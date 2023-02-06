Read full article on original website
A Child Born With 2 Heads, One Atop the Other, Had a Condition Caused by an Extremely Rare Type of Parasitic Twinning
When the two-headed baby was born in a village in India in 1783, the sight of it frightened the midwife so much that she immediately tried to kill the baby. However, the baby was rescued from the fire into which it was thrown with minor burn injuries.
2minutemedicine.com
Metformin use in Type 2 Diabetes associated with decreased risk of joint replacement
1. For patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), metformin use was associated with a significant reduction in risk of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR). Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Osteoarthritis (OA) is one of the primary causes of chronic pain and disability, leading...
Medical News Today
Life expectancy after a mini stroke
A person’s life expectancy after a mini stroke reduces by around 4% in the first year following the attack in comparison to people who have not had one. In the following 9 years, life expectancy reduces by 20%. These statistics come from a. A mini stroke, or transient ischemic...
Medical News Today
What are the early signs of heart failure?
Heart failure means the heart struggles to pump enough blood to provide the muscles and organs with sufficient oxygen. The early signs of heart failure include breathlessness, fatigue, and swollen ankles. Heart failure is a life threatening condition, but an early diagnosis. it, prolong a person’s life, and improve their...
MedicalXpress
Vitamin D supplementation may lower diabetes risk for the more than 10 million adults with prediabetes
A review of clinical trials has found that higher vitamin D intake was associated with a 15 percent decreased likelihood for developing type 2 diabetes in adults with prediabetes. The review is published in Annals of Internal Medicine. Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin available in or added to some...
MedicalXpress
Type 2 diabetes drug shown to reduce major cardiovascular events in men more than women
A new Australian population-based cohort study by Monash University has directly compared two classes of drugs used to treat type 2 diabetes (T2D) and found that one of the two classes is associated with a greater reduction of major adverse cardiovascular events in men than in women. The two classes...
Medical News Today
How long do strokes last?
A stroke occurs when a ruptured blood vessel or a blockage from a blood clot hinders or cuts off the blood supply to part of the brain. The duration of a stroke depends on the individual and the type of stroke. Each year, around. in the United States experience a...
Eye scan could predict patient's risk of a stroke years ahead of time, research shows
A simple eye test could be used to predict a patient's risk of a stroke years before it happens.
MedicalXpress
Boosting omega-3 production could help cut chronic inflammation and fatty liver disease
A new study from researchers at Laval University in Quebec, Canada, shows that genetically increasing omega-3 fatty acid production, without direct gut microbiota contact, improves the balance of insulin and glucagon (glucose balance) in obese mice. Omega-3 fatty acids reduce fat deposits in the liver by interacting with gut microbiota...
Detroit News
Dr. Roach: Statins and thiazides can increase blood sugar, risk of diabetes
Dear Dr. Roach: My question regards the results of my fasting glucose tests for the past couple of years. I am 81 and weigh around 150 pounds. The medications I am taking concern me, with relevance to the A1C levels of my quarterly blood work. My A1C levels have mostly been near mid 5%; last was 6%. Medications relevant to this that I am suspicious of are 100-12.5 mg of losartan/hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) and 20 mg of simvastatin. I have read that these medications can have an effect of raising blood glucose. My doctor is adamant that this does not exist, but it seems to me that there is a conflict on this.
Coffee consumption may be linked to lower risk of cardiovascular disease and death
A new peer-reviewed paper has been published that seems to indicate that coffee consumption is linked to reduced risks of cardiovascular disease and mortality. As I am writing this article while drinking a large cup of coffee, I can only say, "awesome!"
MedicalXpress
How to reduce your risk for coronary artery disease
Coronary artery disease is the most common type of heart disease, diagnosed in more than 20 million people and responsible for more than 350,000 deaths in the U.S, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dr. Regis Fernandes, a Mayo Clinic cardiologist, explains the signs of coronary artery...
2minutemedicine.com
Baxdrostat reduces blood pressure in previously treatment-resistant hypertension
1. Compared to placebo, baxdrostat showed a dose-dependent reduction in blood pressure in patients with treatment-resistant hypertension. 2. Baxdrostat was not associated with deaths, serious adverse events, or adrenocortical insufficiency. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Hypertension is a leading risk factor for developing cardiovascular diseases, stroke, and death...
verywellhealth.com
Ways to Lower Diastolic Blood Pressure
If your diastolic blood pressure is too high, you may be able to lower it, including through medications, dietary changes, cutting out harmful substances, exercising, and getting enough sleep. Diastolic blood pressure (the lower number) is the force exerted on your blood vessels between heartbeats. The upper number, systolic blood...
Heart Disease Symptoms
Heart disease is an umbrella term for a group of health conditions that affect the way the heart functions. These heart-related health conditions include coronary artery disease (CAD), arrhythmias, heart attack, and heart failure, among others. It is possible to have more than one heart condition at a time.The symptoms of heart disease can vary depending on the specific heart condition that you have. But, there are some symptoms that several heart conditions share in common, such as chest pain, rapid heartbeat, shortness of breath, weakness, and fatigue. In some cases—especially in the early stages of heart disease—you may not...
verywellfit.com
How to Lower Your Triglycerides
The importance of maintaining blood pressure and cholesterol levels is not a new concept. But, there is another component in preventative healthcare that you need to monitor as well—your triglyceride level. This measurement gives healthcare providers insight into your overall health as well as your risk for certain conditions—especially...
MedicalXpress
Complications in pregnancy linked to increased risk of heart disease
Certain complications during pregnancy bring an increased risk of heart disease later on. However, there is still much to learn about how arteriosclerosis develops between pregnancy and heart disease later in life. A large new study led by researchers from Lund University in Sweden shows that narrowing and calcification of the blood vessels of the heart are more common in women previously affected by pregnancy complications.
Medical News Today
How do doctors diagnose heart failure?
To diagnose heart failure, a doctor will conduct a physical examination and ask about a person’s lifestyle habits, medical history, and family history. If they suspect heart failure, doctors will then order imaging and blood tests. Based on symptoms and any heart abnormalities, the healthcare team can classify the...
momswhothink.com
Blood Pressure Chart
Blood pressure (BP) is the force that blood exerts on the blood vessels as it courses through our bodies. It is crucial to heart health: an increase in blood pressure is strongly associated with an increase in cardiovascular disease risk, even when BP is within the normal range. When your...
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Dual Blood Thinners Are Under-Prescribed After Minor Stroke
Men were more likely than women to be prescribed dual blood-thinning therapy following a minor stroke or transient ischemic attack. According to a recent study, fewer than half of patients were prescribed dual blood-thinning therapy after a minor stroke or transient ischemic attack (TIA), despite evidence that starting 2 anti-platelet blood thinning medications may reduce the short-term risk of recurrent stroke. The treatment regimen was particularly under-prescribed among women, according to the findings presented at the American Stroke Association’s International Stroke Conference 2023.
