2minutemedicine.com

Metformin use in Type 2 Diabetes associated with decreased risk of joint replacement

1. For patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), metformin use was associated with a significant reduction in risk of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR). Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Osteoarthritis (OA) is one of the primary causes of chronic pain and disability, leading...
Medical News Today

Life expectancy after a mini stroke

A person’s life expectancy after a mini stroke reduces by around 4% in the first year following the attack in comparison to people who have not had one. In the following 9 years, life expectancy reduces by 20%. These statistics come from a. A mini stroke, or transient ischemic...
Medical News Today

What are the early signs of heart failure?

Heart failure means the heart struggles to pump enough blood to provide the muscles and organs with sufficient oxygen. The early signs of heart failure include breathlessness, fatigue, and swollen ankles. Heart failure is a life threatening condition, but an early diagnosis. it, prolong a person’s life, and improve their...
Medical News Today

How long do strokes last?

A stroke occurs when a ruptured blood vessel or a blockage from a blood clot hinders or cuts off the blood supply to part of the brain. The duration of a stroke depends on the individual and the type of stroke. Each year, around. in the United States experience a...
MedicalXpress

Boosting omega-3 production could help cut chronic inflammation and fatty liver disease

A new study from researchers at Laval University in Quebec, Canada, shows that genetically increasing omega-3 fatty acid production, without direct gut microbiota contact, improves the balance of insulin and glucagon (glucose balance) in obese mice. Omega-3 fatty acids reduce fat deposits in the liver by interacting with gut microbiota...
Detroit News

Dr. Roach: Statins and thiazides can increase blood sugar, risk of diabetes

Dear Dr. Roach: My question regards the results of my fasting glucose tests for the past couple of years. I am 81 and weigh around 150 pounds. The medications I am taking concern me, with relevance to the A1C levels of my quarterly blood work. My A1C levels have mostly been near mid 5%; last was 6%. Medications relevant to this that I am suspicious of are 100-12.5 mg of losartan/hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) and 20 mg of simvastatin. I have read that these medications can have an effect of raising blood glucose. My doctor is adamant that this does not exist, but it seems to me that there is a conflict on this.
MedicalXpress

How to reduce your risk for coronary artery disease

Coronary artery disease is the most common type of heart disease, diagnosed in more than 20 million people and responsible for more than 350,000 deaths in the U.S, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dr. Regis Fernandes, a Mayo Clinic cardiologist, explains the signs of coronary artery...
2minutemedicine.com

Baxdrostat reduces blood pressure in previously treatment-resistant hypertension

1. Compared to placebo, baxdrostat showed a dose-dependent reduction in blood pressure in patients with treatment-resistant hypertension. 2. Baxdrostat was not associated with deaths, serious adverse events, or adrenocortical insufficiency. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Hypertension is a leading risk factor for developing cardiovascular diseases, stroke, and death...
verywellhealth.com

Ways to Lower Diastolic Blood Pressure

If your diastolic blood pressure is too high, you may be able to lower it, including through medications, dietary changes, cutting out harmful substances, exercising, and getting enough sleep. Diastolic blood pressure (the lower number) is the force exerted on your blood vessels between heartbeats. The upper number, systolic blood...
Health

Heart Disease Symptoms

Heart disease is an umbrella term for a group of health conditions that affect the way the heart functions. These heart-related health conditions include coronary artery disease (CAD), arrhythmias, heart attack, and heart failure, among others. It is possible to have more than one heart condition at a time.The symptoms of heart disease can vary depending on the specific heart condition that you have. But, there are some symptoms that several heart conditions share in common, such as chest pain, rapid heartbeat, shortness of breath, weakness, and fatigue. In some cases—especially in the early stages of heart disease—you may not...
verywellfit.com

How to Lower Your Triglycerides

The importance of maintaining blood pressure and cholesterol levels is not a new concept. But, there is another component in preventative healthcare that you need to monitor as well—your triglyceride level. This measurement gives healthcare providers insight into your overall health as well as your risk for certain conditions—especially...
MedicalXpress

Complications in pregnancy linked to increased risk of heart disease

Certain complications during pregnancy bring an increased risk of heart disease later on. However, there is still much to learn about how arteriosclerosis develops between pregnancy and heart disease later in life. A large new study led by researchers from Lund University in Sweden shows that narrowing and calcification of the blood vessels of the heart are more common in women previously affected by pregnancy complications.
Medical News Today

How do doctors diagnose heart failure?

To diagnose heart failure, a doctor will conduct a physical examination and ask about a person’s lifestyle habits, medical history, and family history. If they suspect heart failure, doctors will then order imaging and blood tests. Based on symptoms and any heart abnormalities, the healthcare team can classify the...
momswhothink.com

Blood Pressure Chart

Blood pressure (BP) is the force that blood exerts on the blood vessels as it courses through our bodies. It is crucial to heart health: an increase in blood pressure is strongly associated with an increase in cardiovascular disease risk, even when BP is within the normal range. When your...
pharmacytimes.com

Study: Dual Blood Thinners Are Under-Prescribed After Minor Stroke

Men were more likely than women to be prescribed dual blood-thinning therapy following a minor stroke or transient ischemic attack. According to a recent study, fewer than half of patients were prescribed dual blood-thinning therapy after a minor stroke or transient ischemic attack (TIA), despite evidence that starting 2 anti-platelet blood thinning medications may reduce the short-term risk of recurrent stroke. The treatment regimen was particularly under-prescribed among women, according to the findings presented at the American Stroke Association’s International Stroke Conference 2023.

