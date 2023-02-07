Northmarq’s Phoenix office completes the sale of Sahuarita Mission apartments in Green Valley, Arizona

TUCSON, ARIZONA, February 10, 2023 -- What comes as a surprise to no one, the land and housing market shifted dramatically over the past 6 months. While the end of 2022 was bleak, the industry is viewing this period as more of a ‘pause’ and not a longer-term downslide. The good news is that this categorization is in turn yielding significant optimism for 2023. Is this optimism real or unwarranted? There have been several theories on both sides of the argument, but the only clear thing is that no one knows for sure. We at RED News wanted to look deeper into the state of the current market and hopefully learn more as to what that will mean for 2023 and beyond.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 6 HOURS AGO