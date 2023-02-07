Read full article on original website
Gmail creator warns Google is 'only a year or two away from total disruption' because of AI like ChatGPT
Gmail creator Paul Buchheit says AI chatbots like ChatGPT will destroy Google in the same way that the search engine killed The Yellow Pages.
An engineer laid off after over 16 years at Google says 'faceless' tech giants see staff as '100% disposable'
Justin Moore, an engineering manager, said he found out he'd been laid off via an automated account deactivation and received no other communication.
What Is ChatGPT? What to Know About the AI Chatbot That Will Power Microsoft Bing
What to know about the AI chatbot that will power Microsoft Bing, that has triggered a new AI race and may reshape the future of work.
A robot’s $100 billion error: Alphabet shares tank after its ChatGPT rival makes a mistake in its very first ad
It looks like Google’s new chatbot to challenge ChatGPT and OpenAI still needs a lot of work.
CNET
Google Unveils Its ChatGPT Rival for AI-Powered Conversation
Google released its own AI chatbot similar to ChatGPT on Monday called Bard. "Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world's knowledge with the power, intelligence, and creativity of our large language models," Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai tweeted Monday. "It draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses."
morningbrew.com
Google lost $100b after its AI made a factual error in a demo
Still don’t believe that generative AI is breaking new ground? When was the last time you saw a human make a $100 billion mistake? Google showed off its answer to ChatGPT-infused Bing this week and things went…worse than expected. In an advertisement Google released on Monday touting its...
Amazon employees are already using ChatGPT for software coding. They also found the AI chatbot can answer tricky AWS customer questions and write cloud training materials.
Amazon employees are quickly discovering ChatGPT's vast potential as a work assistant, even for relatively technical tasks.
Whoops: Google's ad for new ChatGPT rival Bard shows the AI chatbot giving an inaccurate answer
Google's new AI chatbot Bard showed an inaccurate answer to a question about the discoveries of the James Webb Space Telescope in an online ad.
ChatGPT’s founder aims jab at ‘lethargic’ Google as the tech giant’s AI war with Microsoft heats up
The executive at the helm of A.I. phenomenon ChatGPT has labeled Google’s flagship search engine “lethargic” as he gears up to completely disrupt the internet search business. In an interview with technology newsletter Stratechery published on Wednesday, Microsoft CTO Kevin Scott and Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI—the...
Google hopes 'Bard' will outsmart ChatGPT, Microsoft in AI
Google is girding for a battle of wits in the field of artificial intelligence with “Bard," a conversational service aimed at countering the popularity of the ChatGPT tool backed by Microsoft. Bard initially will be available exclusively to a group of “trusted testers" before being widely released later this year, according to a Monday blog post from Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Google's chatbot is supposed to be able to explain...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Google announces to launch conversational AI to its Search Engine
Google has made an official announcement that it will add conversational AI to its search engine capabilities, thus answering complicated questions in a quicker way. Artificial Intelligence propelled answers will be more knowledgeable, intelligent and creative and will be available in a fraction of a second. Alphabet Inc’s CEO Sundar...
Chinese tech giant Alibaba is working on its own competitor to ChatGPT
At this point, Apple might as well just go ahead and announce it is working on a ChatGPT rival. As reported by CNBC, Alibaba, the Chinese technology giant Alibaba has announced that it is working on its own competitor to ChatGPT, the conversational AI developed by OpenAI that has taken the tech industry by storm over the last few months.
WDIO-TV
Microsoft bakes ChatGPT-like tech into search engine Bing
REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft is fusing ChatGPT-like technology into its search engine Bing, transforming an internet service that now trails far behind Google into a new way of communicating with artificial intelligence. The revamping of Microsoft’s second-place search engine could give the software giant a head start against...
aiexpress.io
Google and Microsoft prepare dueling generative AI debuts
Google and Microsoft, in separate shock bulletins, confirmed they plan to supply dueling generative AI debuts over the following two days. At the moment, Google unveiled a brand new ChatGPT-like chatbot named Bard, because it races to catch up within the wake of ChatGPT’s large viral success (rising faster than TikTok, apparently). In a blog post, CEO Sundar Pichai that Bard is now open to “trusted testers,” with plans to make it obtainable to the general public “within the coming weeks.”
New versions of Microsoft’s search engine and internet browser will use AI
New versions of Microsoft’s search engine and internet browser will use artificial intelligence (AI) to provide users with instant written answers, the company has announced.Software developed by ChatGPT creators OpenAI will now allow Bing and Edge to give footnoted responses to search queries and summarise detailed information from multiple sources.Users can trial the technology now ahead of a full rollout over the “coming weeks”.The announcement comes just one day after Google revealed its own AI-powered search engine chatbot, named Bard.We're reinventing the tools billions of people use every day. 🔍Search 💻Browse💬ChatAll in one unified experience. Introducing the new AI-powered @Bing...
The Verge
Google’s head of VR is leaving to form an AI company with the former co-CEO of Salesforce
Clay Bavor, Google’s vice president of its forward-looking Labs division, is leaving the company to found an AI startup, as announced in a post on Bavor’s LinkedIn on Wednesday. Longtime Verge readers may recognize Bavor as the face of many of Google’s virtual reality and augmented reality plans,...
Microsoft is betting ChatGPT will make Bing useful
Microsoft has announced the first results of its recent $10 billion investment in the research lab OpenAI. Its long-overlooked and frequently maligned Bing search engine is getting a revamp courtesy of ChatGPT integration, alongside the company’s Edge web browser. Per a presentation from Microsoft headquarters on Tuesday, CEO Satya...
New Bing with ChatGPT will convert many of our readers from Google, says poll
Microsoft announced a new version of Bing yesterday that's powered by ChatGPT and AI. Based on our recent poll, several people plan to switch away from Google and use Bing.
Google AI chatbot Bard dishes up wrong answer in first demo
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Editor's take: It's been a big week for artificial intelligence but a misstep out of the gate highlights the danger associated with moving too quickly and pushing tech to the masses before it is fully vetted. Such is especially true of AI systems that dole out information that some could interpret as fact.
For a Microsoft report, ChatGPT was asked to write a funny poem about Bing being better than Google. See it here.
See ChatGPT's witty poem about Bing being better than Google. The Microsoft search engine is getting an upgrade by integrating the AI's technology.
