CNET

Google Unveils Its ChatGPT Rival for AI-Powered Conversation

Google released its own AI chatbot similar to ChatGPT on Monday called Bard. "Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world's knowledge with the power, intelligence, and creativity of our large language models," Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai tweeted Monday. "It draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses."
morningbrew.com

Google lost $100b after its AI made a factual error in a demo

Still don’t believe that generative AI is breaking new ground? When was the last time you saw a human make a $100 billion mistake? Google showed off its answer to ChatGPT-infused Bing this week and things went…worse than expected. In an advertisement Google released on Monday touting its...
NorthcentralPA.com

Google hopes 'Bard' will outsmart ChatGPT, Microsoft in AI

Google is girding for a battle of wits in the field of artificial intelligence with “Bard," a conversational service aimed at countering the popularity of the ChatGPT tool backed by Microsoft. Bard initially will be available exclusively to a group of “trusted testers" before being widely released later this year, according to a Monday blog post from Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Google's chatbot is supposed to be able to explain...
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Google announces to launch conversational AI to its Search Engine

Google has made an official announcement that it will add conversational AI to its search engine capabilities, thus answering complicated questions in a quicker way. Artificial Intelligence propelled answers will be more knowledgeable, intelligent and creative and will be available in a fraction of a second. Alphabet Inc’s CEO Sundar...
BGR.com

Chinese tech giant Alibaba is working on its own competitor to ChatGPT

At this point, Apple might as well just go ahead and announce it is working on a ChatGPT rival. As reported by CNBC, Alibaba, the Chinese technology giant Alibaba has announced that it is working on its own competitor to ChatGPT, the conversational AI developed by OpenAI that has taken the tech industry by storm over the last few months.
WDIO-TV

Microsoft bakes ChatGPT-like tech into search engine Bing

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft is fusing ChatGPT-like technology into its search engine Bing, transforming an internet service that now trails far behind Google into a new way of communicating with artificial intelligence. The revamping of Microsoft’s second-place search engine could give the software giant a head start against...
aiexpress.io

Google and Microsoft prepare dueling generative AI debuts

Google and Microsoft, in separate shock bulletins, confirmed they plan to supply dueling generative AI debuts over the following two days. At the moment, Google unveiled a brand new ChatGPT-like chatbot named Bard, because it races to catch up within the wake of ChatGPT’s large viral success (rising faster than TikTok, apparently). In a blog post, CEO Sundar Pichai that Bard is now open to “trusted testers,” with plans to make it obtainable to the general public “within the coming weeks.”
The Independent

New versions of Microsoft’s search engine and internet browser will use AI

New versions of Microsoft’s search engine and internet browser will use artificial intelligence (AI) to provide users with instant written answers, the company has announced.Software developed by ChatGPT creators OpenAI will now allow Bing and Edge to give footnoted responses to search queries and summarise detailed information from multiple sources.Users can trial the technology now ahead of a full rollout over the “coming weeks”.The announcement comes just one day after Google revealed its own AI-powered search engine chatbot, named Bard.We're reinventing the tools billions of people use every day. 🔍Search 💻Browse💬ChatAll in one unified experience. Introducing the new AI-powered @Bing...
Popular Science

Microsoft is betting ChatGPT will make Bing useful

Microsoft has announced the first results of its recent $10 billion investment in the research lab OpenAI. Its long-overlooked and frequently maligned Bing search engine is getting a revamp courtesy of ChatGPT integration, alongside the company’s Edge web browser. Per a presentation from Microsoft headquarters on Tuesday, CEO Satya...
TechSpot

Google AI chatbot Bard dishes up wrong answer in first demo

TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Editor's take: It's been a big week for artificial intelligence but a misstep out of the gate highlights the danger associated with moving too quickly and pushing tech to the masses before it is fully vetted. Such is especially true of AI systems that dole out information that some could interpret as fact.

