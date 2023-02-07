Read full article on original website
The Bank of London bags $40m in Series C extension
UK clearing bank The Bank of London has raised $40 million in a Series C extension round at a sustained valuation of $1.1 billion. The funding round was co-led by Mangrove Capital Partners and 14W Venture Capital, with follow-on investment from ForgeLight. The extension follows the company’s $90 million Series...
Nokia aligns growth and financing strategy with ESG targets
Finnish telecoms firm Nokia has launched its ‘Sustainable Finance Framework’ designed to align its financing strategy and growth with its “independently assessed” environmental, social, and governance (ESG) targets. By marrying its financing strategy with its ESG strategy – which focuses on five pillars: the environment, industrial...
Bank of England and HM Treasury outline case for digital pound
The Bank of England and HM Treasury have released a consultation paper setting out the case for a retail central bank digital currency (CBDC). Outlining the case for a digital pound, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt says it is likely one will be needed in the future and that it would offer benefits, even if it is too early to commit to building the infrastructure needed.
Arab Bank Switzerland taps InvestGlass for digital onboarding solution
Arab Bank Switzerland (ABS) has tapped Swiss sales and automation fintech InvestGlass for its customer onboarding and management solution. Borne out of 30 months of collaboration between the pair, Arab Bank will deploy InvestGlass’ customised end-to-end solution for its digital onboarding, client lifecycle management, portfolio management and client portal.
Finzly opens up access to FedNow via API connection
Banking and payments fintech Finzly is opening up access to new instant payment platform FedNow to fintechs and banks via its application programming interface (API). Developers from fintechs and banks can now access the sandbox environment of FedNow, a new instant payment platform launched by Federal Reserve Banks offering “safe and efficient” real-time payment services.
FNZ to acquire Luxembourg-based B2B fund platform Ifsam
Global wealth management platform FNZ is set to acquire International Fund Services and Asset Management (Ifsam), a Luxembourg-based B2B fund platform, for an undisclosed amount. FNZ says the acquisition, subject to regulatory approval, will strengthen its client proposition by adding “advanced” product, research, data and service solutions to its platform....
Canada’s Jobber secures $100m in Series D funding round
Jobber, an operations management software provider for home service businesses, has secured $100 million in a Series D funding round led by General Atlantic. The round also saw participation from existing investors Summit Partners, Version One Ventures, and Tech Pioneers Fund. Aaron Goldman, managing director and head of enterprise technology investing at General Atlantic, has also joined Jobber’s board of directors.
CFPB proposes new rule to curb excessive credit card late fees
The US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has proposed a new rule to rein in “excessive” credit card fees. According to CFPB estimates, excessive credit card fees cost American families about $12 billion each year, and that its proposal could reduce late fees “by as much as $9 billion per year”.
Why change your core?
In a recent episode of the Dave and Dharm DeMystify podcast, Dave Wallace and I interviewed Joseph Edwin from Bain & Company. Previously, Joe had led core transformations at Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Nordea Bank and now advises other banks on how to successfully navigate complex transformation journeys. It was a great conversation, and having known him for a few years now, he clearly has deep expertise.
Pipe Technologies appoints Luke Voiles as its new CEO
Pipe Technologies, a platform that allows firms to turn their recurring revenue into up-front capital, has appointed Luke Voiles as its new CEO. The firm, which was seeking a veteran CEO to take over at the firm amid a restructuring of its leadership team, has also appointed Zilch USA CEO Albert Periu to its board of directors.
Deutsche Börse inks 10-year strategic partnership deal with Google Cloud
Deutsche Börse has announced a 10-year strategic partnership deal with Google Cloud as the German exchange operator looks to boost its cloud adoption. In particular, Deutsche Börse will leverage Google Cloud’s infrastructure and data and analytics capabilities to develop its digital securities platform D7, as well as its wider digital asset market operations.
Global Technology Partners names Olaseni Alabede as new CTO
Global Technology Partners (GTP) has appointed payments veteran Olaseni Alabede as its new chief technology officer (CTO). Prior to GTP, Alabede was vice president of product development in Mastercard’s installments business, where he was responsible for the development of buy now, pay later (BNPL) products. Before Mastercard, Alabede spent...
