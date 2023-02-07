LEXINGTON, Ky. (Feb. 9, 2023) — When attempting to find a solution to a problem, sometimes the most effective question you can ask yourself is "why." Research requires a certain level of curiosity, one that forces you to continuously ask that question. Curiosity is what motivated Darwin Conwell to get involved with research and become a medical pancreatologist.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO