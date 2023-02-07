Read full article on original website
Wrestle Zone
Report: Alexa Bliss Taking Time Off From WWE
Alexa Bliss is reportedly taking time off. Mike Johnson ofPWInsider reports that Alexa Bliss is taking some time off from being on the road with WWE. This new was said to be known by WWE officials going into the Royal Rumble event where Bliss came up short in challenging Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship. Johnson noted that Bliss is not injured, but she will not be factored into storylines for the time being.
wrestletalk.com
Another Anoa’i Family Member Pitched For WWE Bloodline Faction
Another Anoa’i family member has been pitched for WWE’s Bloodline faction, led by WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. There is currently a lot of uncertainty surrounding the popular faction, following an angle which many fans have argued was WWE’s best in years. At the January 28...
Seth Rollins on Becky Lynch and Ric Flair Burying the Hatchet at WWE Raw XXX
Becky Lynch and Ric Flair had a public feud for a few years over Lynch's "The Man" nickname she adopted en route to main eventing WrestleMania 35 back in 2019. However, Flair recently admitted that he buried the hatchet with Lynch. He said on his To Be The Man Podcast last month, "I am not ...
PWMania
Leaked Internal WWE List Reveals Top Female Babyfaces and Heels on SmackDown
According to a leaked internal list obtained by PWInsider, the top babyfaces and heels on WWE SmackDown are revealed. As of this writing, no information on tag teams is available, but we will keep you updated. Based on WWE’s internal list, here are the top five female SmackDown babyfaces and...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE NXT Star Says Roman Reigns Is The Greatest Wrestler Of All Time
For years now, "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns has sat atop the throne that is WWE, looking down on the many challengers who were unable to take his WWE Universal Championship. He's vanquished stars like Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Edge, and Kevin Owens, and as we head into WrestleMania season, more challengers are preparing for their shot at taking Reigns' titles.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On JBL's WWE Status
For the past few months, WWE Hall of Famer JBL has accompanied Baron Corbin to the ring for his matches, touting the former United States Champion as the "Modern Day Wrestling God." However, JBL's opinion on Corbin drastically changed following his pinfall loss to Dexter Lumis on the February 6 edition of "WWE Raw," as he told Corbin backstage after the match that he was done with him. PWInsider have since reported that moving forward, JBL is not currently scheduled to be appearing on "Raw" or WWE TV at all moving forward.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Believes If Sami Zayn Vs. Roman Reigns Is A One-Off, Fans Might Take It Out On Cody Rhodes
A WWE Hall of Famer believes if Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns is a one-off, fans might take it out on Cody Rhodes. At WWE Elimination Chamber, Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn. This follows Zayn officially turning on The Bloodline at the Royal Rumble.
wrestlinginc.com
Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Loves Sponsored WWE Matches
WWE has achieved all-time levels of success under Chief Content Officer Triple H, breaking multiple records during his brief tenure. The most recent example came at WWE Royal Rumble, recording the biggest live gate in show history, and also garnering a 52% increase in viewership from last year's show. The Rumble, boosted by Sami Zayn turning on Roman Reigns, also smashed its previous merchandise sales record with a 135% increase.
ewrestlingnews.com
Mercedes Moné Is Not Making More Money Than Chris Jericho In NJPW
Reports that Mercedes Moné’s contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling was more lucrative than that of the one Chris Jericho had previously signed are false. According to The Wrestling Observer, “it’s not even close.”. Dave Meltzer reports,. “The money is not at the level she could...
411mania.com
Raw & NXT Stars Announced For WWE 2K23 Roster
2K Games has announced more members of the WWE 2K23 roster, including stars from Raw and NXT. As noted, the company announced Kurt Angle, Queen Zelina, The Bella Twins, Cody Rhodes, and Molly Holly for the game yesterday, and the game’s Twitter account revealed more games on Wednesday. As...
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins: It Pains Me To Speak Badly About CM Punk
Seth Rollins may consider CM Punk to be a “cancer,” but the former Universal Champion takes no pleasure in comments like these. Speaking last month, Rollins made his views clear about Punk and encouraged the former AEW World Champion to stay clear of WWE. In an interview with...
ewrestlingnews.com
Legendary Announcer Michael Buffer Praises WWE’s Samantha Irvin
Michael Buffer, considered by many to be the greatest announcer in history, has lauded praise on current WWE SmackDown ring announcer Samantha Irvin. Buffer, famed for his “let’s get ready to rumble!” catchphrase has announced for the worlds of boxing and the NFL and announced main events for WCW.
411mania.com
WWE News: Today’s Edition of The Bump, New Wendy Choo T-Shirt, Liv Morgan on Out of Character
– WWE has released today’s edition of The Bump with Big E, Bayley, Dakota Kai, Xavier Woods, and Tyler Breeze:. – WWE Shop has released a new t-shirt for Wendy Choo:. – WWE Superstar and former SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan is the guest on the latest edition of Out of Character with Ryan Satin:
wrestlingheadlines.com
Who Does WWE See as the Top Male Heels and Babyfaces on SmackDown?
A leaked internal list has revealed the top male babyfaces and heels from the WWE SmackDown brand, courtesy of PWInsider. There is no word yet on the internal list for tag teams, but we will keep you updated. Below are the top five male babyfaces and heels for the SmackDown...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bronson Reed Reveals What He Told Triple H During WWE Return Conversation
Bronson Reed was one of many stars to be let go by WWE in 2021 due to budget cuts. It was a surprising release at the time as he had been getting a look on the main roster. Reed appeared on Corey Graves’ “After The Bell” podcast to talk about his return to the company.
ewrestlingnews.com
Bayley Challenges Michael Cole To A Match At WrestleMania
WWE commentator Michael Cole will be donning his orange singlet one more time if Damage CTRL’s Bayley gets her way. Since turning heel, Bayley has repeatedly lashed out at Cole over his commentary and asked Santa Claus for Cole to have a terrible Christmas last December. Appearing on WWE’s...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Announces New Match For Next Week’s Raw
On Wednesday, WWE confirmed a new matchup for next week’s Raw. Bronson Reed is slated to take on Mustafa Ali in a singles match. WWE’s website made the announcement with the following:. “Enraged over comments made by Mustafa Ali regarding Dolph Ziggler’s match with Bronson Reed, Reed confronted...
ewrestlingnews.com
MLW Underground Premiere Ratings & Viewership Numbers
On February 7th, MLW Underground premiered on REELZ, and the viewership rating and audience for the show have now been revealed. Tuesday night’s episode of MLW Underground obtained a 0.03 rating in the key 18 – 49 demographic and garnered 79,000 viewers. The rank is lower in comparison...
ewrestlingnews.com
Producers For WWE RAW Revealed (2/6/23)
Fightful Select has put together a list of the producers for the matches and segments on the latest episode of WWE RAW. You can check those out below:. – Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Angelo Dawkins vs. Damian Priest: Jamie Noble. – Baron Corbin vs. Dexter Lumis: Adam Pearce. – Brock Lesnar...
ewrestlingnews.com
Several Matches Announced For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT Level Up
WWE.com has announced three matches for tonight’s episode of NXT Level Up, including a main event bout featuring Scrypts facing off against Axiom in the main event. You can check out the lineup and official preview for the show below:. * Scrypts vs. Axiom. * Tank Ledger vs. Kale...
