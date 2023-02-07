Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major store chain closing another location in MinneapolisKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Walgreens is Permanently Closing Severals Locations in 4 StatesBryan DijkhuizenMinneapolis, MN
The Story of the Iconic Hamm's Bear (1953 - 1999)The Streets of St. PaulMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota Vikings Make Major New AdditionOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Massive discount grocer closing another store in MinnesotaKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Related
markerzone.com
BRUCE BOUDREAU FINDS 'NEW' GIG NEARLY THREE WEEKS AFTER BEING FIRED BY VANCOUVER
Bruce, there it is. The former Canucks head coach has found a 'new' gig less than three weeks after being let go by Vancouver. The 68-year-old will be returning to the NHL Network as an in-studio analyst and will make his season debut on Thursday night. Boudreau previously worked for the NHL Network from August 2020 to December 2021 before being hired by the Vancouver Canucks.
NHL
Meier, Sharks rally past Lightning in OT
TAMPA -- Timo Meier had two goals and an assist, including scoring at 2:19 of overtime, to give the San Jose Sharks a 4-3 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Tuesday. Meier won it when he tapped in a backdoor pass from Erik Karlsson. The goal...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Be-Deviled
NEWARK, NJ -- Through the three times the Devils and Kraken have met, the home team has always come out with the victory. Unfortunately, that was the case again, tonight. In five-on-five play, the Kraken controlled the flow of the game. With the absence of Andre Burakovsky (lower body), the forward groupings responded positively, and Justin Schultz returned to play alongside Carson Soucy in an effective 16:08 of play.
NHL
Final Buzzer: Hook, Line, Sinker
The Kraken went to Long Island hoping to secure their third series sweep of the season (Buffalo, Pittsburgh), but it was not to be. Seattle faced adversity early losing Andre Burakovsky to a lower-body injury less than a minute into the game. And while Martin Jones made some big saves, lapses in the Kraken's defensive game allowed the Islanders to build a multi-goal lead they would never relinquish.
NHL
Throwback Thursday: Top 10 Moments of the 2010s
The 2010s edition of the Flyers' Throwback Thursday series will take place on Feb. 9 when the Flyers host the Edmonton Oilers at the Wells Fargo Center. Following a chronological compilation -- not a ranking by order or importance -- of the Flyers' top 10 moments from the decade. 1....
NHL
Armstrong makes big move as Blues get back to work
Blues General Manager traded Tarasenko, Mikkola to New York Rangers on Thursday. With the NHL All-Star Break and the bye week behind him, Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong didn't waste any time getting back to work. On Thursday, just before the team reported to Centene Community Ice Center for their...
NHL
Dustin Brown's Top Career Hits
On Day 2 of Dustin Brown Appreciation Week, we feature his biggest hits!. Across Dustin Brown's 1,296-game career, the Ithica, New York native provided the Kings with plenty of great emotions and memories. On Day 2 of Dustin Brown Appreciation Week, we highlight the physical play that the two-time Stanley Cup champion brought to the rink every night. Brown's physical play set him apart from the pack as come retirement, Brown held the NHL record for most hits all-time with 3,632.
NHL
Chytil scores in 5th straight game, Rangers hold off Canucks
NEW YORK -- Filip Chytil extended his goal streak to five games, and the New York Rangers won their third in a row, 4-3 against the Vancouver Canucks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. Chytil has seven goals during the streak and 11 in the past 13 games. He has...
Zadina returns, scores go-ahead goal as Red Wings top Flames
DETROIT (AP) — Filip Zadina made a successful return to the Detroit lineup, scoring the go-ahead goal at 5:51 of the third period to send the Red Wings over the Calgary Flames 2-1 Thursday night.Zadina had not played since Nov. 5 because of a broken right leg."That was lifting for our group and really happy for him," Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. "Tonight I thought for the most part a pretty complete game. I don't think we'll apologize, or our guys won't, I'm not saying we have to be perfect, but that's how it has to look for us...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Islanders
Tonight marks the second and final meeting between the Canucks and Islanders this season: Jan. 3 (6-2 L @ VAN) and Feb. 9 (away). Vancouver is 46-55-13-3 all-time against New York, including a 18-28-10-2 record on the road. The Canucks are 4-5-1in their last 10 games against the Islanders, including...
NHL
What it takes to adjust to a new league and an 82-game season
Lundkvist plays best game yet, acknowledges healthy scratches can be part of the process to developing consistency. The Stars coaching staff have worked very hard on the development of Nils Lundkvist this season. The 22-year-old defenseman was acquired just before training camp from the New York Rangers and has slotted...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Wild: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when to catch Dallas' game against Minnesota and the latest stats on the matchup. What you need to know about Wednesday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild at American Airlines Center. Game 53: Dallas Stars (29-13-10, 68 points) vs. Minnesota Wild (27-18-4, 58 points) When:...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (29-16-5) at Devils (33-13-4) | 4:00 p.m.
Kraken want to return to their game, execute and play with pace in rematch versus the Devils. Time: 4:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. When these two teams met four weeks ago, the Kraken gutted out a 4-3 overtime winner at Climate Pledge Arena thanks to a goal from Andre Burakovsky 1:10 into bonus time. Head coach Dave Hakstol knows tonight's matchup at the Prudential Center will be another challenge against a team that currently sits second in the Metropolitan division.
NHL
The Men Behind the Mask | FEATURE
Vitek Vanecek debuted a new mask at practice, one that pays homage to two franchise legends. There is the man behind the mask. And in Vitek Vanecek's case, there are also the men behind the mask. The man: that is Vanecek himself. He's the one wearing it. He has been...
NHL
PWHPA Announces 2022-23 Championship Weekend In Partnership With LA Kings
The Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) today-in partnership with the LA Kings, Anaheim Ducks, Seattle Kraken, and Coachella Valley Firebirds -announced details surrounding its 2022-23 season championship weekend. The event will be the final stop of the Secret® Dream Gap Tour and will take place in Irvine, El Segundo and Palm Desert from March 10-12.
NHL
Talkin' Isles: Dave Lewis
The former defenseman joins episode 39 of the podcast. Subscribe to Talkin' Isles on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Simplecast. Episodes to drop every second Wednesday. Past episodes can be found here. Former Islanders defenseman Dave Lewis joins episode 39 of the podcast. Lewis talks to Cory and Greg about:. 2:48...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Oilers
In the second game of their four-game homestand, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (21-22-9) will host Jay Woodcroft's Edmonton Oilers (29-18-4) on Thursday evening. Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with...
NHL
Husso makes 35 saves, Red Wings hang on to defeat Flames
Filip Zadina and Dylan Larkin each scored a goal to propel the Red Wings to a 2-1 home win against the Flames. Filip Zadina got the go-ahead goal in his first game in more than three months, and Dylan Larkin scored for Detroit (22-20-8), which had lost two in a row.
NHL
Nuts & Bolts: Cup Final rematch up next
Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Avalanche on Thursday. Projected Lineup (subject to change) Vladislav Namestnikov - Pierre-Edouard Bellemare - Corey Perry. Defensemen. Victor Hedman - Zach Bogosian. Ian Cole - Erik Cernak. Mikhail Sergachev - Nick Perbix. Goaltenders. Andrei Vasilevskiy. Brian Elliott. Thursday's...
NHL
Beauvillier, Canucks rally in 3rd to defeat Islanders
ELMONT, N.Y. -- Anthony Beauvillier scored in the third period to help the Vancouver Canucks rally for a 6-5 win against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Thursday. Beauvillier, who was acquired in the trade that sent Bo Horvat to the Islanders on Jan. 30, made it 6-4 on a power play with 3:02 remaining.
Comments / 0