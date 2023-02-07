ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

‘Parasitic’ younger man killed wealthy retiree for her money, court told

A “parasitic” man befriended a wealthy older woman then killed her and buried the body to plunder her money, a court has heard.Retiree Norma Girolami, 70,  gave 42-year-old Serkan Kaygusuz large amounts of cash, totalling nearly £300,000, after they met at a swimming pool in 2017, the Old Bailey was told.The jury heard how she had been “flattered” after he made an “advance” in the hot tub at the baths.Over time their relationship became more of a friendship as Kaygusuz allegedly demanded ever-increasing sums of money – four and five-figure sums every few weeks.By May 2021, the “money tap which...
TaxBuzz

Former Bank Teller Going to Federal Prison For Fraud Crimes

A former bank teller has been sentenced to over two years in federal prison on serious fraud charges. Karen Farrell Tigler, of Marrero, Louisiana, will face 27 months imprisonment followed by two years of probation. United States District Judge Sarah S. Vance also ordered Tigler to Tigler to pay a $200.00 mandatory special assessment fee, restitution in the amount of $80,502.00 to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), and $349,555.72 to her former employer, Hancock Whitney Bank.
MARRERO, LA
New York Post

Private autopsy finds that Elliot Blair was ‘murdered’ in Mexico: attorney

The private autopsy for the California lawyer who fell to his death from a resort balcony in Mexico has determined that he was murdered — as it emerged that local cops shook him down just hours before his mysterious death. California public defender Elliot Blair — whose death had been ruled an accident — had suffered bruising that did not match the account of local authorities in Baja California, his family’s attorney Case Barnett told “Good Morning America” in an interview that aired Thursday. “The autopsy confirms that he, Elliot Blair, was murdered that night,” Barnett said, adding that the evidence suggests...
TaxBuzz

More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi Scheme

Additional defendants have been charged in a $50 million Ponzi scheme involving off-road tires. According to an official release from the IRS, federal grand jury has indicted two Texas men for their roles in one or more alleged conspiracies involving wire fraud, money laundering and tax fraud.
DALLAS, TX
Law & Crime

Rapist ex-cop sentenced for ‘unspeakably evil’ crimes against women

Disgraced London police officer David Carrick, 48, was sentenced on Tuesday for 24 counts of rape and other crimes perpetrated against 12 women. He must serve a minimum of 30 years in prison under 36 life sentences. “David Carrick’s crimes were unspeakably evil,” Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley of the Metropolitan...
The Associated Press

Mexico: Ex-security chief stole $745 million from contracts

Mexican authorities said Thursday that former top security official Genaro Garcia Luna embezzled as much as $745.9 million from government technology contracts. Pablo Gómez, the head of Mexico’s anti-money laundering unit, said Garcia Luna and associates set up companies that got 30 dubious government contracts while he was Mexico’s top security official in 2006-2012 and for six years afterward. Garcia Luna “put together a network of corruption and money laundering to benefit himself and his close associates,” Gómez said. Gómez described some of the properties the Mexican government is seeking to recover in a lawsuit filed in Florida against Garcia Luna and his alleged associates, who he described as a “family business conglomerate.” Garcia Luna moved to Florida after leaving office in Mexico.
FLORIDA STATE
mcknightshomecare.com

More than 20 charged in $61.5M home health fraud scheme

The Department of Justice has charged 23 people involved in several Michigan home health businesses for two schemes to defraud Medicare out of more than $61.5 million. In the first scheme, Walid Jamil and Jalal Jamil owned and operated several home health agencies in the Detroit metropolitan area. According to court documents, the two are accused of concealing their ownership in the agencies and using straw owners, including family members and associates, to submit approximately $50 million in fraudulent home health claims to Medicare.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Care home manager swindled elderly residents to pay off debt collectors

A care home manager who swindled elderly residents out of tens of thousands of pounds to fund foreign holiday and luxury purchases has been jailed.Lauren Jane Burgess, 41, was estimated by to have stolen £77,000 out of her victim’s bank accounts over a three-year period.The audacious thefts first came to light after a family member noticed a substantial drop in their relative’s bank account after they passed away.And following further scrutiny, they found payments for foreign holidays, Amazon purchases, Next Directory orders and payments to debt collectors.North Yorkshire police launched an investigation that found usual purchases and withdrawals of cash...
Vice

3 Tourists Stabbed After Filming a Hamburger Cart

Three American tourists were stabbed while visiting a popular neighborhood in Puerto Rico after a man asked them to stop filming at a street-side hamburger cart. The attack happened at around 4 a.m. in La Perla when Carlos Sánchez, 39, from South Carolina began recording a hamburger stand with his phone and was asked by the owner to stop filming and leave, according to local police.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

