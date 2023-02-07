Read full article on original website
Illseed’s Quickies: QC’s P Lashes Out, Wack100 Comes for J. Prince For Cardi B
Wack100 steps up to defend Cardi B and Offset from the accusations from J. Prince. Who do you believe?. The news came as a shocker! The guys from AllHipHop were just with P in Los Angeles. Not like he was about to tell a news outlet all this busy-ness, but it just seems interesting.
Offset Accuses J Prince of Snitching and Lying: Cardi B Weighs In
Offset and Cardi B are going in on J Prince after the Rap-A-Lot boss claimed he saved Offset from numerous beefs over the years!. Offset and J. Prince have once again found themselves in a heated argument, this time over recent claims made by J. Prince that he saved Offset from numerous beefs and confrontations.
50 Cent Reveals He Gets Paid $1 Million To Perform Overseas
50 Cent has come a long way from the days of making $80,000 a show before he exploded into the mainstream with his debut album. As one of Hip-Hop’s global superstars, 50 Cent has a vast overseas fanbase who flock to concerts worldwide to see the icon perform. He...
Bandman Kevo Demands Refund For Gunna Feature; Threatens Lawsuit
Bandman Kevo claimed he paid $250,000 for a Gunna feature before various YSL members were indicted on RICO charges. Bandman Kevo considered suing Gunna to recoup the money spent on a planned collaboration. Gunna allegedly received $250,000 to do a feature for Bandman Kevo. The song never came to fruition...
Questlove Addresses Outrage Over Grammys’ Hip-Hop 50 Tribute Exclusions—In Detail
Ice-T, Busta Rhymes, Grandmaster Flash, Scorpio, Melle Mel, Rakim and Queen Latifah were among the 27 artists who took the stage. With such a short amount of time, The Roots drummer had to be selective. Questlove was tasked with curating the Hip-Hop tribute that took place during the 65th Annual...
‘Baby Blue Already Out The Feds’: Twitter Reacts To 20 Months For 24Ms
Looking at the celebrity’s short time in jail, some people questioned why they didn’t try to cheat the system. When the government Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) during the height of the pandemic, it was to SBA-backed loan that helped businesses keep paying their workers during the historic slowdown. Some bad actors exploited this federally funded program and used it to pocket money.
Boosie Delivers A PSA About Tickets For Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour
See what the outspoken southerner has to say. Many members of the BeyHive fanbase are feening to go to Beyoncé’s upcoming Renaissance World Tour. Boosie Badazz wants the world to know he does not have the pull to secure tickets. “Hold on. I’m tired of this s###,” said...
Quality Control Acquired By Scooter Braun’s HYBE For Reported $300 Million
Scooter Braun called Quality Control “one of the most significant independent labels in the world,” and their artists, “voices of culture.”. Quality Control has been acquired for a reported $300 million in the first major deal orchestrated by Scooter Braun since he took over as sole CEO of HYBE America last month.
Flo Rida Reveals Plans To Invest In Kid’s Charities With $82M Settlement
Flo Rida plans to focus on his philanthropic efforts following his $82 million settlement in his lawsuit against energy drink company Celsius. Flo Rida has big plans for his $82 million lawsuit windfall and intends to make a difference by giving back to kid’s charities. The “Good Feeling” hitmaker...
Did Aaliyah & R. Kelly Have Secret Daughter?
On Tuesday (February 7), a woman claiming to be the “secret” daughter of Aaliyah and R. Kelly posted a video online telling her “truth” (or so she says). Everyone on earth knows R. Kelly had a romantic relationship with a teenaged Aaliyah in the 1990s. In fact, the embattled R&B star married her when she was just 15 years old. Then 26, the now-incarcerated singer knew better. Period. After the marriage was annulled in 1995, Kelly continued to ascend in the music business, while Aaliyah blossomed into a superstar. Her life was cut tragically short in 2001 when she was killed in a plane crash.
Pusha T Reveals An Ice-T Song Inspired His Rap Name
Ice-T called Pusha T “one of the best to ever do it” after the Clipse member revealed the inspiration behind his rap name. Ice-T extended his respect to Pusha T and gave him his flowers after the Virginia native revealed the gangsta rap pioneer was the inspiration for his rap name.
Talib Kweli & Madlib Eschew Major Streaming Platforms For ‘Liberation 2’ Album
Talib Kweli teamed up with Madlib to create a sequel to their ‘Liberation’ album. ‘Liberation 2’ drops on March 6. Talib Kweli and Madlib won’t release their Liberation sequel on streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music. Luminary, a subscription podcast network, announced it...
DJ Khaled Returns To Def Jam With New Executive Role At Universal Music Group
DJ Khaled left Sony Music’s Epic Records for UMG’s Def Jam Recordings, returning to a label he once worked for as an A&R. DJ Khaled signed a deal with Def Jam Recordings and secured a new job as Universal Music Group’s Global Creative Consultant. The We the...
Reports Say Yeezy’s Sunday Service Ranch Abandoned And Littered With Trash
This is not the only property Ye has left to fall apart after losing his billionaire status. Kanye West may not be paying attention to the details of all of his business dealings, allowing the maintenance of certain brands and properties to fall between the cracks. One in particular, according...
Lil Yachty Scores His First No. 1 Album On Multiple Rock Charts
Lil Yachty’s new album Let’s Start Here made it to the top of three Billboard charts. The project debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums. Let’s Start Here marked a significant departure for Lil Yachty, who ditched his typical rap style to make an alternative rock album.
Drake Gets Waxed In London – Check out Madame Tussauds Tribute To The Rapper
Drake has been etched into history once again- this time with his own wax figure in London. Take a look at it!. A new wax figure of Canadian rapper Drake has been unveiled at Madame Tussauds London. The curators at the Baker Street museum officially added the figure to the...
Armani White Named MTV’s Global Push Artist For February 2023
Watch the Def Jam signee perform his “GOATED” and “Billie Eilish” singles. Rising rap star Armani White earned a co-sign from one of the most recognizable entertainment brands on the planet. The 26-year-old newcomer is MTV’s Global PUSH artist for the month of February. White...
Lil Uzi Vert Addresses Debate Over “Just Wanna Rock” Replacing “Dreams And Nightmares”
At the moment, Lil Uzi Vert has the #10 song in the country. “Just Wanna Rock” entered the Billboard Hot 100’s Top 10 region this week as a debate over the track played out on social media. Lil Uzi Vert’s Generation Now label head DJ Drama sparked...
