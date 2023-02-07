ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

uky.edu

Lifesaving naloxone readily available across UK campus

Lifesaving naloxone readily available across UK campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Feb. 10, 2023) — New cabinets across the University of Kentucky campus provide quick access to the lifesaving nasal spray naloxone (name brand Narcan), to reverse the effects of opioid overdose. The university now has more than 60 naloxone boxes installed in academic and residential buildings throughout...
LEXINGTON, KY
uky.edu

Humans of UK: Social Work staff member Carla Jordan

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Feb. 10, 2023) — With origins dating back to 1915, today, Black History Month is a time to honor the contributions and legacy of Black Americans across U.S. history and society — from activists and civil rights pioneers to leaders in industry, politics, science and culture.
LEXINGTON, KY
uky.edu

'People Behind Our Research': Innate curiosity inspired Darwin Conwell's medical career

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Feb. 9, 2023) — When attempting to find a solution to a problem, sometimes the most effective question you can ask yourself is "why." Research requires a certain level of curiosity, one that forces you to continuously ask that question. Curiosity is what motivated Darwin Conwell to get involved with research and become a medical pancreatologist.
LEXINGTON, KY
uky.edu

DanceBlue mini marathons for UK employees set for Feb. 16

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Feb. 9, 2023) — University of Kentucky and UK HealthCare employees will have a unique opportunity to support DanceBlue ahead of the 24-hour marathon in March. All UK employees are invited to join in mini marathons at The Cornerstone Exchange and the C.T. Wethington building on Thursday,...
LEXINGTON, KY
uky.edu

2023 Great Teacher Award winners honored

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Feb. 8 2023) — The University of Kentucky Alumni Association celebrated the six recipients of its annual Great Teacher Award Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Central Bank Center in Lexington. The recipients are:. Dibakar Bhattacharyya, College of Engineering. Jennifer Bird-Pollan, J. David Rosenberg College of Law. Candice...
LEXINGTON, KY
uky.edu

Opportunities open for students interested in summer research

Conducting research during the summer can be a transformative experience for undergraduate students. Paid summer research fellowships provide students the opportunity to conduct intensive research and scholarship with leading scientists, clinicians and scholars. The University of Kentucky Office of Undergraduate Research (OUR) is now accepting proposals for two summer research...
uky.edu

CAER facility expansion enhances UK's cement research capabilities

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Feb. 8, 2023) — A U.S. Army Corp of Engineers Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) grant has provided the University of Kentucky's Center for Applied Energy Research (CAER) with funding to expand its renowned cementitious materials research and development facility. The new space enables three...
