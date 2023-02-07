ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharks visit the Lightning after Couture’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

San Jose Sharks (15-25-11, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (32-16-1, third in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Lightning -283, Sharks +231; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after Logan Couture’s two-goal game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Sharks’ 6-4 win.

Tampa Bay has a 20-4-1 record at home and a 32-16-1 record overall. The Lightning have a 15-5-0 record in games they convert at least one power play.

San Jose is 10-13-4 in road games and 15-25-11 overall. The Sharks have a -35 scoring differential, with 156 total goals scored and 191 given up.

The teams match up Tuesday for the second time this season. The Lightning won the previous matchup 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikita Kucherov has 21 goals and 51 assists for the Lightning. Steven Stamkos has scored seven goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

Tomas Hertl has 14 goals and 29 assists for the Sharks. Nick Bonino has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-3-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.1 assists, 5.1 penalties and 16 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Sharks: 3-4-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Nico Sturm: day to day (undisclosed), Luke Kunin: out for season (knee), Radim Simek: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

