Northmarq’s Phoenix office completes the sale of Sahuarita Mission apartments in Green Valley, Arizona

realestatedaily-news.com
Exclusive Interview with LAO’s Will White: 2023 Land & Housing Outlook
TUCSON, ARIZONA, February 10, 2023 -- What comes as a surprise to no one, the land and housing market shifted dramatically over the past 6 months. While the end of 2022 was bleak, the industry is viewing this period as more of a ‘pause’ and not a longer-term downslide. The good news is that this categorization is in turn yielding significant optimism for 2023. Is this optimism real or unwarranted? There have been several theories on both sides of the argument, but the only clear thing is that no one knows for sure. We at RED News wanted to look deeper into the state of the current market and hopefully learn more as to what that will mean for 2023 and beyond.
tourcounsel.com
The Mall at Sierra Vista | Shopping center in Arizona
The Mall at Sierra Vista is an indoor shopping center in Sierra Vista, Arizona, United States owned and managed by Kohan Retail Investment Group. It was constructed during the late 1990s. Sierra Vista was one of the fastest-growing communities in Arizona and the major population center for southeastern Arizona. The...
City unveils shipping containers as 'sustainable' housing in Phoenix
Turning shipping containers into sustainable housing, a kickoff event was held Wednesday for a unique project in Phoenix.
AZFamily
Scottsdale Italian restaurant, Phoenix breakfast eatery hit with health violations
Valley Metro didn't meet its security staffing goals for Super Bowl week but officials say they're actively recruiting people. Utah sex offender met Arizona girl on social media, court docs say. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. New records show a sex offender used social media to talk to an Arizona...
AZFamily
Central Phoenix home engulfed in massive fire after loud explosion
How to find parking in downtown Phoenix for Super Bowl weekend. If you are looking for cheaper options for the Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open, Valley Metro extended its hours and offers free rides on its light rail so long as you download the NFL one pass app. Sports...
realestatedaily-news.com
Phoenix Named a Top Market for Industrial Leases in 2022
PHOENIX – February 10, 2023 – Demand for industrial & logistics warehousing space is driving an increase in megawarehouses, according to a new CBRE report. Phoenix had four of the largest 100 industrial lease transactions in 2022. Nationally, there were an unprecedented 63 signings for 1 million sq....
realestatedaily-news.com
La Paloma Urgent Care Sells for $9 Million to New York Investors
TUCSON, ARIZONA, February 9, 2023 – La Paloma Urgent Care at 4001 E Sunrise Dr in Tucson sold for $9 million ($420 PSF). Built in 2008, the 21,449-square-foot building sits on a .73 acre lot that was built for Northwest Healthcare dba La Paloma Urgent Care who has occupied it ever since.
realestatedaily-news.com
Two New Single-Family Rental Communities in Phoenix Added to Mark-Taylor Residential’s Luxury Portfolio
Scottsdale, Ariz.— February 9, 2023 – Located in Phoenix’s most sought-after suburbs, Banyan at South Mountain and Banyan Preserve are filling the space between renting and owning for many in the metro area. Mark-Taylor Residential, the leading developer, owner and investment manager of multifamily communities in the Southwest, welcomes two upscale single-family rental communities to their expansive management portfolio.
thisistucson.com
A long list of artists who will be at our market on Feb. 18 🎉
Tucson is a creative town filled with murals plastered across otherwise empty walls, shops dedicated to showcasing the talent of local makers, and art galleries that host exhibits, programs and workshops headed by Tucsonans. We're always excited to highlight our incredible makers though stories, photos and Instagram Reels. On Saturday...
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Arizona
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
Residents are excited about completion of 20-year Downtown Links project
The opening of Maclovio Barraza Parkway completes the third and final phase of the 1.3-mile-long corridor connecting I-10 and Broadway.
Golf Digest
Scottsdale police remind drunken idiots that water hazards at the Waste Management Phoenix Open are not for swimming
If you’re a member of a Phoenix-Scottsdale-area police department, this is your busiest week of the year. Not only is the Super Bowl and its 300-ring circus in town, but the ever-raucous Waste Management Phoenix Open returns to TPC Scottsdale with its newly “elevated” status in tow. Organizers are making an effort to reign in the more chaotic aspects of golf’s most infamous frat party this year, but judging by this tweet from Scottsdale PD on Wednesday, expectations on that front aren’t exactly booming.
thisistucson.com
A foodie road trip to Oracle, Oro Valley and Marana: 47 restaurants in northwest Tucson
As metro Tucson spreads into the foothills and valleys north of the city center, it has taken restaurants some time to catch up to the population trend. On social media, I most often see requests for food recommendations on the edges of the Tucson metro: east of Houghton, south to Sahuarita and north to Marana.
fox10phoenix.com
Super Bowl visitors in Arizona seek small town hotels to avoid high prices
How far away would you stay to find a cheap hotel room for the Super Bowl? 20 miles? 40? How about 60? Towns on the outskirts of Phoenix are seeing sold out hotels as people try to save money to see the game.
tourcounsel.com
El Con Center | Shopping mall in Tucson, Arizona
El Con Center is an open-air shopping mall in the city of Tucson, Arizona, United States anchored by Cinemark Theatres, Target, The Home Depot, Walmart, Ross (30,220 ft.2), Burlington (65,680 ft.2), and Marshalls. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once JCPenney. The oldest mall in metropolitan Tucson, El...
KOLD-TV
Southern Arizona to receive federal money to cut down on traffic-related deaths
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Federal money is on the way to help keep people safe on the roads across Arizona. It’s part of an action plan aimed to lower the number of traffic deaths around the country, including southern Arizona. The Biden Administration says almost $5 million is...
azbigmedia.com
$7,000 a night? Short-term rental prices skyrocket for Super Bowl weekend
Looking for a three-night short-term rental or stay near State Farm Stadium, walking distance to the Super Bowl?. How about something cozy near Old Town Scottsdale, party central for the big game and a short drive to the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament?. : 10 cannot-miss Super Bowl week...
thisistucson.com
50 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Feb. 9-12 🎨🦖💝
It's looking to be a warm weekend filled with Valentine's Day pop-up markets, the return of dinosaur experience Jurassic Quest and an event that celebrates barbecue, blues and classic cars. What else? Craft workshops, the grand opening of a new food truck park, stargazing, and the gem show is still...
realestatedaily-news.com
Furry friends take center stage at Tucson Subaru Pets of Pima Parade Feb. 19 on Fourth Avenue
In addition to hundreds of animals, the Tucson Subaru Pets of Pima Parade will feature bands, floats, entertainers, costumed characters, classic vehicles, and more. District 3 Supervisor Sharon Bronson will serve as the Parade’s Grand Marshal, helping to celebrate the progress made for animals in Pima County. The Feb. 19 parade is organized by Friends of Pima Animal Care Center to support the pets and programs at PACC.
Sierra Vista animal shelter to celebrate 15th year anniversary
Adoption specials are available throughout the duration of the animal shelter's 15th year anniversary.
