ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
livingetc.com

This peaceful Californian backyard has one clever feature I now think everyone should own, costing just $60

Wrapping around a modern home in Fryman Canyon, Los Angeles, this outdoor space offers a well-kept terraced landscape that gently descends from street level. The home's projecting wings interlock with exterior spaces so that the home is woven into a tiered landscape of drought-tolerant plants, granite, a pool, and industrial concrete walls.
LOS ANGELES, CA
livingetc.com

10 dreamy bathrooms that prove curtains are the best way to elevate your own space

Are you for bathroom curtains? This is one of the most dividing topics in home decor conversations; their need and functionality often debated strongly on both sides. Many believe that this is a desired design feature, as they help create a spa-like look, along with providing soft privacy. Not to mention that curtains add color, pattern, and even style to a staid space.
livingetc.com

We're calling it - the way this calming home uses this one material is minimalism perfected

Clyde Hill, a suburb of Seattle, is a leafy and pleasant place to live. It's family-friendly, it's got good public schools...and best of all is its stock of architecture that mostly dates back to the 1970s. So it's in good working order, built to a good size and spec and pretty much a blank canvas that can be modernized in any way you choose.
livingetc.com

What temperature should a gas grill be? For mouthwatering and even cooking every time

Grilling season is just around the corner, and many of us will be trying to create outdoor feasts and cozy backyard family dinners for the first time this summer. With this in mind, we know that cooking the perfect meat and veggies on a gas grill isn't as simple as some would make it seem, and getting the perfect temperature is one of the most common problems.
Inna D

New diaper bag concept disrupting the industry

Based out of New York, woman-owned brand CityMouse is reimagining what a diaper bag can be. Gone are the days of lugging around an overstuffed, hefty backpack with old granola bars that have been lost to the bottom of the the bag.
Salon

Learn the secret for parchment paper piping bags

In a pastry chef's toolbox, you often find items like a candy thermometer, a bench scraper and an offset spatula, tools that professionals simply can't live without. You may be surprised to find out that one of the principal, indispensable tools a pastry chef often relies on is a DIY project of sorts. According to Institute of Culinary Education (ICE) Pastry & Baking Arts Chef-Instructor Stephen Chavez, a parchment cornet is as valuable, if not more than, a store-bought pastry bag when it comes to decorating cakes.
thespruce.com

Introducing "Blates": The Bowl-Plate Combo That Is Taking Over TikTok

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. It’s a bowl, it’s a plate, it’s a blate—a perfect combination with more uses than we can count. If you don't own any blates, your dinnerware collection is not complete.

Comments / 0

Community Policy