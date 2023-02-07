ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHO says Syria, already in crisis, needs massive humanitarian aid after quake

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
GENEVA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Senior officials from the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday that Syria's humanitarian needs where the highest after a major earthquake killed thousands there and in southern Turkey.

Adelheid Marschang, WHO Senior Emergency Officer, said Turkey had a strong capacity to respond to the crisis but that the main unmet needs in the immediate and mid-term would be across the border in Syria, already grappling with a years-long humanitarian crisis due to the civil war and a cholera outbreak.

"This is a crisis on top of multiple crises in the affected region she said at the organization's board meeting in Geneva," she said.

"All over Syria, the needs are the highest after nearly 12 years of protracted, complex crisis, while humanitarian funding continues to decline."

She said that some 23 million people, including 1.4 million children, were likely to be exposed in both countries following the earthquake and its aftershocks that reduced thousands of buildings to rubble.

WHO said it was dispatching emergency supplies, including trauma and emergency surgical kits, and activating a network of emergency medical teams.

"It's now a race against time," said WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. "Every minute, every hour that passes, the chances of finding survivors alive diminishes.

He said the WHO was especially concerned about areas of Turkey and Syria where no information had emerged since Monday's earthquake.

"Damage mapping is one way to understand where we need to focus our attention," he said.

Related
BBC

Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media

The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
New York Post

Video shows child rescued from ruins of Syrian home destroyed by earthquake

Rescuers in Syria used a pickax, a jackhammer and a torch to rescue a young boy lodged in the ruins of his collapsed home after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the region Monday. The stunning video of the rescue shows Syria Civil Defense members, known as White Helmets, working to save the boy named Ahmed, who was pulled out the rubble and covered in debris from his fallen home in the village of Qatma, just north of Aleppo. Ahmed, who had blood on his clothes and scrapes on his body, can be heard crying as a rescuer takes him in his arms.  White Helmets...
New York Post

Newborn with umbilical cord still attached pulled alive from Syria earthquake rubble

A newborn with her umbilical cord still attached was miraculously pulled alive from rubble in Syria after a devastating earthquake flattened their home — killing her mom and the rest of her immediate family, a relative said. Extended family members discovered the infant as they trawled through the remnants of the home in the northern Syrian town of Jindayris in the aftermath of Monday’s deadly 7.8-magnitude quake. “We heard a voice while we were digging,” a relative, Khalil al-Suwadi, told AFP. “We cleared the dust and found the baby with the umbilical cord (intact) so we cut it and my...
New York Post

Tragic photo shows father holding dead daughter’s hand after Turkey quake

A gut-wrenching photo of a father grasping the hand of his dead daughter trapped beneath a slab of concrete made people around the world gasp as Turkey and Syria continued to grapple with the aftermath of a monster earthquake that killed at least 5,100 people in the region. The distressing image was taken in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, where rescuers worked to pick through the rubble of an apartment building that was knocked down by a 7.8-magnitude temblor Monday. The photo shows Mesut Hancer, dressed in a bright orange coat with reflective stripes, sitting atop a pile of debris and holding the lifeless hand...
Upworthy

Birds were acting very strange just before the deadly earthquake struck in Turkey

Many devastating videos and images from Turkey's earthquake are going viral. A terrifying video of birds chirping and flying around has just gone viral on the internet, reported MSN News. Reportedly, the footage was taken before Monday's 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey. Stories about how birds and animals can detect an earthquake before it hits have inundated social media comments. The earthquakes that devastated Turkey and Syria killed over 2,400 people and wounded thousands. As a result of the devastation across the country, many children have lost their parents. As per a US Geological Survey, the oldest account of peculiar animal behavior dates back to 373 BC in Greece.The video has spooked people, with many stating that it was further proof that animals and birds are more in tune with nature to pick up on signals from the Earth.
msn.com

This SCARY Mummified Creature Has Just Emerged From An Egyptian Tomb

Slide 1 of 54: In 2019, archaeologists digging at the Qubbat al-Hawā burial site in southern Egypt unearthed 10 mummified crocodiles. A recent 2023 study has finally confirmed these ancient reptiles date back over 2,300 years to the pre-Ptolemaic era (i.e. before 304 BC). Rather uniquely, they were found in a well-preserved condition, with their sizes ranging from six to 11 feet (1.8-3.5m) long. It's believed these crusty crocs were mummified as an offering to the crocodile-headed Egyptian god, Sobek. Pictured here is another mummified crocodile found in Egypt, held in the Crocodile Museum of Kom Ombo.
TheConversationAU

Why has the West given billions in military aid to Ukraine, but virtually ignored Myanmar?

Two years after Myanmar’s coup on February 1 2021, the country’s large and growing resistance forces receive almost no attention outside the country. The democratic opposition, fronted by the National Unity Government (NUG), but comprising many different groups, armies, militias and individuals, has also struggled to gain awareness, even for its substantial battlefield successes. And perhaps most notably, the opposition’s pleas for weapons from the West to fight against an increasingly brutal crackdown by the military junta have gone unheeded. The difference with the West’s response to Ukraine’s war against Russia could not be more stark. While the two conflicts are not...
BBC

Turkey earthquake: Before and after pictures show extent of destruction

Two huge earthquakes and a series of aftershocks have hit Turkey, Syria and the surrounding region, killing more than 9,000 people and causing widespread destruction. The first earthquake, which struck at 04:18 local time (01:18 GMT) on 6 February, was registered as 7.8, classified as "major" on the official magnitude scale. Its epicentre was near Gaziantep - a city of more than two million people.
The Independent

Christian Atsu survived nine-floor plunge after building ‘completely destroyed’ in Turkey earthquake

Christian Atsu is believed to have survived a plunge from the ninth floor of a building “completely destroyed” by the earthquake in Turkey.The former Newcastle and Chelsea winger was pulled out of rubble alive on Tuesday after fears over his safety. Atsu, who joined the Turkish club Hatayspor in September, has reportedly had been taken to hospital and is receiving treatment.The 31-year-old had scored a winner late in stoppage time on Sunday to beat Kasimpasa and had been celebrating victory by playing poker with his teammates in the hours before two significant seismic events struck southern Turkey and northern...
