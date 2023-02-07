DETROIT (AP) — Filip Zadina made a successful return to the Detroit lineup, scoring the go-ahead goal at 5:51 of the third period to send the Red Wings over the Calgary Flames 2-1 Thursday night.Zadina had not played since Nov. 5 because of a broken right leg."That was lifting for our group and really happy for him," Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. "Tonight I thought for the most part a pretty complete game. I don't think we'll apologize, or our guys won't, I'm not saying we have to be perfect, but that's how it has to look for us...

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO