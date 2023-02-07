Read full article on original website
CoreDAO’s First Stop on MEXC to Leverage Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Blockchains
MEXC, which claims to be one of the fastest-growing digital currency exchanges, recently revealed that it will be listing CORE, the native token of CoreDAO, a Layer-1 blockchain that aims to leverage the composability of an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) chain, with the decentralization and robust security of the Bitcoin (BTC) blockchain network.
Former Coinbase Product Manager Admits Insider Trading
Ishan Wahi gave confidential information about the upcoming announcement to his brother. This announcement made to generate illegal gains of at least $1.5 million. Ishan Wahi, the former product manager for Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O), entered a guilty plea on Tuesday in what U.S. prosecutors have dubbed the first insider trading case using cryptocurrency. As per reports, the prosecutors claim that Wahi gave his brother Nikhil and friend Sameer Ramani access to confidential information. It was about forthcoming announcements of new digital assets that Coinbase users will be able to trade.
Fuse Network Introduces Fuse 2.0 Driving Mainstream Crypto Adoption
The Fuse Network has just unveiled Fuse 2.0 which is aimed at overcoming a key barrier to widespread acceptance that cryptocurrencies must overcome. Providing a technological stack that is mobile-friendly to securely allow for new SaaS business models in Web3. Currently used digital payment rails process billions of transactions per...
Binance’s Audit of Crypto Holdings and Liabilities Not Coming Soon
Binance’s Asia-Pacific president said the audit would take longer than first anticipated. CEO, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, claims crypto audits are difficult. Following the demise of rival cryptocurrency exchange FTX, there have been demands for more openness, and a comprehensive audit of Binance is still outstanding. Binance’s Asia-Pacific president Leon Foong said on Wednesday that the exchange’s complete audit of its cryptocurrency holdings and liabilities would take longer than first anticipated.
Aave Launches GHO Stablecoin on Ethereum Goerli Testnet
The system mandates that borrowers put up greater assets than the loan’s face value. The GHO source has been released on Github for developers to review and test. Aave has announced the launch of their native stablecoin, GHO, on the Ethereum Goerli testnet. Stablecoin, whose name is pronounced “GO,” is completely decentralized and entirely collateralized. The Aave Protocol’s system of minting via collateral guarantees that the oracle price of GHO will be pegged to the dollar at all times thanks to the nature of the protocol.
Binance Exchange Is Suspending All USD Bank Transfers
Binance suspending all USD bank transfers from Feb 8th. The exchange users withdrew assets worth $172 million. Binance, the world’s leading centralized crypto exchange is suspending all USD bank transfers. The restriction mentioned above will be placed into action from the 8th of February. Also, this is applicable to all transactions taking place outside the US.
Dubai Regulator Issues Regulations For Virtual Asset Service Providers
VARA has released the “Full Market Product Regulations,” a set of guidelines. The laws also provide direction on other areas, such as the issuance of digital assets. New regulations for virtual asset service providers (VASPs) in Dubai have been announced by the Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA). It is the government body in charge of regulating cryptocurrencies there.
USDT Issuer Tether Reports $700 Million Profit in Q4 2022
At the end of the year, Tether had no commercial paper outstanding. Paolo Ardoino said that Tether is increasing spending on education. According to its most recent attestation report, Tether Holdings Limited, the issuer of the biggest stablecoin USDT, earned $700 million in the fourth quarter. In this case, the value of the consolidated assets is more than the total of the consolidated liabilities.
Crypto Firm Juno Announces Restart of Services Post Brief Pause
In early January, Juno suspended cryptocurrency purchases on its platform. Previously, Juno’s ex-custodian partner instituted withdrawal limits for customers. All services of the cryptocurrency platform Juno, situated in Singapore, have been declared to have started again. Because of problems with its former custodian partner, Wyre, it tightened daily withdrawal restrictions at the beginning of the year and encouraged clients to move their assets into self-custody wallets.
$9.6M in Bitcoin Transferred From Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Address After 11-Years
Satoshi-era Bitcoin address moves more than $9.6M worth of BTC from the wallet. This kind of windfall is rarely seen for coins that have been dormant for a long time. A Satoshi-era Bitcoin address is back in the headlines after it recorded a transaction. The move sent more than $9.6 million worth of BTC from the wallet which was first created 11 years ago.
SEC Investigates Kraken Over Offering Unregistered Securities
The probe is related to some services Kraken provided to customers. U.S. regulators are closely observing digital asset exchanges. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating Kraken, one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. SEC to examine whether regulations broken in some of its sales to American investors. The inquiry is related to some services Kraken provided to customers in the United States.
Barry Silbert’s DCG Reportedly Sells Portion of Grayscale Shares
On January 19, Genesis Global Capital filed for bankruptcy. DCG ceased paying quarterly dividends in an effort to improve its balance sheets. It has been reported that Digital Currency Group (DCG), a cryptocurrency holding company, has started selling its stake in crypto funds run by its subsidiary Grayscale Investments in an effort to raise cash and retain liquidity.
Saudi Metaverse Partnership Pushed Sandbox (Sand) Price by 30%
Sandbox (SAND) experienced a surge of 30% following the strategic partnership. Through this partnership, Sandbox will collaborate with Saudi Metaverse. The Sandbox (SAND) experienced a surge of 30% following the announcement of a strategic partnership between itself and Saudi Metaverse. The first government-backed blockchain project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Through this partnership, Sandbox will collaborate with Saudi Metaverse. Thus bringing its world-building tools and expansive NFT library to Middle Eastern users.
Cloud Mining Firm Bitfufu Delays SPAC Deal Yet Again
The company was expected to go public in the third quarter of 2022. The latest move pushes back the public listing until May. According to a statement released on February 7th, Bitfufu, one of Bitmain’s cryptocurrency enterprises, has delayed its ambitions to go public through a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) for a second time.
Tether (USDT) Users Experience Transaction Outage
Crypto users facing issues with Tether transactions. While the USDT transaction failed, the fee was detected. After “TRON’s Proposal No. 83, to activate dynamic energy”, which becomes active on the 5th of February, 2023, TRON-powered TRC-20 transactions faced interruptions. Users of USDT encounter a problem with transferring their funds to other exchanges.
Mining Firms Hut 8 Mining Corp and US Bitcoin Corp Announce Merger
The merged business would be headquartered in the United States. Shares of Hut 8 Mining (HUT) finished the day up 7% at $2.38. In an all-stock transaction, Hut 8 Mining Corp. of Canada and US Bitcoin Corp. of the United States have declared their intention to merge. Thus, creating a crypto-mining behemoth in North America. Each company’s board of directors has given its stamp of approval to a corporate merger deal. The Board of Directors has determined that the merged business would be headquartered in the United States. And go by the name Hut 8 Corp.
Crypto ATM Operator Cash Cloud Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
Coin Cloud boasts more than 5,000 ATMs that support over 40 different cryptocurrencies. The firm has between 5,001 and 10,000 creditors, and liabilities between $100M and $500M. Coin Cloud digital money ATMs in the US and Brazil, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US Bankruptcy Court in the...
Robinhood Proposes Buying Back Shares Bought by Former FTX CEO SBF
The purchase of 55 million shares had been green-lit by the company’s board of directors. Following the news, shares of Robinhood rocketed, rising over 5% to about $11. On Wednesday, Robinhood Markets announced that it will attempt to buy back shares. Acquired by former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, Whose 7.6% ownership in the firm is still a contentious aspect. In both Bankman-Fried’s criminal prosecution and the bankrupt exchange’s bankruptcy.
Jim Cramer ‘Reiterate’ on Crypto Bull Market
Jim Cramer reiterates current bullish on the crypto market. Bitcoin (BTC) has surged by nearly 2% in the last 24 hours. Jim Cramer, a famed host of CNBC’s Mad Money, stated in his recent Twitter post, “I reiterate it is a bull market”, as he claimed in January that ‘the current bullish cloud lasts for the next few months’. Since the start of 2023, the cryptocurrency market signals a bullish trend. At the time of writing, global crypto market has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, which surged over 3.1% in a day.
ConsenSys To Support Lawsuit Challenging IRS Over Tax on Staking Rewards
The Jarretts, a Tennessee couple, filed a claim against the IRS in 2021. The IRS offered to pay the Jarretts their refund halfway through the case. On Tuesday, leading blockchain firm ConsenSys made public its intention to contribute to a case that challenges the Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS) authority to tax staking rewards.
