon Henley and Kiana James, and upset over how no one was talking about the injustice. After insults at Perez, they said she had no friends in NXT, so she said she could make one phone call to prove that she did have friends. Perez later revealed Satomura to be her partner.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bayley Challenges Michael Cole To A WWE WrestleMania Match
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Bayley was pushed as a top star in WWE’s women’s division and feuded with Michael Cole by knocking him at every chance she could in character. Appearing on WWE’s The Bump, Bayley was asked about a potential match with Cole, an idea she likes...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Producers Revealed For This Week’s WWE Raw
The producers have been revealed for some of the matches that aired on this week’s episode of WWE Raw in Orlando, FL, according to Fightful Select. – Elimination Chamber qualifier: Angelo Dawkins vs. Damian Priest: Jamie Noble. – Baron Corbin vs. Dexter Lumis: Adam Pearce. – Brock Lesnar Promo:...
wrestlingheadlines.com
NJPW World Television Title To Be Defended at Battle In The Valley, Updated Card
The NJPW World Television Title will be defended at Battle In The Valley. As seen below, NJPW has released a video that shows Clark Connors watching Zack Sabre Jr. become the inaugural NJPW World Television Champion at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January, by defeating Ren Narita in the tournament finals. Connors said he was nothing but an afterthought in the tournament to crown the inaugural champion, but he’s studied Sabre and he’s ready for a fight. Connors then challenged ZSJ to the match for Battle In The Valley, and the match was officially announced.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News from Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes’ WWE RAW Segment, Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns, More
The hot topic coming out of this week’s WWE RAW was the in-ring promo segment between Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman, where the late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes was discussed. A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that Heyman was not originally booked to appear...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Talks Second Retirement Match?, DX Segment at RAW 30, Making a Goofball of Himself
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle says he has no issue with making a goofball of himself in the ring, and while he’s open to making the occasional cameo appearance, he will not be working another retirement match. Angle appeared at the RAW 30th Anniversary show last month for...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle on His UFC Offers, How Dana White Was, Which Weight Division Would’ve Been Right for Him, More
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle says we almost found out if his combat sports success would have continued in the world of MMA. Angle won an Olympic Gold Medal in 1996, and then got into pro wrestling and became one of the top talents of all-time. Angle recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and discussed how he almost got into MMA. Angle spoke with Barrasso to promote Friday’s role as Celebrity Judge at the PFL Challenger Series MMA event, and you can find details on the gig at this link, along with Angle’s comments on a potential future with PFL and how he’s always wanted a role in MMA.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Possible Spoiler on a Top Star Returning to WWE SmackDown Tonight
It looks like Ronda Rousey may be returning to WWE SmackDown tonight in Uncasville, CT. A new report from PWInsider notes that Rousey has been spotted in Connecticut, indicating that she may be in town for SmackDown. Furthermore, Fightful Select adds that there have been creative pitches made for Rousey’s return.
