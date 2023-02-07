Read full article on original website
uky.edu
Lifesaving naloxone readily available across UK campus
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Feb. 10, 2023) — New cabinets across the University of Kentucky campus provide quick access to the lifesaving nasal spray naloxone (name brand Narcan), to reverse the effects of opioid overdose. The university now has more than 60 naloxone boxes installed in academic and residential buildings throughout...
uky.edu
Humans of UK: Social Work staff member Carla Jordan
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Feb. 10, 2023) — With origins dating back to 1915, today, Black History Month is a time to honor the contributions and legacy of Black Americans across U.S. history and society — from activists and civil rights pioneers to leaders in industry, politics, science and culture.
uky.edu
'People Behind Our Research': Innate curiosity inspired Darwin Conwell's medical career
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Feb. 9, 2023) — When attempting to find a solution to a problem, sometimes the most effective question you can ask yourself is "why." Research requires a certain level of curiosity, one that forces you to continuously ask that question. Curiosity is what motivated Darwin Conwell to get involved with research and become a medical pancreatologist.
uky.edu
DanceBlue mini marathons for UK employees set for Feb. 16
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Feb. 9, 2023) — University of Kentucky and UK HealthCare employees will have a unique opportunity to support DanceBlue ahead of the 24-hour marathon in March. All UK employees are invited to join in mini marathons at The Cornerstone Exchange and the C.T. Wethington building on Thursday,...
uky.edu
2023 Great Teacher Award winners honored
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Feb. 8 2023) — The University of Kentucky Alumni Association celebrated the six recipients of its annual Great Teacher Award Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Central Bank Center in Lexington. The recipients are:. Dibakar Bhattacharyya, College of Engineering. Jennifer Bird-Pollan, J. David Rosenberg College of Law. Candice...
uky.edu
Uncovering Kentucky’s Black history with Sharyn Mitchell's ‘We, Too, Were Here!’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Feb. 9, 2023) — The University of Kentucky community and the public are invited to join Sharyn Mitchell for her presentation of “We, Too, Were Here!” The event will be held at the William T. Young Library’s UK Athletics Auditorium 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15.
uky.edu
Opportunities open for students interested in summer research
Conducting research during the summer can be a transformative experience for undergraduate students. Paid summer research fellowships provide students the opportunity to conduct intensive research and scholarship with leading scientists, clinicians and scholars. The University of Kentucky Office of Undergraduate Research (OUR) is now accepting proposals for two summer research...
uky.edu
CAER facility expansion enhances UK’s cement research capabilities
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Feb. 8, 2023) — A U.S. Army Corp of Engineers Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) grant has provided the University of Kentucky’s Center for Applied Energy Research (CAER) with funding to expand its renowned cementitious materials research and development facility. The new space enables three...
