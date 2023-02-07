Read full article on original website
realestatedaily-news.com
La Paloma Urgent Care Sells for $9 Million to New York Investors
TUCSON, ARIZONA, February 9, 2023 – La Paloma Urgent Care at 4001 E Sunrise Dr in Tucson sold for $9 million ($420 PSF). Built in 2008, the 21,449-square-foot building sits on a .73 acre lot that was built for Northwest Healthcare dba La Paloma Urgent Care who has occupied it ever since.
realestatedaily-news.com
Exclusive Interview with LAO’s Will White: 2023 Land & Housing Outlook
TUCSON, ARIZONA, February 10, 2023 -- What comes as a surprise to no one, the land and housing market shifted dramatically over the past 6 months. While the end of 2022 was bleak, the industry is viewing this period as more of a ‘pause’ and not a longer-term downslide. The good news is that this categorization is in turn yielding significant optimism for 2023. Is this optimism real or unwarranted? There have been several theories on both sides of the argument, but the only clear thing is that no one knows for sure. We at RED News wanted to look deeper into the state of the current market and hopefully learn more as to what that will mean for 2023 and beyond.
SignalsAZ
Tucson Mayor and Council Approve Agreement with Sion Power Corporation
N December 2022, Sion Power Corporation announced that it will expand its existing operations in Tucson by adding a second location for battery manufacturing. On January 24, 2023, the Mayor and City Council approved a Primary Jobs Incentive development agreement with Sion Power. The City of Tucson Primary Jobs Incentive...
Residents are excited about completion of 20-year Downtown Links project
The opening of Maclovio Barraza Parkway completes the third and final phase of the 1.3-mile-long corridor connecting I-10 and Broadway.
realestatedaily-news.com
Land Advisors Organization Names Trey Davis Rookie of the Year
New Pinal County advisor helped facilitate over $220M in closings in 2022. Scottsdale, Ariz. (Feb. 8, 2023) –Land Advisors Organization recently named Pinal County land specialist Trey Davis as the firm’s Rookie of the Year for 2022. Davis, 24, helped to facilitate over $220 million in closings in fiscal year 2022, his first full year as an advisor with Land Advisors Organization’s Pinal County team.
thisistucson.com
A long list of artists who will be at our market on Feb. 18 🎉
Tucson is a creative town filled with murals plastered across otherwise empty walls, shops dedicated to showcasing the talent of local makers, and art galleries that host exhibits, programs and workshops headed by Tucsonans. We're always excited to highlight our incredible makers though stories, photos and Instagram Reels. On Saturday...
tourcounsel.com
El Con Center | Shopping mall in Tucson, Arizona
El Con Center is an open-air shopping mall in the city of Tucson, Arizona, United States anchored by Cinemark Theatres, Target, The Home Depot, Walmart, Ross (30,220 ft.2), Burlington (65,680 ft.2), and Marshalls. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once JCPenney. The oldest mall in metropolitan Tucson, El...
realestatedaily-news.com
Furry friends take center stage at Tucson Subaru Pets of Pima Parade Feb. 19 on Fourth Avenue
In addition to hundreds of animals, the Tucson Subaru Pets of Pima Parade will feature bands, floats, entertainers, costumed characters, classic vehicles, and more. District 3 Supervisor Sharon Bronson will serve as the Parade’s Grand Marshal, helping to celebrate the progress made for animals in Pima County. The Feb. 19 parade is organized by Friends of Pima Animal Care Center to support the pets and programs at PACC.
Tucson Was the Top City in the U.S. Where People Moved to - and Arizona Was the Top Inbound State
Allied Van Line just made it official in their latest "Magnet States" migration report. Tucson was the top magnet city that people moved to in 2022. And Arizona was the top inbound state to which people moved.
thisistucson.com
50 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Feb. 9-12 🎨🦖💝
It's looking to be a warm weekend filled with Valentine's Day pop-up markets, the return of dinosaur experience Jurassic Quest and an event that celebrates barbecue, blues and classic cars. What else? Craft workshops, the grand opening of a new food truck park, stargazing, and the gem show is still...
realestatedaily-news.com
Pima County teams up with United Way to offer free tax-preparation assistance
PIMA COUNTY, ARIZONA, Feb. 9, 2023 — Pima County and the United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona this week will begin offering free and fast tax-preparation assistance to members of the community. The Valet VITA program, a partnership between Pima County’s Community & Workforce Development Department and the...
Tucson Medical Center holds 11th annual Mega Raffle
The Tucson Medical Center is holding its 11th annual Mega Raffle to help support its own patient programs.
KOLD-TV
Southern Arizona to receive federal money to cut down on traffic-related deaths
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Federal money is on the way to help keep people safe on the roads across Arizona. It’s part of an action plan aimed to lower the number of traffic deaths around the country, including southern Arizona. The Biden Administration says almost $5 million is...
Federal grant aims to address homelessness in Pima County and Tucson
Tucson and Pima County will get $7.8 million from a $315 million dollar grant from the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development.
azbilingual.news
A Quick History Lesson on Tucson’s Greatest Fiesta – La Fiesta de los Vaqueros: the Tucson Rodeo
The Tucson Rodeo has been an unforgettable tradition in the city since nearly one hundred years ago. Bringing more than 200,000 visitors each year, the “Celebration of the Cowboys” is also a big economic boost for virtually every business in town, and it offers families of all sizes and ages a fun spectacle to watch. From a long parade displaying countless contributors to the state’s history and culture, to the astonishing performances inside the rodeo grounds, it is not an event to miss.
KGUN 9
Loophole in law threatens future Arizona water supply, expert and lawmaker says
From Yavapai to Maricopa to Pinal counties, freestanding houses in planned communities are going up by the hundreds. But many are not for sale. They are for rent. It's a model that has only developed in the last few years across Arizona. In Arizona's six Active Management Areas (AMA), including...
Local Restaurant Fails Health Inspection
When it comes to restaurant health inspections, not all violations are created equal. There are some restaurants pinged with double-digit violations, and yet because most of the violations are not actually food related they are still granted a passing grade (although often told to make improvements before the next inspection occurs). And yet, there are other inspection details that can lead restaurants to receive a failing grade. Although health inspectors are somewhat lenient when it comes to non-food-related violations, there is no leniency regarding food-specific issues. And that is exactly why one Tucson restaurant recently was slapped across the chin with a failing grade, despite having only two violations.
gilavalleycentral.net
Maria Guadalupe Garcia, “Lupe”
Maria Guadalupe Garcia, “Lupe” entered into rest peacefully on January 31, 2023, in Tucson, Arizona. Maria was born on January 7, 1946, in Morenci, Arizona, to parents Maria Gonzalez Chacon and Juan Chacon. Her siblings included; Cornelio Chacon, John Chacon, Robert Chacon, Pat Chacon, Tony Chacon, Margie Chacon, and Carol Gonzalez.
KOLD-TV
Pima County to develop safe streets action plan
A tractor-trailer fire disrupted morning traffic on I-10 in Tucson Friday, Oct. 28.
No. 4 Arizona Basketball takes on Cal in the Bay Area
TUCSON, AZ – Riding a six-game winning streak, No. 4 Arizona Basketball (21-3, 10-3) looks to start their Bay Area trip with a win against Cal (3-20, 2-10). No. 4 Arizona Basketball is rolling! After losing to Oregon in Eugene a couple of weeks ago, the Wildcats are winners of six straight, and Arizona is back in action as they take on Cal.
