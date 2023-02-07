The system mandates that borrowers put up greater assets than the loan’s face value. The GHO source has been released on Github for developers to review and test. Aave has announced the launch of their native stablecoin, GHO, on the Ethereum Goerli testnet. Stablecoin, whose name is pronounced “GO,” is completely decentralized and entirely collateralized. The Aave Protocol’s system of minting via collateral guarantees that the oracle price of GHO will be pegged to the dollar at all times thanks to the nature of the protocol.

18 HOURS AGO