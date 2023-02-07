Read full article on original website
Related
Suspected gang member charged in California execution-style attack that left 6 dead pleads not guilty
Noah David Beard, an alleged gang member, pleaded not guilty to six counts of murder in the deaths of execution-style killings inside a California home in January.
‘Parasitic’ younger man killed wealthy retiree for her money, court told
A “parasitic” man befriended a wealthy older woman then killed her and buried the body to plunder her money, a court has heard.Retiree Norma Girolami, 70, gave 42-year-old Serkan Kaygusuz large amounts of cash, totalling nearly £300,000, after they met at a swimming pool in 2017, the Old Bailey was told.The jury heard how she had been “flattered” after he made an “advance” in the hot tub at the baths.Over time their relationship became more of a friendship as Kaygusuz allegedly demanded ever-increasing sums of money – four and five-figure sums every few weeks.By May 2021, the “money tap which...
Michigan woman charged in college student's New Year's death flees to Thailand: FBI
A Michigan woman fled the country to Thailand after her alleged involvement in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Michigan State University student, prosecutors say.
Former Bank Teller Going to Federal Prison For Fraud Crimes
A former bank teller has been sentenced to over two years in federal prison on serious fraud charges. Karen Farrell Tigler, of Marrero, Louisiana, will face 27 months imprisonment followed by two years of probation. United States District Judge Sarah S. Vance also ordered Tigler to Tigler to pay a $200.00 mandatory special assessment fee, restitution in the amount of $80,502.00 to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), and $349,555.72 to her former employer, Hancock Whitney Bank.
A bank exec set to be sentenced for securities fraud faked a letter from his ex-fiancee calling him 'greatest man I will ever know' to get a lighter sentence
Prosecutors said Mounir Gad faked six character references letters he had submitted at a sentencing hearing for a prior fraud conviction.
Real estate heir accused of killing grandfather and mother for millions in inheritance money now set for trial
A Vermont real estate heir accused of killing his World War II veteran grandfather and mother for millions of dollars in inheritance money is set for trial this fall, a federal judge ruled this week. Nathan Carman, 29, has pleaded not guilty to charges of fraud and first-degree murder in...
DEA: Drug Cartels Producing Fentanyl Greatest Drug Threat Ever To US, CNN Visits Secret DEA Testing Lab
DEA special agent Jon DeLena recently told Congress that the drug crisis underway today is unlike anything he’s ever seen in his 27 years with the agency. He called two Mexican cartels the greatest drug threat the U.S. has ever faced. “The Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels pose the greatest...
Private autopsy finds that Elliot Blair was ‘murdered’ in Mexico: attorney
The private autopsy for the California lawyer who fell to his death from a resort balcony in Mexico has determined that he was murdered — as it emerged that local cops shook him down just hours before his mysterious death. California public defender Elliot Blair — whose death had been ruled an accident — had suffered bruising that did not match the account of local authorities in Baja California, his family’s attorney Case Barnett told “Good Morning America” in an interview that aired Thursday. “The autopsy confirms that he, Elliot Blair, was murdered that night,” Barnett said, adding that the evidence suggests...
FTX's new boss says security was so weak that founders could 'download half a billion dollars' of crypto without detection, report says
FTX's new CEO John J. Ray III also said his first 48 hours in charge of FTX were "pure hell," according to court testimony reported by Coindesk.
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi Scheme
Additional defendants have been charged in a $50 million Ponzi scheme involving off-road tires. According to an official release from the IRS, federal grand jury has indicted two Texas men for their roles in one or more alleged conspiracies involving wire fraud, money laundering and tax fraud.
Rapist ex-cop sentenced for ‘unspeakably evil’ crimes against women
Disgraced London police officer David Carrick, 48, was sentenced on Tuesday for 24 counts of rape and other crimes perpetrated against 12 women. He must serve a minimum of 30 years in prison under 36 life sentences. “David Carrick’s crimes were unspeakably evil,” Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley of the Metropolitan...
A Hong Kong fashion executive thought she was adopting a kitten from Thailand. She ended up losing $764,000 in a Bitcoin scam.
The 58-year-old woman was conned into paying more than $764,000 to a scammer via 40 separate cryptocurrency transactions, authorities said.
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu and Cardano Witnessing Massive Spike in $100,000+ Whale Transactions, Says Crypto Analytics Firm
The popular memecoin Shiba Inu (SHIB) and the smart contract platform Cardano (ADA) are seeing major spikes in large whale transactions, according to the crypto analytics firm Santiment. Both altcoins, as well as the controversial crypto asset HEX, are witnessing a surge in transactions worth more than $100,000. According to...
Mexico: Ex-security chief stole $745 million from contracts
Mexican authorities said Thursday that former top security official Genaro Garcia Luna embezzled as much as $745.9 million from government technology contracts. Pablo Gómez, the head of Mexico’s anti-money laundering unit, said Garcia Luna and associates set up companies that got 30 dubious government contracts while he was Mexico’s top security official in 2006-2012 and for six years afterward. Garcia Luna “put together a network of corruption and money laundering to benefit himself and his close associates,” Gómez said. Gómez described some of the properties the Mexican government is seeking to recover in a lawsuit filed in Florida against Garcia Luna and his alleged associates, who he described as a “family business conglomerate.” Garcia Luna moved to Florida after leaving office in Mexico.
Texas authorities bust fentanyl lab in Houston disguised as car rental
Texas authorities busted a suspected fentanyl lab last month, Fox News has learned, which law enforcement believes could be linked to efforts by Mexican cartels
Hundreds of guns found discarded in dumpster
More than 200 shotguns were found in a dumpster near an Oklahoma store and now the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is investigating.
mcknightshomecare.com
More than 20 charged in $61.5M home health fraud scheme
The Department of Justice has charged 23 people involved in several Michigan home health businesses for two schemes to defraud Medicare out of more than $61.5 million. In the first scheme, Walid Jamil and Jalal Jamil owned and operated several home health agencies in the Detroit metropolitan area. According to court documents, the two are accused of concealing their ownership in the agencies and using straw owners, including family members and associates, to submit approximately $50 million in fraudulent home health claims to Medicare.
Alameda Research Wallets Reactivate, Transfer Millions In FTX Tokens, Sparking Community Concern
The crypto community was taken by surprise Tuesday when wallets associated with the now-bankrupt Alameda Research were once again active, transferring millions of dollars in FTX FTT/USD tokens. The source of these funds and how they were accessed has become a major point of concern, causing many to question the...
Care home manager swindled elderly residents to pay off debt collectors
A care home manager who swindled elderly residents out of tens of thousands of pounds to fund foreign holiday and luxury purchases has been jailed.Lauren Jane Burgess, 41, was estimated by to have stolen £77,000 out of her victim’s bank accounts over a three-year period.The audacious thefts first came to light after a family member noticed a substantial drop in their relative’s bank account after they passed away.And following further scrutiny, they found payments for foreign holidays, Amazon purchases, Next Directory orders and payments to debt collectors.North Yorkshire police launched an investigation that found usual purchases and withdrawals of cash...
3 Tourists Stabbed After Filming a Hamburger Cart
Three American tourists were stabbed while visiting a popular neighborhood in Puerto Rico after a man asked them to stop filming at a street-side hamburger cart. The attack happened at around 4 a.m. in La Perla when Carlos Sánchez, 39, from South Carolina began recording a hamburger stand with his phone and was asked by the owner to stop filming and leave, according to local police.
Comments / 1