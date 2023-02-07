ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas takes on Minnesota after shootout win

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Minnesota Wild (27-17-4, third in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (28-13-10, first in the Central Division)

Dallas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Minnesota Wild after the Stars took down the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 in a shootout.

Dallas has a 9-2-3 record in Central Division play and a 28-13-10 record overall. The Stars have a 5-4-8 record in one-goal games.

Minnesota has a 27-17-4 record overall and an 8-5-0 record in Central Division games. The Wild serve 12.4 penalty minutes per game to rank third in NHL play.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Wild won the last matchup 6-5 in a shootout.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roope Hintz has 20 goals and 26 assists for the Stars. Tyler Seguin has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Kirill Kaprizov has 27 goals and 32 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has scored four goals and added three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 4-2-4, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Wild: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

