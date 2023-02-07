Read full article on original website
Stock market today: Dow slips as yield curve inversion deepens to rattle stocks
Investing.com -- The Dow closed lower Thursday, after cutting intraday gains as an ongoing slip in Alphabet and fresh warnings on the economy from the bond market weighed on investor sentiment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.73%, or 249 points, the Nasdaq was down 1.02%. The S&P 500 fell...
3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It's 2020
In 2023, the new year has ushered in a new mindset reminiscent of 2020. DraftKings is already up 50% year-to-date. Since Plug Power provided its annual business update on January 25th, five analysts have reiterated their buy ratings on the stock. Investors willing to wait out Farfetch stock could be...
U.S. stocks are falling as investors weigh outlook on rates
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks were falling as investors considered the chances of more interest rate increases in the coming months. At 9:56 ET (14:56 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 43 points or 0.1%, while the S&P 500 was down 0.4% and the NASDAQ Composite was down 0.7%.
Gold steadies after two days of gains, copper rises on China bets
Investing.com -- Gold prices steadied on Wednesday following somewhat mixed signals on monetary policy from the Federal Reserve, while copper prices firmed after a strong rally as markets bet on a demand recovery in major importer China. The yellow metal marked two consecutive days of small gains as it staged...
Bed Bath & Beyond staves off bankruptcy with $225 million from stock sale
(Reuters) -Bed Bath & Beyond Inc said on Tuesday it raised about $225 million in an equity offering and may get another $800 million over the next 10 months, as the struggling retailer tries to avoid bankruptcy. Hudson (NYSE:HUD) Bay Capital Management is the lead investor in the share sale,...
Russian weekly consumer prices climb ahead of central bank rate decision
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia recorded a rise in weekly consumer prices, extending the previous week's gain, data from statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday, cementing expectations the central bank will give a hawkish signal as it holds rates on Friday. The consumer price index rose 0.26% in the week to Feb....
Crude oil rises; Saudi Arabia indicates confidence in China's recovery
Investing.com -- Oil prices climbed higher Tuesday, continuing the positive start to the week amid growing optimism about the recovery in Chinese demand as well as supply worries after an earthquake in Turkey. By 09:35 ET (14:35 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 1.1% higher at $74.94 a barrel, while the...
DeFi Staking Servies Could Benefit From U.S Crackdown On Staking
DeFi Staking Servies Could Benefit From U.S Crackdown On Staking. DeFi staking services may benefit from the SEC’s crackdown on centralized staking. Traders rushed to exit centralized exchanges in favor of DeFi protocols like Lido Finance and Rocket Pool (NASDAQ:POOL). Governance tokens of DeFi staking protocols have seen double-digit...
Crude oil heads lower, consolidating after U.S. inventories build
Investing.com -- Oil prices edged lower Thursday, handing back some of the week’s healthy gains after U.S. crude stocks rose strongly, raising further doubts about the strength of demand in the world’s largest consumer. By 09:45 ET (14:45 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 1.1% lower at $77.62 a...
Ancora secures Ritchie Bros stake, criticizes investors opposing $6 billion IAA deal
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Ancora Group Holdings, a key shareholder in U.S. auto retailer IAA (NYSE:IAA), has accumulated a new 0.5% stake in Canada's Ritchie Bros (NYSE:RBA) Auctioneers and is calling a major opponent of Ritchie's $6 billion deal to buy IAA "misinformed," documents seen by Reuters on Wednesday showed.
Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst
© Reuters. Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst. A crypto analyst said XRP would cross $23 by June this year. The crypto community disagrees, making fun of the analyst’s prediction. Last year, Crypto Bull said XRP would hit $4.7, but it never happened.
North American companies notch another record year for robot orders
(Reuters) - North American companies struggling to hire workers in the tightest labor market in decades brought on more robots last year than ever before, with many earmarked for new electric vehicle and battery factories under construction. Demand for robots appears to have slackened near the end of the year,...
US Fed is in a Massive Crypto De-bank Operation, Panics Community
US Fed is in a Massive Crypto De-bank Operation, Panics Community. A Web3 leader said there is a draconian operation to de-bank crypto. Some people think it is an overblown FUD. Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO stands against the SEC’s supposed intention to ban crypto staking. The crypto community speculates that...
Gold pinned at one-month low amid rate hike uncertainty
Investing.com -- Gold prices hovered around a one-month low on Friday amid pressure from rising short-term yields, and were headed for a second consecutive weekly loss as markets reassessed their expectations of more interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. The yellow metal struggled to recover from sharp losses logged...
Analyst Urges People To Look At BTC Through A Macro Minded Lens
© Reuters. Analyst Urges People To Look At BTC Through A Macro Minded Lens. A Tweet by Michael Burry in January of 2023 left people concerned about the BTC price. Dan Gambardello does not see this tweet as a bearish sign for BTC. BTC is currently trading hands at...
Equinor shares spike as gas bonanza lands record profit
OSLO/LONDON (Reuters) - Equinor posted a record $74.9 billion adjusted operating profit on Wednesday, more than doubling its previous high and sending the Norwegian oil and gas producer's shares up more than 7%. With net profit for the year of $28.7 billion, up from $8.6 billion a year earlier, Equinor...
Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
Disney CEO Bob Iger laid out a plan for the company that has activists standing down. The company plans to restructure and cut costs. The dividend may come back soon, another tailwind for the price action. Shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) have been on a roller coaster ride for the...
China remains Germany's main trading partner for seventh year
BERLIN (Reuters) - Trade between Germany and China rose to a record level last year, making the Asian country Germany's most important trading partner for the seventh year in a row despite political warnings in Berlin about excessive dependence. Goods worth around 298 billion euros ($320 billion) were traded between...
Exclusive-JPMorgan CEO says economy doing 'OK' but cites potential storm clouds
MIAMI (Reuters) -JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Jamie Dimon told Reuters on Wednesday that the U.S. economy remained in good shape, but warned "sticky" inflation could prompt the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates above 5%. In a wide-ranging interview with Reuters, Dimon warned of the adverse impact of...
Church & Dwight's growth strategy makes it a top pick: Oppenheimer
Investing.com -- Church & Dwight Company Inc (NYSE:CHD), the maker of Arm & Hammer baking soda and Waterpik personal care devices, has a growth strategy driven by deals and remains on the outlook for opportunities, according to analysts at Oppenheimer. The analysts put the consumer product company back on its...
