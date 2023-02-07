Read full article on original website
Legendary Announcer Michael Buffer Praises WWE’s Samantha Irvin
Michael Buffer, considered by many to be the greatest announcer in history, has lauded praise on current WWE SmackDown ring announcer Samantha Irvin. Buffer, famed for his “let’s get ready to rumble!” catchphrase has announced for the worlds of boxing and the NFL and announced main events for WCW.
Mercedes Moné Is Not Making More Money Than Chris Jericho In NJPW
Reports that Mercedes Moné’s contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling was more lucrative than that of the one Chris Jericho had previously signed are false. According to The Wrestling Observer, “it’s not even close.”. Dave Meltzer reports,. “The money is not at the level she could...
Several Matches Announced For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT Level Up
WWE.com has announced three matches for tonight’s episode of NXT Level Up, including a main event bout featuring Scrypts facing off against Axiom in the main event. You can check out the lineup and official preview for the show below:. * Scrypts vs. Axiom. * Tank Ledger vs. Kale...
Sin Cara Was Backstage At Wednesday Night’s AEW Dynamite TV Tapings
Former WWE Superstar Sin Cara was backstage at the latest taping of AEW Dynamite in El Paso, Texas. The former Superstar parted ways with WWE in late 2019, and since then has made a handful of appearances for The Crash Wrestling promotion. On Twitter, Cara, now going by Cinta de...
Seth Rollins: It Pains Me To Speak Badly About CM Punk
Seth Rollins may consider CM Punk to be a “cancer,” but the former Universal Champion takes no pleasure in comments like these. Speaking last month, Rollins made his views clear about Punk and encouraged the former AEW World Champion to stay clear of WWE. In an interview with...
Bronson Reed Reveals What He Told Triple H During WWE Return Conversation
Bronson Reed was one of many stars to be let go by WWE in 2021 due to budget cuts. It was a surprising release at the time as he had been getting a look on the main roster. Reed appeared on Corey Graves’ “After The Bell” podcast to talk about his return to the company.
Matt Cardona Wants To Defend The NWA Worlds Title Against Bully Ray
Matt Cardona will challenge Tyrus for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at NWA ‘Nuff Said’ this Saturday, February 11, in a No Seconds Allowed match. On Busted Open Radio, Cardona expressed his willingness to defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title against Bully Ray at the ECW Arena if he is able to capture the gold from Tyrus this weekend. Cardona said,
Nia Jax Reveals Her Favorite Era In WWE, WWE’s ‘The Bump,’ More
During a recent virtual signing for Highspots Superstore, Nia Jax revealed that the pandemic era was her favorite time in WWE. She said,. “Good ol’ COVID times, that was my favorite. We got to do a lot more.”. You can check out the latest edition of WWE’s “The Bump”...
Piper Niven Reflects On Her Time Away From Wrestling
Piper Niven made her return this past month at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, where she dropped the Doudrop name. In a recent interview with Rick Ucchino, Niven discussed stepping away from the ring at the end of 2022 due to heart issues following a bad case of COVID-19. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:
Producers For WWE RAW Revealed (2/6/23)
Fightful Select has put together a list of the producers for the matches and segments on the latest episode of WWE RAW. You can check those out below:. – Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Angelo Dawkins vs. Damian Priest: Jamie Noble. – Baron Corbin vs. Dexter Lumis: Adam Pearce. – Brock Lesnar...
PHOTO: Gigi Dolin Shows Off Massive Welts After Toxic Attraction Split
On Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, we saw the implosion of Toxic Attraction as Jacy Jayne turned on her partner – Gigi Dolin. During a “Ding Dong, Hello!” segment with Bayley, Jayne brutally attacked Dolin after it appeared the two would remain on good terms.
Various News – MLW Happy With REELZ, War Chamber 2023, Billie Starkz, Pretty Deadly
A report from Pwinsider suggests that MLW officials were very happy with the way REELZ promoted the debut episode of MLW Underground on social media. MLW will be returning to the Melrose Ballroom in New York City for War Chamber 2023. The event will be held on April 6th following which MLW will travel to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA on April 8th.
WWE Has Made A New Commentary Hire
WWE has made a new on-screen talent hire. Fightful Select reported today that WWE has hired independent commentator Blake Chadwick. Chadwick officially started with the company this week. Per the report, his new WWE name is Blake Howard. He filmed with the company on Tuesday and is slated to debut...
WWE NXT News – Toxic Attraction Implodes, Jacy Jayne Turns On Gigi Dolin
At WWE NXT: Vengeance Day, the tag team of Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin, known as Toxic Attraction, imploded during their match against NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez. The duo, recruited by former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose, had become two-time NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. During the match this past Saturday, they blamed each other for the loss and trashed each other in the ring.
Bayley Challenges Michael Cole To A Match At WrestleMania
WWE commentator Michael Cole will be donning his orange singlet one more time if Damage CTRL’s Bayley gets her way. Since turning heel, Bayley has repeatedly lashed out at Cole over his commentary and asked Santa Claus for Cole to have a terrible Christmas last December. Appearing on WWE’s...
Jim Ross Shares Update On Jerry Lawler’s Condition
WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler was hospitalized after having a “serious medical episode” on Monday after having lunch with friends. It was later revealed to have been a stroke. Dave Brown, a longtime friend of Lawler, provided an update to CommercialAppeal.com by noting...
Seth Rollins: ‘The Beef Is Squashed Between Ric Flair & Becky Lynch’
In recent years, Ric Flair and Becky Lynch have feuded over “The Man” nickname as Lynch started using the moniker during her rise in WWE. For Flair, he has been calling himself that for decades. At one point, he had the trademark rights to it before selling it to WWE.
Various News: Ivy Nile’s Opponent Named, MLW Fusion Lineup, More
Various news to report from around the world of pro wrestling: Ivy Nile’s opponent has been named for this weekend’s show with Reality Of Wrestling, MLW have announced their lineup for tonight’s Fusion, and E! have posted preview clips for tonight’s episode of Nikki Bella Says I Do:
Madusa On Mandy Rose’s FanTime Account: “Why Is It Such A Big Deal?”
WWE Hall of Famer Madusa (formerly Alundra Blayze) has added her name to the list of people supporting Mandy Rose in the wake of Rose’s release from WWE NXT. Rose was released in December 2022 for the content posted on her FanTime page, one day after dropping the NXT Women’s Championship.
Impact Wrestling & NJPW Announce Joint Show On WrestleMania Weekend
Impact Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling announced today that they will co-produce a show on Thursday night, March 30, at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, CA. You can check out the official announcement below:. IMPACT Wrestling & New Japan Pro-Wrestling Announce Major Co-Produced Live Show, Set For Thursday,...
