Tucson, AZ

La Paloma Urgent Care Sells for $9 Million to New York Investors

TUCSON, ARIZONA, February 9, 2023 – La Paloma Urgent Care at 4001 E Sunrise Dr in Tucson sold for $9 million ($420 PSF). Built in 2008, the 21,449-square-foot building sits on a .73 acre lot that was built for Northwest Healthcare dba La Paloma Urgent Care who has occupied it ever since.
Exclusive Interview with LAO’s Will White: 2023 Land & Housing Outlook

TUCSON, ARIZONA, February 10, 2023 -- What comes as a surprise to no one, the land and housing market shifted dramatically over the past 6 months. While the end of 2022 was bleak, the industry is viewing this period as more of a ‘pause’ and not a longer-term downslide. The good news is that this categorization is in turn yielding significant optimism for 2023. Is this optimism real or unwarranted? There have been several theories on both sides of the argument, but the only clear thing is that no one knows for sure. We at RED News wanted to look deeper into the state of the current market and hopefully learn more as to what that will mean for 2023 and beyond.
Tucson Mayor and Council Approve Agreement with Sion Power Corporation

N December 2022, Sion Power Corporation announced that it will expand its existing operations in Tucson by adding a second location for battery manufacturing. On January 24, 2023, the Mayor and City Council approved a Primary Jobs Incentive development agreement with Sion Power. The City of Tucson Primary Jobs Incentive...
Land Advisors Organization Names Trey Davis Rookie of the Year

New Pinal County advisor helped facilitate over $220M in closings in 2022. Scottsdale, Ariz. (Feb. 8, 2023) –Land Advisors Organization recently named Pinal County land specialist Trey Davis as the firm’s Rookie of the Year for 2022. Davis, 24, helped to facilitate over $220 million in closings in fiscal year 2022, his first full year as an advisor with Land Advisors Organization’s Pinal County team.
A long list of artists who will be at our market on Feb. 18 🎉

Tucson is a creative town filled with murals plastered across otherwise empty walls, shops dedicated to showcasing the talent of local makers, and art galleries that host exhibits, programs and workshops headed by Tucsonans. We're always excited to highlight our incredible makers though stories, photos and Instagram Reels. On Saturday...
El Con Center | Shopping mall in Tucson, Arizona

El Con Center is an open-air shopping mall in the city of Tucson, Arizona, United States anchored by Cinemark Theatres, Target, The Home Depot, Walmart, Ross (30,220 ft.2), Burlington (65,680 ft.2), and Marshalls. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once JCPenney. The oldest mall in metropolitan Tucson, El...
Furry friends take center stage at Tucson Subaru Pets of Pima Parade Feb. 19 on Fourth Avenue

In addition to hundreds of animals, the Tucson Subaru Pets of Pima Parade will feature bands, floats, entertainers, costumed characters, classic vehicles, and more. District 3 Supervisor Sharon Bronson will serve as the Parade’s Grand Marshal, helping to celebrate the progress made for animals in Pima County. The Feb. 19 parade is organized by Friends of Pima Animal Care Center to support the pets and programs at PACC.
50 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Feb. 9-12 🎨🦖💝

It's looking to be a warm weekend filled with Valentine's Day pop-up markets, the return of dinosaur experience Jurassic Quest and an event that celebrates barbecue, blues and classic cars. What else? Craft workshops, the grand opening of a new food truck park, stargazing, and the gem show is still...
A Quick History Lesson on Tucson’s Greatest Fiesta – La Fiesta de los Vaqueros: the Tucson Rodeo

The Tucson Rodeo has been an unforgettable tradition in the city since nearly one hundred years ago. Bringing more than 200,000 visitors each year, the “Celebration of the Cowboys” is also a big economic boost for virtually every business in town, and it offers families of all sizes and ages a fun spectacle to watch. From a long parade displaying countless contributors to the state’s history and culture, to the astonishing performances inside the rodeo grounds, it is not an event to miss.
Local Restaurant Fails Health Inspection

When it comes to restaurant health inspections, not all violations are created equal. There are some restaurants pinged with double-digit violations, and yet because most of the violations are not actually food related they are still granted a passing grade (although often told to make improvements before the next inspection occurs). And yet, there are other inspection details that can lead restaurants to receive a failing grade. Although health inspectors are somewhat lenient when it comes to non-food-related violations, there is no leniency regarding food-specific issues. And that is exactly why one Tucson restaurant recently was slapped across the chin with a failing grade, despite having only two violations.
Maria Guadalupe Garcia, “Lupe”

Maria Guadalupe Garcia, “Lupe” entered into rest peacefully on January 31, 2023, in Tucson, Arizona. Maria was born on January 7, 1946, in Morenci, Arizona, to parents Maria Gonzalez Chacon and Juan Chacon. Her siblings included; Cornelio Chacon, John Chacon, Robert Chacon, Pat Chacon, Tony Chacon, Margie Chacon, and Carol Gonzalez.
No. 4 Arizona Basketball takes on Cal in the Bay Area

TUCSON, AZ – Riding a six-game winning streak, No. 4 Arizona Basketball (21-3, 10-3) looks to start their Bay Area trip with a win against Cal (3-20, 2-10). No. 4 Arizona Basketball is rolling! After losing to Oregon in Eugene a couple of weeks ago, the Wildcats are winners of six straight, and Arizona is back in action as they take on Cal.
