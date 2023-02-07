ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Valley, AZ

Northmarq’s Phoenix office completes the sale of Sahuarita Mission apartments in Green Valley, Arizona

By Real Estate Daily News Service
realestatedaily-news.com
 3 days ago
realestatedaily-news.com

Exclusive Interview with LAO’s Will White: 2023 Land & Housing Outlook

TUCSON, ARIZONA, February 10, 2023 -- What comes as a surprise to no one, the land and housing market shifted dramatically over the past 6 months. While the end of 2022 was bleak, the industry is viewing this period as more of a ‘pause’ and not a longer-term downslide. The good news is that this categorization is in turn yielding significant optimism for 2023. Is this optimism real or unwarranted? There have been several theories on both sides of the argument, but the only clear thing is that no one knows for sure. We at RED News wanted to look deeper into the state of the current market and hopefully learn more as to what that will mean for 2023 and beyond.
TUCSON, AZ
tourcounsel.com

The Mall at Sierra Vista | Shopping center in Arizona

The Mall at Sierra Vista is an indoor shopping center in Sierra Vista, Arizona, United States owned and managed by Kohan Retail Investment Group. It was constructed during the late 1990s. Sierra Vista was one of the fastest-growing communities in Arizona and the major population center for southeastern Arizona. The...
SIERRA VISTA, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Phoenix Named a Top Market for Industrial Leases in 2022

PHOENIX – February 10, 2023 – Demand for industrial & logistics warehousing space is driving an increase in megawarehouses, according to a new CBRE report. Phoenix had four of the largest 100 industrial lease transactions in 2022. Nationally, there were an unprecedented 63 signings for 1 million sq....
PHOENIX, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

La Paloma Urgent Care Sells for $9 Million to New York Investors

TUCSON, ARIZONA, February 9, 2023 – La Paloma Urgent Care at 4001 E Sunrise Dr in Tucson sold for $9 million ($420 PSF). Built in 2008, the 21,449-square-foot building sits on a .73 acre lot that was built for Northwest Healthcare dba La Paloma Urgent Care who has occupied it ever since.
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Two New Single-Family Rental Communities in Phoenix Added to Mark-Taylor Residential’s Luxury Portfolio

Scottsdale, Ariz.— February 9, 2023 – Located in Phoenix’s most sought-after suburbs, Banyan at South Mountain and Banyan Preserve are filling the space between renting and owning for many in the metro area. Mark-Taylor Residential, the leading developer, owner and investment manager of multifamily communities in the Southwest, welcomes two upscale single-family rental communities to their expansive management portfolio.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
thisistucson.com

A long list of artists who will be at our market on Feb. 18 🎉

Tucson is a creative town filled with murals plastered across otherwise empty walls, shops dedicated to showcasing the talent of local makers, and art galleries that host exhibits, programs and workshops headed by Tucsonans. We're always excited to highlight our incredible makers though stories, photos and Instagram Reels. On Saturday...
TUCSON, AZ
Golf Digest

Scottsdale police remind drunken idiots that water hazards at the Waste Management Phoenix Open are not for swimming

If you’re a member of a Phoenix-Scottsdale-area police department, this is your busiest week of the year. Not only is the Super Bowl and its 300-ring circus in town, but the ever-raucous Waste Management Phoenix Open returns to TPC Scottsdale with its newly “elevated” status in tow. Organizers are making an effort to reign in the more chaotic aspects of golf’s most infamous frat party this year, but judging by this tweet from Scottsdale PD on Wednesday, expectations on that front aren’t exactly booming.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
tourcounsel.com

El Con Center | Shopping mall in Tucson, Arizona

El Con Center is an open-air shopping mall in the city of Tucson, Arizona, United States anchored by Cinemark Theatres, Target, The Home Depot, Walmart, Ross (30,220 ft.2), Burlington (65,680 ft.2), and Marshalls. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once JCPenney. The oldest mall in metropolitan Tucson, El...
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

$7,000 a night? Short-term rental prices skyrocket for Super Bowl weekend

Looking for a three-night short-term rental or stay near State Farm Stadium, walking distance to the Super Bowl?. How about something cozy near Old Town Scottsdale, party central for the big game and a short drive to the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament?. : 10 cannot-miss Super Bowl week...
PHOENIX, AZ
thisistucson.com

50 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Feb. 9-12 🎨🦖💝

It's looking to be a warm weekend filled with Valentine's Day pop-up markets, the return of dinosaur experience Jurassic Quest and an event that celebrates barbecue, blues and classic cars. What else? Craft workshops, the grand opening of a new food truck park, stargazing, and the gem show is still...
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Furry friends take center stage at Tucson Subaru Pets of Pima Parade Feb. 19 on Fourth Avenue

In addition to hundreds of animals, the Tucson Subaru Pets of Pima Parade will feature bands, floats, entertainers, costumed characters, classic vehicles, and more. District 3 Supervisor Sharon Bronson will serve as the Parade’s Grand Marshal, helping to celebrate the progress made for animals in Pima County. The Feb. 19 parade is organized by Friends of Pima Animal Care Center to support the pets and programs at PACC.
TUCSON, AZ

