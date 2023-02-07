ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Blackhawks host the Ducks in Western Conference action

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Anaheim Ducks (16-29-5, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (15-29-4, eighth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Blackhawks -132, Ducks +113; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks and the Anaheim Ducks take the ice in Western Conference action.

Chicago is 9-16-2 in home games and 15-29-4 overall. The Blackhawks have a -56 scoring differential, with 118 total goals scored and 174 given up.

Anaheim is 7-16-5 in road games and 16-29-5 overall. The Ducks have an 8-14-3 record in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season. The Blackhawks won the last meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Toews has 14 goals and 14 assists for the Blackhawks. Sam Lafferty has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Troy Terry has 13 goals and 29 assists for the Ducks. Adam Henrique has scored seven goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Ducks: 4-4-2, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, 4.1 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Jujhar Khaira: out (back), Tyler Johnson: out (ankle), Jarred Tinordi: out (face), Alex Stalock: out (concussion).

Ducks: Urho Vaakanainen: out (lower-body), Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Derek Grant: out (lower body), Justin Kirkland: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

