New versions of Microsoft’s search engine and internet browser will use artificial intelligence (AI) to provide users with instant written answers, the company has announced.Software developed by ChatGPT creators OpenAI will now allow Bing and Edge to give footnoted responses to search queries and summarise detailed information from multiple sources.Users can trial the technology now ahead of a full rollout over the “coming weeks”.The announcement comes just one day after Google revealed its own AI-powered search engine chatbot, named Bard.We're reinventing the tools billions of people use every day. 🔍Search 💻Browse💬ChatAll in one unified experience. Introducing the new AI-powered @Bing...

2 DAYS AGO